Read full article on original website
Related
utoledo.edu
Sign Up to Join Oct. 1 Homecoming Parade
The Edward C. and Helen G. Schmakel Homecoming Parade is quickly approaching and so is the deadline to join the parade. Sponsored by the Blue Key National Honor Society, the Homecoming Parade is scheduled for 10 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 1. This year’s theme, Rockets Flashback, is part of the University’s yearlong sesquicentennial celebration.
utoledo.edu
Late-Night Yoga
Students participate in an after-dark yoga session Thursday evening at Centennial Mall as part of the Light Up the Night event hosted by the University Counseling Center. Designed to highlight the importance of caring for one’s mental health and the range of free mental health and wellness services available to students, the event included nearly 20 departments and offices from across campus and featured food, music, raffles and giveaways as well as activities.
Comments / 0