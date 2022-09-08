ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dickinson Avenue road work begins Monday

By The Daily Reflector
 2 days ago

A five-block section of Dickinson Avenue is scheduled to be closed starting Sept. 12 as part of a $15.7 million renovation and repair of the roadway.

The section of roadway between Skinner and 14th streets is expected to be closed until next spring, according to a news release from the N.C. Department of Transportation.

Motorists traveling through the area will be detoured onto Memorial Drive, Farmville/West 10th Street and Evans Street. Local access will be maintained for residences and businesses during construction, the release stated.

JSmith Civil LLC of Goldsboro is the contractor that will replace the drainage systems and water and sewer lines, repave the roadway and improve the sidewalks for a 1.3-mile section between South Memorial Drive and Reade Circle.

The $15.7 million contract was awarded earlier this year, but the contractor encountered difficulties acquiring some of the materials needed for the project which delayed its start.

NCDOT officials initially planned to start in the area between South Pitt Street to Reade Circle. However, the availability of materials, coupled with a recently completed City of Greenville road project that would have conflicted with detours around Dickinson Avenue, necessitated the change in the phasing of the construction.

“We recognize this schedule change is different from what we first told the public, but it’s important we move forward and deliver these important upgrades to Dickinson Avenue,” said Sarah Lentine, the NCDOT resident engineer overseeing the project. “Even though we have changed the construction schedule, the duration that each phase will be closed is the same.

The contractor plans to begin work in the section between Wilson and Skinner streets and Pitt and Reade next spring, with completion by late summer 2023.

Motorists should slow down, be alert in the work zone and plan for a longer commute when taking the detour, according to the news release.

