Tron: Identity, A Visual Novel Adventure Game, Is Coming To PC In 2023
As part of the Disney & Marvel Games Showcase, Disney announced a new game, Tron: Identity, which is coming in 2023 to PC. It's developed by Bithell Games, the studio that previously made Thomas Was Alone and John Wick Hex. Identity is a visual novel adventure following a detective program...
Ubisoft Forward
You need a javascript enabled browser to watch videos. Mario + Rabbids Sparks of Hope Full Presentation | Ubisoft Forward. The Mario + Rabbids Sparks of Hope team take to the stage to show off the next entry in the Nintendo and Ubisoft collaboration. There's a lengthy breakdown of the gameplay and all its new features as well as the DLC plans. Mario + Rabbids Sparks of Hope comes to Nintendo Switch on October 20.
Ubisoft Games Are Coming To Netflix, Including A New Assassin's Creed Title
As Netflix continues to build out its gaming division, the company is beefing up its library of mobile titles with games from Ubisoft. As part of Ubisoft Forward today, the publisher announced that it is releasing multiple titles for Netflix Games, including Valiant Hearts 2 (January 2023), Mighty Quest 2 (2023), and a new Assassin's Creed title (no date). There will be no ads or in-app purchases for any of these games.
Marvel Snap Releasing On PC And Mobile October 18
Marvel Snap, the Marvel-based card battler, will release on October 18. The game is currently in beta, but publisher Nuverse and developer Second Dinner announced during the Disney and Marvel games showcase that the full release is coming next month to PC, iOS, and Android. A new trailer gives an...
Assassin's Creed Roadmap Features 4 New Games, Including One Set In Feudal Japan
During the Future of Assassin's Creed portion of the September 2022 Ubisoft Forward, four brand new Assassin's Creed games were revealed. Ubisoft is working on two mobile games and two console/PC games for its Assassin's Creed franchise. Project Jade seems to be the game that's furthest along, given that it...
The Division Heartland's New Trailer Shows More Of The Free-To-Play Shooter
As part of the Ubisoft Forward event today, Ubisoft shared more details on its popular shooter series, The Division, including the free-to-play game The Division: Heartland. A new trailer shows off more of Heartland, which takes place in middle America, in a fictional place called Silver Creek. Among other things, it has a Storm Operations mode, which sees 45 players team up to fight rogue agents, known as The Vultures, according to a leak. Another mode is called Excursion Operations, which calls upon players to venture out into the dangerous battlefield to collect gear, the report said.
Castlevania Comes To Ubisoft's Brawlhalla In October
As part of the Ubisoft Forward event today, the French publisher announced the latest big crossover for its free fighting game Brawlhalla: Konami's Castlevania series is coming to Brawlhalla with a new update on October 19. It's just the latest massive franchise to get a crossover event in Brawlhalla. Some...
More Than 800 Games Discounted In New PlayStation Sale
The PlayStation Store is offering steep discounts on more than 800 popular indie games, giving you an affordable way to stock up on titles you may have missed over the past few years. This includes Bugsnax, Death’s Door, Disco Elysium, and more. If you haven't played the frantic and...
Future Of Assassin's Creed: What Is Project Infinity?
"Assassin's Creed executive producer Marc-Alexis Côté talks about Project Infinity, the upcoming hub portal for Ubisoft's Assassin's Creed series. Infinity is not a game. At its heart it is a next-generation hub that will be a gateway to all the future Assassin's Creed experiences. The central theme around which it is built is that of a DNA explore. An analogy I could take is just imagine we're taking the Animus and putting it on your desktop. Secondly, Infinity is where our meta-story will now live asynchr.
Assassin's Creed Valhalla Finally Concludes This Year With One Final Expansion
It's been a long journey to reach the end of Assassin's Creed Valhalla, but protagonist Eivor's adventure will finally conclude. Aptly named The Last Chapter, Valhalla's final narrative expansion launches in late 2022. The Last Chapter sees Eivor come to understand that her time with the people of Ravensthorpe has...
