The making of a college kicker

East Carolina University lost a heartbreaker Saturday to N.C. State, 21-20. The Pirates won in just about every category except on the scoreboard. What the Pirates did was, in many respects, unbelievable. Sticking with a 13th ranked team and in essence winning a game it lost.

Style points, however, don’t count, nor does losing when it looks like you’re winning. ECU still has a loss and the Wolfies are 1-0 and still seeking an unbeaten season with a national championship on the line.

By now, most of our readers know that the Pirates lost by a point. It wasn’t because of a missed extra point kick or a missed field goal. It was because there were a lot of things that didn’t go right in the game. Maybe the most influential play of the contest was the blocked punt that resulted in an N.C. State touchdown. That was 7 points while the missed kicks amounted to four points.

But really? Are we going to blame a kicker where there were many other miscues in a nationally televised game before over 51,000 people? Talk about pressure. Few people sitting in Dowdy Ficklin Stadium or armchair quarterbacking at home have ever (yes, ever) felt that type of pressure.

Let me introduce you to Owen Daffer, who wears jersey number 41. I mention the jersey number because he’s going to make that number famous before he leaves East Carolina University. In fact, let’s hashtag it for all the social media folks, #Make41Famous.

According to a bio on ECUPirates.com, Daffer is a Wilmington native where he earned first team All-Mideastern Conference honors as a senior at New Hanover High School. He converted a combined 90 percent of his extra points and field goals on his high school team, scoring 105 points. He kicked three 50-yard field goals and was invited to play in the 2020 Polynesian Bowl, a game that featured the top high school stars in the nation. He is a North Carolina boy who has performed well. That’s the Owen Daffer the folks in Wilmington know.

After redshirting in 2020 at ECU, Daffer was named first team All-AAC last season. He tallied 96 points, tying for ninth on the single season record list at ECU. He kicked 19 of 23 field goals and scored 39 points of 41 attempted points after touchdown. He won the Navy game in 2021 on a last second 54-yard field goal and earned a full ride scholarship afterward. He also recovered an onside kick at Marshall that set up the team’s game winning drive. Imagine that! Owen Daffer helped win games for ECU last year. He was a huge reason the Pirates were 7-5, and received a bowl bid with Boston College that never happened because of the COVID pandemic.

Yes, I’m talking about Owen Daffer,No. 41. Not only is he a placekicker he is also the kickoff specialist. Last year, he kicked off 72 times for a total of 4,280 yards, tallying 19 touchbacks. Just think 72 of his kickoffs went for more than 60 yards. Amazing.

Owen Daffer is one of the nation’s top field goal kickers. Don’t forget his number is 41. He is going to make it famous, just wait and see. By the way, Daffer kicked off for 245 yards Saturday. He averaged 61.2 yards on four kicks. Great kicking folks, but did anyone notice?

Suddenly, this young man who is only a mere sophomore, is going to be ridiculed to the high heavens because of two misses? Sorry folks. I don’t think it is appropriate, and I am a big believer in free speech. It is only appropriate for Coach Mike Houston to handle, not all those sitting in the stands or sitting home in front of a TV set. Houston was clear. Those kicks will not define that young man, and that’s great coming from a coach who expects every player’s best effort.

Rest assured, no one in America is feeling more disappointment in those misses than No. 41 Owen Daffer. He is a skilled but young player. He will get much better before his career ends at ECU. He’s also going to win a lot more games for the Pirates. You will see the making of a great college kicker this season and two years beyond.

In my view, it is time to be great Pirates, instead of Pirates trying to run Daffer off the nearest plank. Let’s all of us encourage and edify him. It’s time to stop the criticism, today!

Keep the chin strap buckled Owen!