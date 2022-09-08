Read full article on original website
Related
Digital Trends
Get this 17-inch HP laptop for just $330 in the HP Labor Day sale
If you’re looking for one of the more appealing yet inexpensive laptop deals going on right now, you’re going to love this HP laptop deal we’ve spotted. When you buy direct from HP, you can buy a 17-inch HP laptop for just $330, saving you $160 off the usual price of $490. This isn’t a high-end laptop by any means, but if you simply want a Windows-based system that can handle all your key productivity tasks, you’ll appreciate how well-designed it is. Let’s take a look at why it’s so good, particularly for college students on a budget.
pocketnow.com
Best Deals Today: Apple’s 12.9-inch iPad Pro, Amazon’s Echo Show 10, Sony earphones, and more
Today’s best deals come from Amazon.com, where you can currently score tons of amazing products on sale. Earlier today, we saw excellent savings on Apple’s most potent MacBook models. Still, you can also score significant savings on the latest iPad Pro models, starting with the 12.9-inch version of Apple’s iPad Pro that now starts at $999 after receiving a $100 discount. This model comes with Apple’s M1 processor, 128GB storage space, a 12.9-inch Liquid Retina XDR display with ProMotion, True Tone, and P3 wide color, a Thunderbolt port for connecting to fast external storage, displays, and docks, Face ID, a fantastic speaker configuration and support for the latest Apple Pencil.
Phone Arena
Amazon is selling Samsung's Galaxy S22, S22+, and S22 Ultra at some of their lowest prices ever
Completely and predictably overshadowed by the hot new Galaxy Z Fold 4 and Z Flip 4 over the last few weeks, Samsung's latest "conventional" ultra-high-end phones are back in the spotlight today all of a sudden thanks to some... surprising Amazon offers. These are by far the best Labor Day...
Engadget
Amazon knocks up to 49 percent off LG, Samsung and Sony TVs for today only
All products recommended by Engadget are selected by our editorial team, independent of our parent company. Some of our stories include affiliate links. If you buy something through one of these links, we may earn an affiliate commission. Good TVs are always in high demand, so finding deals can be...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Digital Trends
Dell’s bestselling work-from-home laptop is $550 off today
For anyone looking for a well-made business laptop, we’ve spotted one of the best laptop deals at the moment. Right now, you can buy a Dell Vostro 3510 laptop direct from Dell and save $564 off the usual price. Normally priced at $1,113, the Dell Vostro 3510 is reduced to $549 for a limited time only. With all the hardware you need for working on the move or from home, it comes with Windows 11 Pro ready installed for business needs. Here’s why it’s such a great deal.
Phone Arena
Samsung likes the Galaxy S22 so much that it will only swap the S23's processor
Old wine ages best, said Samsung, and didn't change a thing about the Galaxy S23 and S23+ from their predecessors but the processing power upgrade. We kid, but that's exactly what comparatively credible Samsung leaker Ice Universe tips for the S23 series phones that don't carry the Ultra moniker. "Same...
Digital Trends
This Lenovo 2-in-1 laptop is 66% off — now just $126 for Labor Day
One of the cheapest laptop deals around right now is also that rare thing — a cheap 2-in-1 laptop. Courtesy of Lenovo’s Labor Day sale, you can buy a Lenovo 300e Gen 2 laptop with a touchscreen for just $126, saving you a huge $248 off the usual price of $374. Truly fantastic value, if you’re on a tight budget but still want the joys of a 2-in-1 laptop, you’re going to love this deal. Here’s what you need to know.
Digital Trends
Lenovo ThinkPad X1 Carbon is $1,309 off in the Labor Day sales
Lenovo has been having a great last few years when it comes to the massive variety of laptops they offer; with everything from 2-in-1s to gaming laptops, there’s a little something for everybody, and there are quite a few great Labor Day sales for the brand’s laptops. Take, for example, the ThinkPad X1 Carbon Gen 10, an excellent business laptop that has been discounted by Lenovo down to $1,600 from $2,909, a certainly impressive sale.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Apple Labor Day deals 2022 – savings on iPads, MacBooks and more
Labor Day 2022 is here, so we've been hunting down the best Apple Labor Day deals to try to save some money on tech, and we've found Apple Labor Day savings on everything from MacBooks to iPad and Apple Watch. We're expecting news about new products from Apple this coming...
Digital Trends
How to hide the notch on the MacBook Pro and MacBook Air
The newest MacBooks have some excellent features, including Apple’s own M1 chips (and now M2 chips with the latest models), compatibility for Universal Control, better keyboards, and much more. But the recent MacBook Pro and Air models also have something that users aren’t big fans of: the notch.
