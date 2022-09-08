Ayden Museum hosts quilter during festival

A special treat awaits Collard Festival goers with a very short side trip to the Ayden Museum.

Handmade quilts by George Snyder will be on display in the museum’s art gallery during and a few weeks after the festival. Five completed quilts and two quilt tops will show examples of his creativity. On Saturday, Sept. 10, Snyder will be in the museum from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. to discuss his choices of design, his method of construction and demonstration of his process. He will answer related questions from quilters and non-quilters alike.

Snyder, his wife and son moved to Ayden from Charlotte in 2004, looking for small town life. A former art teacher, and a continuing decorative arts painter, he accepted a position in a Greenville floral business. Fifteen years later, a back injury prompted early retirement. As a form of occupational therapy, he reprised an earlier interest in quilting — and that, as they say, is history.

Quilt repair, heirloom quilt restoration, commissioned quilts and quilts of his own design are now Snyder’s labors of love. He utilizes the techniques of early southern farm women in his personal creations, finding patterns and colors from mid-nineteenth century forward, even locating patterns indigenous to North Carolina.

Hand quilting was the modus operandi of those women. In his own creative works, Snyder does use a minimal amount of machine stitching, and that little bit on a 1954 Singer!

There is no admission fee at the museum which is located on Second Street just steps from the festival activities, although donations are welcomed. And one visitor will win a special door prize.

After meeting with Snyder, seeing his work, and gathering a little quilting information, visitors can go next door to the Community Building to see the 2022 Collard Festival Art Show and awards.