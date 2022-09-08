Read full article on original website
Opera In The Park Celebrates 100 Years Of San Francisco Opera With Free Concert Sunday Afternoon
Thousands of attendees are expected to turn out today to enjoy free opera in Golden Gate Park to celebrate the 100-year anniversary of San Francisco Opera. The Opera in the Park event is open to the public and will be held in Robin Williams Meadow. Organizers with San Francisco Opera recommend picnickers arrive at 12:30 p.m., and the concert is scheduled to begin at 1:30 p.m.
Family-run Italian deli Colombo's Delicatessen headed to San Francisco's SoMa
The family's ties to making delicious sandwiches date back more than 70 years.
Tropical Storm Kay remnants bring slight rain chances to Bay Area
Tropical Storm Kay remnants delivered light rain to areas just south of the San Francisco Bay Area on Saturday morning.
A hot debate over e-bikes on Bay Area trails is coming to a head
With both sides adamant about what they believe in, the controversy is far from a resolution.
The Daily 09-09-22 How Tropical Storm Kay will impact the Bay Area
The heat wave is finally coming to a close. Friday marks the start of a cool down with the fog returning and remnants of Tropical Storm Kay reaching the region this weekend. Afternoon highs in the Bay Area on Friday will be 5 to 10 degrees cooler than they were on Thursday and 15 to 20 degrees less than they were at the peak of the heat wave on Tuesday, the National Weather Service said. The storm is projected to move north over the Pacific Ocean, parallel to the California coast, with its eastern edge brushing Southern California Friday and Saturday, bringing strong winds and significant rain. As for the Bay Area, forecasters say there's a slight chance of rain this weekend.
Family of victim in Bay Area beheading speaks out: 'You feel responsible'
Karina Castro, 27, leaves behind two young daughters.
San Bruno BART station temporarily closes after man found dead on platform
No foul play was suspected, officials said.
Ar-15 Long Gun Used In Strong-Arm Robbery Near U.C. Berkeley Campus Early Sunday Morning
An AR-15 assault rifle was allegedly used to rob a person of their backpack and laptop early this morning near the U.C. Berkeley campus, according to U.C. Berkeley Police. The robbery occurred at 1:45 a.m. Sunday at Benvenue Avenue and Dwight Way, according to an alert that was issued at 2:21 a.m. via Twitter and the university's "Warn Me" alert system.
San Jose Spotlight: State Complaint Filed Against San Jose Mayoral Candidate
San Jose Councilmember Matt Mahan's mayoral campaign is at the center of a complaint filed Friday with the state labor commissioner, three days after San Jose Spotlight reported potential labor law violations. The freshman councilmember is being accused of misclassifying campaign workers as independent contractors. A San Jose Spotlight investigation...
Mother’s boyfriend arrested in killing of California girl, 8
MERCED, Calif. (AP) — After a months-long manhunt, police arrested a suspect in the death of an 8-year-old girl who had been reported missing before her body was found last March inside a central California home, authorities said Sunday. Dhante Jackson was taken into custody Saturday in the San...
Police Investigating Friday Shooting
SAN JOSE (BCN) Police in San Jose are investigating an apparent shooting that occurred Friday. On Friday at around 2 p.m., the San Jose Police Department responded to Valley Medical Center after a shooting victim arrived at the emergency room. The victim was identified as a man with an injury...
Saturday Shootings Leave One Dead, Two Injured
One man was found fatally shot inside a Stockton motel room Saturday while two other separate shootings left a man and woman injured the same day, police said. Officers responded to the 1300 block S. Wilson Way at 5:41 p.m. on reports of a person shot in the Park District.
Northern California deputy charged in killings of couple
DUBLIN, Calif. (AP) — A Northern California sheriff's deputy was charged Friday in the killings of a husband and wife who were shot inside their home, prosecutors said. Prosecutors charged Devin Williams Jr., a deputy with the Alameda County Sheriff’s Office, with two counts of murder and with the special circumstance of avoiding lawful arrest after he fled the Dublin home of Benison and Maria Tran, Alameda County District Attorney Nancy O’Malley said in a statement.
Another big day for Williams leads No. 10 USC past Stanford
STANFORD, Calif. (AP) — Caleb Williams stood up and offered one last parting thought: “Fight on! 2-and-0, baby!” His decorated fingernails told a story, too: Stanford's iconic tree mascot on each middle digit. Williams threw for 341 yards and four touchdowns, with two of those going to...
Bay Area sheriff’s deputy allegedly ensnared in love triangle faces murder charges
A Bay Area sheriff's deputy who allegedly shot and killed a husband and wife with whom he was ensnared in a love triangle faces murder charges.
Miramonte Runs On Duncan
Orinda’s Miramonte High Football Team Opened Its Season 2-0 Behind 6-foot-6 Luke Duncan — A UCLA-Bound Quarterback Supercharged By A New Position Coach •. With his Miramonte High football team leading by a comfortable 20-0 margin in the second quarter of its game against Encinal, senior quarterback Luke Duncan huddled with Matadors quarterbacks coach Ross Bowers and received a very simple message.
