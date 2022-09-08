Mark Rutledge: The puking-dog alarm clock — for those no-snooze-button mornings

My wife read aloud this internet meme: “They should make an alarm clock that sounds like a dog about to puke. Nothing gets you out of bed faster.”

So true. And not so funny. Our little dog, Max, the half schnauzer half Jack Russell rescue mutt, has apparently decided to test the theory — as if such a test were necessary.

For three out of the next four nights, Max awakened us at odd times with that horrifyingly familiar sound.

Something that should be noted here is that springing from the bed when your dog is beginning to throw up is most often futile.

One has a far better chance of slipping and falling and suffering serious injury than successfully coaxing a gagging animal outside pre-puke. Still, it’s a chance we’re always willing to take.

Sharon is usually the first to be awakened by the alarm. Before I can wrap my sleepy head around that sickening sound and its miserable origin, she can already be up and running, barking commands: “Outside! Let’s go outside! C’mon! Let’s go!”

Now that Max is old and deaf, the verbal commands are accompanied by frantic and furious “C’mon! Let’s go!” arm waves.

Expecting the dog to obey that particular command, usually in the wee hours before dawn, is like asking him which color bowl from which he would like to consume his low-fat dog food.

The times I’ve been the one encouraging Max toward the door pre-barf, he has looked at me as if to ask, “Can you not see that I’m about to vomit?”

I can imagine him asking the cat, “Do they ever want you to go out and play right when you’re about to be sick? What’s up with that?”

The recent run of wake-up calls has us harking back to the days when our daughters were babies. We’ve started keeping score. “It’s your turn. I cleaned it up last night.”

It’s gotten so that I actually prefer to take care of the mess. The sound of Sharon’s gagging during the cleanup is worse than hearing the dog out there doing it.

We’re thinking this series of mishaps might be linked to a recent change in our dog’s diet. It’s a real shame because he has been enjoying his food more than ever before. Some dogs inhale their meal as soon as it hits the bowl. Max has never been one of those dogs.

After a couple of recent health scares, however, his veterinarian tweaked the old boy’s already-special diet. We are to mix his regular low-fat dry food with a couple of spoons of another low-fat variety from a can. The prescription further calls for topping the mixture off with a splash of chicken broth.

Max’s reaction to the new dish is, “Where have you been all of my life?” His excitement level at breakfast and dinner is off the charts. I really hate to alter his diet again and potentially remove his newfound joy.

So I was telling a friend about how it’s so strange that Max never seems to have this problem after his breakfast. He’s alone for most of the day, and there’s never a mess when we come home from work.

“Maybe you should just stay in bed when it happens at night,” my friend said. It took me a minute, but I finally understood what he was implying.

Sorry, Max. The gravy train is about to reverse course. But in a good way.