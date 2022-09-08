ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kenosha, WI

High School Blitz 2022: Teams fight to remain relevant in Week 4

MILWAUKEE - With the late summer weather, this is the week when separation starts to happen in high school football. Identities have been formed, and conference play enters its second week with teams already fighting to remain relevant in Week 4 of the FOX6 High School Blitz. The FOX6 High...
WATCH NOW: Big crowds turn out for Kenosha Streetcar Day and Fall Fest activities | Local News

There was plenty to see and experience Saturday at Kenosha’s lakefront, from Lego streetcars to giant pumpkins and other fall fun. Kenosha’s annual Streetcar Day event featured streetcars to climb in and explore, booths with buttons, bags and other Kenosha Streetcar Society regalia, a photo booth, face painting and informational videos about the street cars.
High school sports roundup: Hammond shines for Central girls tennis at Mukwonago | High School

The Central High School girls tennis team won all four of their matches in the two-day Mukwonago Invitational that concluded on Saturday. The Falcons earned a clean sweep over Oak Creek (7-0) and then defeated Greendale (5-2), Waukesha South (6-1) and Tremper (4-3). Central remain undefeated in both Southern Lakes Conference and nonconference play this season.
Large fight at Tosa East high school football game

WAUWATOSA, Wis. (CBS 58) -- We have new information about a large disturbance at the Wauwatosa East - Milwaukee Lutheran high school football game at Hart Park last night, on Sept. 9. Tosa police tell us officers responded to the park for a report of a fight at the game.
Meet the Fairy Godmother of Glass

RACINE, WI (CBS 58) — Racine is seeing his own Renaissance. For example, an old building on Wisconsin Avenue used to be a lithography company, and now the old gem has a new sparkle to it. Inside, you’ll find beautiful and delicate works of art. The stunning visuals...
Three Milwaukee Missing Girls Found Safe

(Milwaukee, WI) — Milwaukee police say three critically missing girls have been recovered safely. Eleven-year-old Jakareia Maclin, 14-year-old Tammyia Washington, and 13-year-old Zaria Cleveland were last seen last Friday at 10:00 p-m. W-D-J-T/T-V reports there had been some speculation the three sisters might have been taken to Chicago where they had relatives. Authorities haven’t said where the girls were found Thursday.
8 Wisconsin Fall Festivals to Check Out

One of the best ways to celebrate the sights, sounds and smells of autumn is by attending a fall festival. Here are eight within easy driving distance. This multifaceted festival, held at Endres Manufacturing in Waunakee, begins on Thursday night with wine tasting and live music. The Wauktoberfest grounds officially open on Friday, when you can grab some suds and enjoy music from various groups.
Wisconsin DOT exploring cable barriers after truckers killed in head-on crossover crash on I-43

The cause of a fatal crash in Ozaukee County Thursday evening remains under investigation. A northbound truck, driven by 50-year-old Milton Christensen of Suring, Wisconsin crossed the median around 6:30pm Thursday on I-43, just south of Belgium. The semi drove head on into a southbound truck driven by 69-year-old Richard Wysocki of Wausaukee, Wisconsin. Both men were killed.
Major changes coming to Froedtert South’s Downtown Kenosha Hospital | Local News

Major changes are coming for Froedtert Kenosha Hospital. Froedtert South, 6308 Eighth Ave., is moving forward with plans to convert the site’s emergency department into a 24/7 urgent care clinic. The hospital’s inpatient services and emergency department services will be transitioned to Froedtert Pleasant Prairie Hospital, 9555 76th St.,...
Saving annual plants over winter

MILWAUKEE - Not quite ready to say goodbye to your favorite annual plant? Save it over winter with these tips from Melinda Myers!. Visit Melinda’s website for information on her upcoming appearances and webinars.
Milwaukee girl with disabilities school transportation roadblocks

MILWAUKEE – A Milwaukee grandmother says she’s running into roadblocks getting her 12-year-old granddaughter with disabilities to and from school. Betty Fox is the legal guardian of Da’mya Thomas, 12. She said Frederick J. Gaenslen School, equipped to accommodate children with special needs, offers her granddaughter the services she needs.
