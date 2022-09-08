Sept. 8 Community News

Email announcements to community@reflector.com.

Art gallery opening

The Farmville Community Arts Council will host its grand opening and artist reception for Pitt County’s newest art gallery from 6-9 p.m. on Friday at 3725 N. Main St. The council will christen the new gallery adjacent to the Paramount Theater with work from featured artist Olena Zintchouk and the unveiling of the gallery’s new name. The event is free and open to the public.

Movie in the Park

Winterville Parks and Recreation will host a free showing of “Sing 2” on Friday at Winterville Recreation Park, 332 Sylvania St. The animated movie, which is rated PG, will begin about 30 minutes after sunset. Concessions will be available. Call 756-1487.

Historic Town Tours

The Winterville Historical and Arts Society is hosting a historic town tour beginning at 9:30 a.m. on Saturday in honor of the town’s 125th anniversary. The tour begins at Town Hall, 2571 Railroad St. Call 321-2660 for more information or to book a special date for groups of 10 or more. Tours also will take place on Oct. 8 and Nov. 12.

Special services

House of Judah Church of God Ministries Inc. 3867 W. Wilson St., Farmville, is hosting Pastor Robert Jones and Breakthrough Ministries from Greenville for a pre-pastor service at 7:30 p.m. on Friday. Youth Day with Judah Church Minister Melvin Hines will be 11 a.m. on Sunday.

Service and Remembrance

Wildwood Park, 3450 Blue Heron Drive, will host a Day of Service and Remembrance from 2-4 p.m. on Sunday. Volunteers will work to maintain and improve the trails at the park. Bring work gloves, a water bottle and wear long pants and closed-toed shoes. Participation is free. For additional information, call 329-4576 or email hbthompson@greenvillenc.gov.

The Town of Winterville will mark the National Day of Service and Remembrance from 4-6 p.m. on Sunday at 252 Main St. The event will remember those who lost their lives on Sept. 11 and honor first responders and members of the military. Hosted by the town and Greene Lamp, it will include a guest speaker, music and food trucks. For more information on volunteer opportunities or the event, contact Ariel Dorcent at 523-7770, Ext. 102 or 933-1066 or Stephen Penn at 756-2221, Ext. 2360.

Cypress Group

The Cypress Group of the Sierra Club will open its 2022-23 program year with its first face-to-face program in more than two years at 7 p.m. on Monday at Unitarian Universalist Congregation, 131 Oakmont Drive. Liz Kalies, director of science for the N.C. Chapter of the Nature Conservancy, will discuss “Making Solar Farms Wildlife Friendly.” Kailes leads Nature Conservancy’s renewable energy efforts, which includes working on wildlife conservation with the solar industry. The program will also be available over Zoom. Visit meetup.com/cypress-group for login information.

School safety

School safety will be the focus of the Greenville Police Community Relations Committee at 6 p.m. on Tuesday in the Council Chambers at City Hall, 200 W. Fifth St. The meeting will cover police rapid response tactics; “run, hide, fight;” school resource officers; preparing children at home for school violence; and “See something, hear something, say something.” Speakers will include Chief Ted Sauls, Superintendent Ethan Lenker, SRO supervisor Lt. Mike Montanye and Karen Harrington, director of student services with Pitt County Schools.