Read full article on original website
Related
SFGate
Russia hits power stations after Ukraine counteroffensive
KYIV, Ukraine (AP) — Russia attacked power stations and other infrastructure Sunday, causing widespread outages across Ukraine as Kyiv’s forces pressed a swift counteroffensive that has driven Moscow's troops from swaths of territory it had occupied in the northeast. The bombardment ignited a massive fire at a power...
SFGate
Eastern Ukraine towns hit in overnight strikes
POKROVSK, Ukraine (AP) — Through the debris-strewn rooms of the bomb-blasted house, the incessant ringing of a phone punctuates the crunch of broken glass splintering underfoot as police lay out a body bag. But the call will never be answered. The phone’s owner crouches lifeless on the floor of...
Comments / 0