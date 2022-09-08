It took a bit longer than it might have been ideal, but Baba Rahman was eventually able to return to. on loan, joining the Championship side for the second successive season. And now he’s hoping that his stay can be for good, although that may be a tough proposition just in terms of the financials involved. Reading have ben under sanctions for violating EFL FFP rules, and they got a generous deal from Chelsea just to make this return possible (no fee, heavily subsidized wages).

PREMIER LEAGUE ・ 22 HOURS AGO