Snow Hill, NC

Greene Central student earns College Board recognition

By The Standard
The Standard
The Standard
 3 days ago

Greene Central High School senior Sidney Ramsey has earned academic honors from the College Board National Recognition Programs.

The National Recognition Programs grant underrepresented students with academic honors that can be included on college and scholarship applications, the College Board reported.

The recognition also connects students with universities across the country, helping them meaningfully connect to colleges and stand out during the admissions process.

Colleges and scholarship programs identify students awarded national African American, Hispanic, Indigenous and/or Rural/Small Town Recognition through College Board’s Student Search Service.

Sidney earned the College Board National Rural and Small Town Award.

“We’re thrilled that Sidney has earned this recognition. We are very proud of her for her achievements in the classroom and on College Board assessments,” said Greene Central Assistant Principal Uvonda Willis.

“These programs help students from underrepresented backgrounds stand out to colleges during admissions.”

To be eligible students must have a GPA of 3.5 or higher and have excelled on the PSAT/NMSQT or PSAT 10, or earned a score of 3 or higher on two or more AP Exams; and are African American or Black, Hispanic American or Latinx, Indigenous, and/or attend school in a rural area or small town.

Eligible students are invited to apply during their sophomore or junior year and will be awarded at the beginning of the next school year.

Students will receive their awards in time to include them on their college and scholarship applications.

“We want to honor the hard work of these students through the College Board National Recognition Programs. This program creates a way for colleges and scholarship programs to connect directly with underrepresented students who they are hoping to reach,” said Tarlin Ray, College Board senior vice president of BigFuture.

“We hope the award winners and their families celebrate this prestigious honor and it helps them plan for their big future.”

The Standard

The Standard

