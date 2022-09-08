Budd unable to act in republic's best interest

The limitations herein prevent a full listing of why Ted Budd is not suitable to be a senator from this or any state. He is entitled to his ideas and opinions but they are better left out of the legislative domain. He would not be able to act in the best interests of a democratic republic let alone this state.

He has by action supported the violation of the 12 Amendment of the Constitution by supporting vocal election deniers, specifically Cleta Mitchell, by hosting a fundraiser for her on Aug. 15. (Charlotte Observer). More importantly, that support for Mitchell is tacit support for the Jan. 6 insurrection. Budd is very careful not to speak to that day but his action speaks clearly.

It should be enough for the voter to reject Budd for his voting record in Congress, including — but not limited to — a vote to reject the election results. That is nothing more than total fealty to former president Trump. Allegiance to Trumpism implies allegiance to the social and cultural disruptions that have given rise to well-documented violent acts and threats to anyone who disagrees with the former president. It gives credence to cultural purges in our school systems; to the rise of racist groups and quasi-militias out to return our society to a modern Jim Crow era where the disenfranchised are multi-colored and multi-cultural.

I’m not proposing a war on Trumpism, but an acknowledgement that Trumpism has led to too many wrong turns in America and it should be rejected from the halls of government.

The Republican party is well stocked with well-reasoned Americans willing to uphold conservative ideals within the confines of probity. Budd cannot do that.

Jeffrey Matthis

Grimesland