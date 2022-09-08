ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lori Drake: September brings wave of events to Farmville

By Bobby Burns
The Standard
The Standard
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3zkOeR_0hmfrd4b00

As summer at the pools and beaches ends, September brings a wave of events including ribbon cuttings, grand openings, and the unveiling of the name of Pitt County’s newest art gallery on Farmville’s Main Street.

The Farmville Community Arts Council will make a splash when they host their grand opening and ribbon cutting from 6-9 p.m. on Friday. It will take place at the Paramount Theater, which is now connected to the new art gallery. Through a federal community block grant and generous donations, the FCAC renovated the building adjacent to the theater to physically join the two as one. As the president of the FCAC Fred Austin says, “We now have a premier exhibition space for the visual arts as well as a handicap accessible facility.”

The first works of art to be displayed in the new gallery will be the paintings of Ukrainian born artist Olena Zintchouk. She is an accomplished artist who is technically proficient in a form of art called Petrykivka rozpys painting. This traditional folk style painting, which is dominated by floral motifs, originated in Petrykivka, the hometown of Zintchouk. She and her family immigrated to Canada and then to North Carolina, where she shared her works of art and her talent along her journey.

The FCAC will share the name of the new gallery at the event, which is located at 3725 N. Main St. Members of the Chamber of Commerce will be on hand to cut the ribbon during the event. Attendees will have the opportunity to view the beautiful art, see the new gallery, and enjoy the artist’s reception.

The first ribbon-cutting event of the season will take place at 1 p.m. on Thursday, Sept. 8. The event will recognize and celebrate the completion and grand opening of the Nathan R. Cobb, Sr. Foundation. The pavilion is located at 3876 S. Main St.

The new outdoor event venue will be used for foundation events but it also will be available for community gatherings. Financed through a USDA Rural Development Grant, the new structure will provide an outdoor area for people to gather as well as an enclosed space that houses a kitchen, restrooms, and storage area to help facilitate a variety of events.

“The pavilion is conveniently located in a space that is already community-based,” says Alma C. Hobbs, NRCS President and daughter of the late Nathan R. Cobb Sr. “Its purpose is to serve the town. It is an outreach to the community.”

Both of these new venues will serve the town over the years. In addition to the performing arts, which the FCAC has magically brought back, the active arts council can now offer more opportunities for people to see and enjoy the visual arts. The new gallery, with its caterer’s kitchen, will facilitate many types of events and serve as a lobby where people can mingle during the intermission of theatrical and musical productions.

Down the street, not far from the H.B. Sugg Mural and Pocket Park, which is a recent addition to Farmville, is the community pavilion, available for a variety of events. All of these new venues are a wave of the future, adding to the town’s growth and vitality, and making a splash in Farmville’s pursuit of progress.

#Art Gallery#Community Arts#Farmville S Main Street#Fcac#Petrykivka#Zintchouk#N Main St#The Chamber Of Commerce
The Standard

The Standard

Snow Hill, NC
www.TheStandardENC.com 227-B N Greene St Snow Hill, NC 28580

 https://www.reflector.com/standard/

