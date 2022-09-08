Read full article on original website
Related
SB Nation
Arsenal, Premier League sides to donate food from cancelled matches, won’t pay casual workers for missed matchday
Arsenal plan to donate to local charities any food that was to be used for catering and concessions for the now-postponed Everton match on Sunday that cannot be frozen until the PSV match on Thursday. The Gunners join Liverpool, Leeds, Crystal Palace, and Manchester City in giving away food to food banks to avoid waste and spoilage.
SB Nation
Chelsea ‘interested in hiring’ PSG’s Luís Campos as sporting director — report
One of the very first names linked with Chelsea after our last full-time sporting director, Michael Emenalo resigned his position early on in the 2017-18 season, was Luís Campos, then at Lille OSC. At the time, Campos was not exactly sold on working in the Premier League, questioning whether...
SB Nation
Klopp Talk: It’s My Job to Figure Out How to Start Winning Again
It has been difficult to pinpoint, outside of the obvious injury issues, what exactly has gone wrong on the pitch with Liverpool early in the season. The 9-0 win over Bournemouth aside, the Reds have looked blunt going forward, toothless in middle of the park and fragile at the back.
SB Nation
Now What? Shifting Expectations For The Season
Editor’s note: At time of publication, Reading are due to play all three games before the next international break as scheduled. However, after the sad passing of Queen Elizabeth II and the start of a 10-day period of national mourning, some or all of these matches could be postponed.
RELATED PEOPLE
SB Nation
Four Things to Watch for This Season
The new season is just over a week away*. Here are four things to watch for in the upcoming season. Pssst…Hey you! Yes, you. The Foxes like seeing your face. (I don’t get it either, but they really do.) Last season was… rough. The Foxes managed to stay...
SB Nation
Friday’s Toffee Bites: Calvert-Lewin’s return, Onana talks Lukaku influence, games to be postponed?
Salomon Rondon had been linked with a move to Turkey but nothing came of the talks. [Football Insider]. Andros Townsend is another surprising one who is also linked with a move to Turkey. Due to the Turkish transfer window ending yesterday, any move for Rondon or Townsend will have to wait. [Sport Witness via Fanatik]
SB Nation
Jay Spearing: “Absolute Honor” Returning To Liverpool Academy As Player-Coach
Jay Spearing began his career in the Liverpool FC Academy, where he was part of the team that won the 2007 FA Youth Cup. Despite his diminutive stature, the combative midfielder went on to make 25 appearances for the Reds senior team, including a start in the 2012 FA Cup final. His career ultimately lay in the lower divisions, playing for Bolton and Blackburn in the Championship before dropping into League One with Blackpool, and then League Two with Tranmere.
SB Nation
Missy Bo Kearns Signs New Multi-Year Contract With Liverpool FC Women
The Liverpool FC Women have had a busy offseason after winning promotion back to the WSL. They supplemented the core of the squad with a strong group of signings, headlined by Shanice van de Sanden, that boast a bevy of top flight experience. The club has also made sure to tie down their brightest young talents to multi-year deals as they look to build a group that will compete in the WSL for years to come. Taylor Hinds got a new contract last winter, and Leanne Kiernan was signed to a new deal just last week.
IN THIS ARTICLE
SB Nation
Baba Rahman would love to stay at Reading for good
It took a bit longer than it might have been ideal, but Baba Rahman was eventually able to return to. on loan, joining the Championship side for the second successive season. And now he’s hoping that his stay can be for good, although that may be a tough proposition just in terms of the financials involved. Reading have ben under sanctions for violating EFL FFP rules, and they got a generous deal from Chelsea just to make this return possible (no fee, heavily subsidized wages).
SB Nation
Manuel Akanji Important to Manchester City, Like Erling Haaland
It may sound like comparing oranges to apples, as Erling Haaland grabs the headlines week-in-week-out for scoring the goals at Manchester City while Manuel Akanji was brought in to protect City’s goal. However, Haaland’s goals will mean little or nothing if the back door is not kept shut by the defenders.
SB Nation
Dinamo Zagreb 1-0 Chelsea, Champions League: Tactical Analysis
I intend keep this one a bit lighthearted - after all, it will be my last analysis of Thomas Tuchel’s tenure. Like ExpectedChelsea, I am a fan of Tuchel’s, and especially considering the situation he’s had to unfortunately navigate, I think that the outside world affected in-house results. That’s not to say that I’ll avoid criticism where it need be placed, but, all things considered, I’m treading lighter than I might have otherwise.
UEFA・
SB Nation
Roberto Firmino Was Already Impressed With Fabio Carvalho
Fabio Carvalho is one of several additions to the team brought in by Jürgen Klopp during the summer transfer window. Though he hasn’t made as big a splash as Darwin Núñez since his arrival, the former Fulham star is finding his feet in Klopp’s currently shaky side.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
SB Nation
The Hoddle of Coffee: Tottenham news and links for Friday, September 9
Hello everyone. there will be no track of the day today. News broke yesterday of the death of Queen Elizabeth II, Britain’s longest-serving monarch. She was 96. Harry Kane and Antonio Conte both shared messages on social media following her death. Kane was awarded an MBE in the 2019...
SB Nation
Everton’s trip to Arsenal off as Premier League postpones weekend fixtures following death of Queen Elizabeth
Everton’s trip to Arsenal on Sunday will not now take place after the Premier League confirmed all of this weekend’s games have been postponed as a mark of respect to Queen Elizabeth II, following her death at the age of 96. The Premier League made the decision at...
UEFA・
SB Nation
Football could return next weekend, but maybe not in London
There is no football anywhere in England today or tomorrow after the FA and Premier League decided to cancel all scheduled matches in response to the death of Queen Elizabeth II, who passed away on Thursday at the age of 96. However, there’s still a chance that football could be played next weekend.
SB Nation
Liverpool Well Represented In Northwest Football Award Nominations
The vibes are very bad at Liverpool FC right now thanks to an ugly start to the 2022-23 campaign, so any positive news is a nice change, and some of that positive news was announced this morning. Three of Liverpool’s stars have been nominated for the 2022 Northwest Football Awards.
SB Nation
Thomas Tuchel ‘devastated’ by Chelsea sacking
Thomas Tuchel’s time at Chelsea Football Club came to a swift and slightly shocking end last week, with our Champions League-winning head coach summarily sacked on a Wednesday morning that began pretty much as any other Wednesday morning might have begun. Tuchel himself appears to have been the most...
SB Nation
After eight games, Sunderland have shown that they can compete in the Championship
Before the start of the 2022/2023 campaign, many Sunderland supporters, myself included, were rather sceptical about how the Black Cats were going to fare on their return to the Championship. A side predominantly made up of players who gained promotion from League One making the step up the football pyramid...
SB Nation
Official: Premier League Fixtures Including Liverpool vs. Wolves Postponed
Following the death of Queen Elizabeth II on Thursday, expectation was that a mourning period lasting at least 72 hours would be observed, leading to public events in England including football being called off or postponed. Today, it has been made official. As expected, Football up and down the pyramid...
SB Nation
Graham Potter simply couldn’t pass up the Chelsea opportunity
New Chelsea head coach Graham Potter has penned a lengthy and heartfelt open letter to the fans of his previous team, hoping for their understanding in taking the Chelsea job in an “unexpected whirlwind”. While probably not entirely all that unexpected given Todd Boehly’s reported preliminary schmoozing with...
Comments / 0