10 best budget phones: Cheap smartphones with high-end features
While expensive flagship devices from Apple, Samsung and Google might grab the headlines, you don’t have to spend much on a phone for a premium experience. The best budget phones help you save money while still enjoying top-end features.Everyone’s definition of a budget smartphone is different, so choosing the right cheap phone will depend on the features you’re willing to give up, how much you want to spend and what you can’t live without, such as battery life, camera quality and GPS.The battle for the lower end of the mobile market is heating up, with a wider range of phones...
Digital Trends
Asus’ folding laptop reminds me why I fell in love with folding phones
I’m a huge proponent of folding smartphones, I think the futuristic design provides truly meaningful benefits and using one continues to be a very special experience. Therefore when I was given the chance to live with the Asus Zenbook Fold 17, a folding laptop, it was an opportunity too good to pass by.
Digital Trends
This powerful HP Spectre x360 laptop got a $250 discount today
As the back-to-school sales slowly start to die down, there are still a few laptop deals popping up that are worth your time. Today HP is offering one deal that is particularly intriguing on its Spectre x360 laptop. Originally $1,250, this 2-in-1 laptop is on sale today for $1,000, saving you $250. Keep reading to find out why this deal is one you won’t want to miss, or click the Buy Now button below to add one to your cart.
Digital Trends
Dell XPS 13 laptops on on clearance today — save $550!
The Dell XPS 13 Touch Laptop is a device that you won’t regret purchasing, especially if you take advantage of Dell’s ongoing laptop deals. You only have to pay $900, after a $550 discount to its original price of $1,450. Dell XPS deals always attract a lot of attention, and since the Dell XPS 13 Touch Laptop is arguably the best of the bunch, we don’t expect its stocks to last long in this clearance sale. Buy one now while the offer is still available — you’ll regret it if you miss out.
Digital Trends
Dell Precision 5470 review: too small to be effective
“The Dell Precision 5470 is small and narrow, but it lacks the power of a portable workstation.”. Portable workstations are a different breed of laptop. They’re aimed squarely at demanding tasks, specifically those that use intense engineering, scientific, and creative applications. They use the fastest CPUs, up to Intel’s Xeon processor, and rely on specialized discrete GPUs designed and certified to work with those applications as opposed to GPUs made for gaming.
TechRadar
Turn your hobby into hustle with the LG gram laptop series
When your hobby becomes more than just a pastime, it becomes an opportunity - one that needs nurturing, innovation and agility. And, of course, a laptop that gives you room to grow. Enter the new ultra-lightweight Intel 12th gen 2022 LG gram laptop series, built to offer supreme user experience...
Phone Arena
Insane new Samsung deal can knock the Galaxy Tab S7 FE AND Buds 2 down to $230
Despite this year's release of the unquestionably superior Galaxy Tab S8 family and some absolutely mind-blowing recent deals on at least two members of that high-end Android tablet trio, last year's Tab S7 FE had never received truly substantial discounts... until today. Regularly priced at $530 and up, the 12.4-inch...
Ars Technica
Corsair crams 4 extra keys into an extremely thin wireless mechanical keyboard
There are people who prefer a more compact keyboard, be it for portability, a preferred aesthetic, or saving space. There are also those who prefer keyboards with as many keys as possible. We're not just talking about full-size keyboards with numpads. We're talking about the kind of extra programmable keys that can store macros, launch a favored app, or input a complex string of characters with a press. Corsair's K100 Air, in a way, seeks to address both groups. The mechanical keyboard has a small bank of macro keys inside an incredibly thin 0.4-inch (11 mm) thick frame.
Phone Arena
Incredible Amazon deal knocks off a third of the hot new Samsung Galaxy Buds 2 Pro's price
Even though the long overdue AirPods Pro 2 did not end up bringing as many groundbreaking new features and major upgrades to the table as expected, Samsung certainly has a lot to worry about when it comes to the already shrinking market share of its Galaxy Buds family. That might...
Digital Trends
Lenovo Slim 9i review: glass on top, quality underneath
“The Lenovo Slim 9i is fast, incredibly well-built, gorgeous, and sports a spectacular 4K+ OLED display.”. I’d forgive you if you haven’t heard of the Lenovo Slim 9i. Among Lenovo’s many lines and sub-brands of laptops, the name hardly stands out. Contents. You can get a good...
Comments / 0