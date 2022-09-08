ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ayden, NC

Ayden Museum hosts quilter during festival

By By Page Worthington Ayden Arts & Historical Society
The Standard
The Standard
 3 days ago

A special treat awaits Collard Festival goers with a very short side trip to the Ayden Museum.

Handmade quilts by George Snyder will be on display in the museum’s art gallery during and a few weeks after the festival. Five completed quilts and two quilt tops will show examples of his creativity. On Saturday, Sept. 10, Snyder will be in the museum from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. to discuss his choices of design, his method of construction and demonstration of his process. He will answer related questions from quilters and non-quilters alike.

Snyder, his wife and son moved to Ayden from Charlotte in 2004, looking for small town life. A former art teacher, and a continuing decorative arts painter, he accepted a position in a Greenville floral business. Fifteen years later, a back injury prompted early retirement. As a form of occupational therapy, he reprised an earlier interest in quilting — and that, as they say, is history.

Quilt repair, heirloom quilt restoration, commissioned quilts and quilts of his own design are now Snyder’s labors of love. He utilizes the techniques of early southern farm women in his personal creations, finding patterns and colors from mid-nineteenth century forward, even locating patterns indigenous to North Carolina.

Hand quilting was the modus operandi of those women. In his own creative works, Snyder does use a minimal amount of machine stitching, and that little bit on a 1954 Singer!

}There is no admission fee at the museum which is located on Second Street just steps from the festival activities, although donations are welcomed. And one visitor will win a special door prize.

After meeting with Snyder, seeing his work, and gathering a little quilting information, visitors can go next door to the Community Building to see the 2022 Collard Festival Art Show and awards.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
North Carolina State
City
Charlotte, NC
City
Ayden, NC
City
Greenville, NC
ABC News

Capitol riot defendant: I was following Trump's instructions

An Ohio man charged with storming the U.S. Capitol and stealing a coat rack testified that he joined thousands of protesters in ransacking the building last year on what he thought were orders from the president, Donald Trump. Dustin Byron Thompson, 38, of Columbus, Ohio, said Wednesday he took to...
COLUMBUS, OH
The Hill

Mark Meadows removed from North Carolina voter rolls

Donald Trump’s former White House chief of staff Mark Meadows has been removed from North Carolina’s voter rolls, according to the State Board of Elections. Meadows is also being investigated for allegations of voter fraud, the State Bureau of Investigation said. The decision to remove the former North...
SCALY MOUNTAIN, NC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Local Life#Art Gallery#Localevent#Decorative Art#Quilt#Creative Works#The Ayden Museum
The Associated Press

EXPLAINER: Why the term ‘genocide’ matters in Ukraine war

WASHINGTON (AP) — When President Joe Biden declares Russia’s Ukraine war “genocide,” it isn’t just another strong word. Calling a campaign that’s aimed at wiping out a targeted group “genocide” not only increases pressure on a country to act, it can oblige it to. That’s partly because of a genocide treaty approved by the U.N. General Assembly after World War II, signed by the United States and more than 150 other nations.
POLITICS
The Standard

The Standard

Snow Hill, NC
313
Followers
508
Post
35K+
Views
ABOUT

www.TheStandardENC.com 227-B N Greene St Snow Hill, NC 28580 Main Phone: 252-747-3883 Customer Care Phone: 252-329-9505

 https://www.reflector.com/standard/

Comments / 0

Community Policy