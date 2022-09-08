The great transformation

There is great change coming to the house of God. Man will have little or nothing to do with it. It will be the hand of God.

Through the years, man has evolved God’s church into something that he does not approve of. He is about to clean house. Everything that God has not built, he will tear down.

The day is coming when people will begin to drop dead as they get up to preach. Once he makes his pulpit holy again, he will not tolerate anyone living in sin, or working abominations.

The fear of God will once again spread across the land. Pastors and church leaders will fall on their faces and cry out to God once again. Seek God for his will and revelation to change the world.

They will again teach holiness in God’s house. Men and women will once again dress according to holiness, and grow in godliness.

Once God cleanses his house, he will come in and heal his people. He will open the eyes of people who were blind at birth.

Some people will walk in these churches and demons will begin to manifest.

Gang members and drug dealers will walk in the church to the altar and lay their drugs, and guns at the altar. They will fall on their faces crying out to God.

All these things and much more will happen during the lord’s great transformation of his church. He will finally have a church in which he is happy to dwell. Jesus will not have died in vain.

The Bible declares: “But we are bound to give thanks always to God for you brethren beloved of the lord, because God hath from the beginning chosen you to salvation through sanctification of the Spirit and belief of the truth; whereunto he called you by our gospel, to the obtaining of the glory of our Lord Jesus Christ. Therefore, brethren, stand fast, and hold the traditions which ye have been taught, whether by word, or our epistle. Now our Lord Jesus Christ himself, and God, even our father, which has loved us, and hath given us everlasting consolation and good hope through grace, comfort your hearts, and establish you in every good word and work.” Thessalonians 2:13-17. God bless.