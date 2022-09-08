Sponsors support Collard Festival

AYDEN — When Collard Festival organizers kick off the annual festival this week, they will do so with thanks to sponsors like CMI plastics.

One of Ayden’s top employers, the company signed on as the event’s Platinum Plus sponsor along with the Town of Ayden.

CMI Plastics, a company that specializes in product packaging, has been operating in Ayden since 2007 and this year, director Steven Hasslebach decided to make a major contribution to the town’s annual festivities.

Hasslebach presented Herbie Carson, festival chair, and Sarah Radcliff, festival treasurer, with a $5,000 sponsorship check at the company’s 70,000-square-foot facility on Pepsi Way last week.

The organizers thanked Hasslebach and other festival sponsors.

“We are truly humbled by all of our wonderful sponsors. Thank you to these Platinum Sponsors for your generous donations to help make our festival a success! Bum’s Restaurant — in honor of Leonard and Kathy Gibson, WITN, Quilt Lizzy, Sam Jones BBQ, Skylight Inn BBQ, Taylor B. Pope, DMD, Ayden Housing Authority, Montevallo Luxury Patio Homes, Tripp Brothers Inc. and Inner Banks Media.”

The Ayden Collard Festival begins at 5 p.m. on Friday and continues at 9 a.m. on Saturday along with the Ayden Art Show, which continues through Sunday at the Community Building at 548 Second St.

Visit aydencollardfestival.com and thestandardenc.com for more details and schedules.