Trackmania Is Finally Coming To Consoles, Including PS5 And Xbox Series X|S
After more than two years as a PC exclusive, Trackmania is coming to new platforms, Ubisoft announced as part of its Ubisoft Forward event. The latest game in the long-running series, simply called Trackmania, is headed to PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, Stadia, and Luna in early 2023, and with two key features in tow.
CoD: Warzone Could Be Renamed Warzone: Caldera, Will Keep Receiving Updates - Report
The version of Call of Duty: Warzone that launched in March 2020 will be renamed "Warzone Caldera", according to a new report, and will continue to receive updates alongside Warzone 2. With more information about Warzone 2 on the horizon as part of the upcoming Call of Duty Next, some...
Uncharted: Legacy Of Thieves Collection Hits PC October 19 With Fortnite Bonus, Leak Reveals
Uncharted: The Legacy of Thieves Collection will come to PC on October 19 with a special bonus in Fortnite for people who buy it on the Epic Games Store. This is according to the game's product page that was recently discovered by Wario64. The page has since been removed. Everyone...
I Forced Myself To Play Only Mobile Games
In an effort to learn about the vast mobile game market, Kurt locked his consoles up (to eliminate all temptations to play the games he knows and loves) and forced himself to only play mobile games for a week. For seven days, Kurt went without his Xbox Series S, PlayStation...
Preorder Gotham Knights For Just $49 For A Limited Time
Gotham Knights won’t arrive until October 21, but right now you can cash in on a great preorder deal from Green Man Gaming. Head over to the retailer from now until September 14, and you can save over $10 on both the standard and Deluxe versions of Gotham Knights on PC.
Here's How Crafting Destiny 2's Dares Of Eternity Weapons Works
Bungie has outlined an update to the perk pools for the Dares of Eternity weapons in Destiny 2 and has also confirmed that several of those deadly tools can be shaped in the game's weapon crafting hub. Provided that you've unlocked the feature in The Witch Queen campaign, you'll be able to create custom versions of the following weapons:
Assassin's Creed Infinity Is A Franchise-Wide Platform That Serves As "Single Point Of Entry"
Ubisoft formally took the wraps off of "Project Infinity" at its Ubisoft Forward event, explaining how the ambitious project will function as the hub for all things Assassin's Creed once it launches. To that end, some of the new individual Assassin's Creed games announced during the showcase will be a part of Project Infinity.
Xbox Reportedly Halts Stalker 2 Refunds, Offers Refunds
The world has been awaiting the arrival of Stalker 2: Heart of Chornobyl with bated breath since developer GSC Game World announced it was in development over a decade ago. After a somewhat troubled development cycle, things finally seemed to be getting on track, and Stalker: 2 Heart of Chornobyl was planned for a December 2022 release. But after Russian mortar attacks on Ukraine's capital city of Kyiv (where the GSC Game World's headquarters are located) and other wartime events impacted the game's development earlier this year, production on Heart of Chornobyl ground to a halt, leaving the game's release date up in the air--and now preorders have reportedly been paused.
D23 Disney And Marvel Games Showcase: How To Watch Today, Start Times, What To Expect
Disney's D23 expo takes place over the next few days, but today, September 9, it will host a digital showcase devoted to featuring new content from upcoming Disney and Marvel games. The event will be hosted by Kinda Funny’s Blessing Adeoye Jr. and livestreamed online. According to Disney, new reveals for Disney Dreamlight Valley, Marvel’s Midnight Suns, Lego Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga, as well as the first look at Skydance New Media's Marvel game--now rumored to be a Captain America/Black Panther game--are all planned. Here's what to expect (including a possible Iron Man game reveal) and how to watch.
Assassin's Creed Mirage Preorders Available Now
Assassin’s Creed Mirage was finally revealed during Ubisoft Forward 2022, and it's hoping to take the franchise back to its roots in 2023. You’ll get to explore the streets of Baghdad as Basim Ibn, a member of an organization that serves as the backbone for the Assassin’s Brotherhood, and unlike recent entries, there’s no branching skill tree or various dialogue options in sight. The condensed experience is bound to pique the interest of longtime fans, and you’ll be glad to know that preorders for Assassin’s Creed Mirage are now live--and there’s even a bit of bonus content for those who reserve an early copy.
