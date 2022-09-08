Read full article on original website
KCRA.com
Land Park protesters met with counter-protest, clash over how to handle crime in neighborhood
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — A protest over crime in Land Park got heated on Saturday when protestors and counter-protesters clashed over how to help. Neighbors gathered near the Tower Cafe to protest what they are calling an increase in crime in their neighborhood. "Every day you can just walk down...
Mosquito Fire evacuation center moving to Sierra College
ROCKLIN, Calif. (KTXL) — Placer County announced on Saturday that the evacuation center for the Mosquito Fire will be moving from its location in Auburn to Sierra College in Rocklin. The campus located at 5100 Sierra College Blvd will have the center in its cafeteria located inside of building J, according to Placer County. Photo […]
Mosquito Fire causing unhealthy air quality in the Sacramento area
(KTXL) — Smoke from the Mosquito Fire caused air quality issues across the Sacramento area on Sunday. According to the National Weather Service, the air quality at 8:30 a.m. ranged from Moderate to Hazardous across the Sacramento area. According to Spare the Air, Arden Arcade, Davis, Downtown Sacramento, Elk Grove, Folsom, Grass Valley, Lincoln, Rio […]
Citrus Heights resident plans 4th annual gathering for homeless awareness
CITRUS HEIGHTS, Calif. — Citrus Heights resident Alfred Sanchez is frustrated with how Citrus Heights treats the homeless population and is taking action by holding a peaceful gathering Tuesday. Sanchez is known in the area as the “Snack Man” because he drives around on his snack-filled scooter to feed,...
KCRA.com
Hazardous air affects parts of Sacramento Region due to the Mosquito Fire
Shifting winds could help to improve air quality in parts of the Sacramento region, but hazardous air will persist in areas near the Mosquito Fire on Saturday, according to Spare the Air. The Sacramento Metropolitan, El Dorado, Feather River, Placer and Yolo-Solano air districts forecast moderate to hazardous air quality...
Mosquito Fire spreads north as blaze forces 11,000 to evacuate in California
Nearly 6,000 homes and structures are threatened by the Mosquito Fire.
Traffic | Sacramento Tower Bridge to close Sunday for Farm-to-Fork event
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Officials have issued a traffic advisory letting locals and travelers know the Tower Bridge, which connects Old Sacramento and West Sacramento, will be closed Sunday for the annual Tower Bridge Dinner. A segment of Tower Bridge Gateway and the Tower Bridge will be closed from noon...
bluedevilhub.com
Heatwave and rolling blackouts affect the Davis community
PHOTO: Lights go out over the Cannery housing development as PG&E enacts rolling blackouts amid heatwave. An unprecedented heat wave has struck a majority of California, including record-breaking temperatures in Yolo County and surrounding communities. Temperatures reaching 117 degrees Fahrenheit have led to rolling blackouts, causing 12,000 PG&E customers to go without electricity for around two hours on Wednesday afternoon.
lookout.co
Tidal marsh or ‘fake habitat’? California environmental project draws criticism
Have something to say? Lookout welcomes letters to the editor, within our policies, from readers. Guidelines here. Southwest of Sacramento, the branching arms of waterways reach into a patchwork of farm fields and pastures. Canals and wetlands fringed with reeds meet a sunbaked expanse of dry meadows. These lands on...
fox40jackson.com
Mosquito Fire in California spreads to over 41,400 acres, forces thousands to evacuate
A wildfire scorching two counties in California has burned more than 41,400 acres and is threatening thousands of homes and structures, officials said Sunday. The Mosquito Fire in the foothills east of Sacramento threatened more than 5,000 structures in Placer and El Dorado counties as an increase in winds continued the fires spread, CAL Fire said.
KCRA.com
Photos: Firefighters continue their battle against Mosquito Fire burning in Placer, El Dorado counties
The fast-moving Mosquito Fire in the foothills east of Sacramento grew to at least 51 square miles on Saturday and continues to threaten 3,600 homes in Placer and El Dorado counties while blanketing the region in smoke. More than 5,700 people in the area have been evacuated, authorities said. Click...
KCRA.com
Football games across Sacramento region canceled due to poor air quality from Mosquito Fire smoke
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Smoke from the massive Mosquito Fire burning in El Dorado and Placer counties has led to poor air quality across the Sacramento region. The result is that Friday night football is not happening for many schools. According to the California Interscholastic Federation, any area with an...
10 weekend events in Northern California | Sept. 10-11
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — There's something for everyone this weekend in Northern California, including a bacon festival, a brunch market, and even a taco truck cook-off!. The weekend weather has cooled down just a bit, with temperatures in the mid-90s with a slight southwest breeze. Gather up some friends, maybe family members or even go solo, but here are some weekend events for your weekend.
Air in the Sacramento region reaches "Unhealthy" level due to Mosquito Fire; residents urged to stay indoors
PLACER COUNTY – Smoke from the Mosquito Fire burning in rural Placer and El Dorado counties is making the air unhealthy to breathe in the Sacramento region. The National Weather Service says wildfire smoke is expected to continue to impact the region, including the Sacramento area, for the next several days. The Sacramento Metropolitan Air Quality Management District and the San Joaquin Valley Air Pollution Control District have issued advisories and say the air quality could reach the "Hazardous" (purple) level Friday.See the current air quality levels, here. They say smoke will increase particulate levels primarily in Folsom, Orangevale, and Fair Oaks during the morning hours. People with respiratory or heart disease -- as well as the elderly and children -- are most at risk. Authorities recommend that residents minimize outdoor activities when they see or smell smoke, stay indoors with windows and doors closed as much as possible, set air conditioners to recirculating indoor mode, and those with asthma should follow their asthma management plan. Those with symptoms of cough, shortness of breath, or other symptoms possibly caused by smoke are encouraged to seek medical treatment
davisvanguard.org
CA Attorney General Bonta Intervenes in Sacramento Natomas Unified Case, Urges District to Address Discipline Issues But Still Keep Kids in School
SACRAMENTO, CA – California Attorney General Rob Bonta filed for an amicus brief last week in the Natomas Unified School District v. Sacramento County Board of Education, urging an appellate court to overturn what the brief called the unlawful expulsion of an elementary school student. Bonta’s brief argues California...
Fox40
Mosquito Fire forecasted to impact air quality in Sacramento region
SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — Smoke from the Mosquito Fire has impacted the Sacramento area, including Sacramento, Placer and El Dorado Counties, according to the region’s air quality monitor. The smoke from the fire in Placer County, burning 15 miles east of Auburn, has led to unhealthy air levels...
Jackson Junior High staff members return after having students lunch outside during extreme heat
AMADOR COUNTY, Calif. (KTXL) — The Amador County Unified School District announced on Friday that two staff members of Jackson Junior High School will return to campus after being placed on administrative leave for having students eat lunch outside during a 115 degree day. On Tuesday, the superintendent of the district, Torie F. Gibson, stated that […]
valcomnews.com
Land Park farmhouse receives historic designation
The Sacramento City Council, on Aug. 23, unanimously adopted an ordinance to have the C.G. Hidden Farmhouse listed as a landmark on the Sacramento Register of Historic and Cultural Resources. With Council Member Sean Loloee absent from this public hearing, the final vote tallied 8-0. This two-and-a-half-story, brick structure, which...
Deadly Saturday night shooting at Stockton motel marks city's 40th homicide case in 2022
STOCKTON, Calif. — Law enforcement officials in Stockton are searching for a gunman in a deadly Saturday shooting that marked the city's 40th homicide case so far in 2022. At 5:41 p.m. Saturday, officers with the Stockton Police Department said they responded to reports of a shooting at a motel in the 1300 block of Wilson Way near Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard.
abc10.com
Mosquito Fire | Folsom air quality leads to canceled events, spaces
Down-canyon breezes are pushing smoke from the Mosquito Fire into Folsom's air space, according to the city's fire department. Several facilities were closed.
