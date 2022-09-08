Read full article on original website
The Young and the Restless flirts with danger but shows no signs of following throughCheryl E PrestonGenoa City, WI
When things don't go his way Victor may start up an age-old feud s on The Young and the RestlessCheryl E PrestonGenoa City, WI
Kyle and Summer's Genoa City wedding may be too much too little too late on The Young and the RestlessCheryl E PrestonGenoa City, WI
Northern Illinois Food Bank’s New North Suburban Center (NSC) Hosted Ribbon Cutting and Grand Opening EventKatie HeratyLake Forest, IL
The Young and the Restless Spoilers: Talia decides to pressure Diane and Nikki and Phyllis declare victory too soonCheryl E PrestonGenoa City, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
High School Blitz 2022: Teams fight to remain relevant in Week 4
MILWAUKEE - With the late summer weather, this is the week when separation starts to happen in high school football. Identities have been formed, and conference play enters its second week with teams already fighting to remain relevant in Week 4 of the FOX6 High School Blitz. The FOX6 High...
dailybadgerbulletin.com
WATCH NOW: Big crowds turn out for Kenosha Streetcar Day and Fall Fest activities | Local News
There was plenty to see and experience Saturday at Kenosha’s lakefront, from Lego streetcars to giant pumpkins and other fall fun. Kenosha’s annual Streetcar Day event featured streetcars to climb in and explore, booths with buttons, bags and other Kenosha Streetcar Society regalia, a photo booth, face painting and informational videos about the street cars.
dailybadgerbulletin.com
High school sports roundup: Hammond shines for Central girls tennis at Mukwonago | High School
The Central High School girls tennis team won all four of their matches in the two-day Mukwonago Invitational that concluded on Saturday. The Falcons earned a clean sweep over Oak Creek (7-0) and then defeated Greendale (5-2), Waukesha South (6-1) and Tremper (4-3). Central remain undefeated in both Southern Lakes Conference and nonconference play this season.
CBS 58
Large fight at Tosa East high school football game
WAUWATOSA, Wis. (CBS 58) -- We have new information about a large disturbance at the Wauwatosa East - Milwaukee Lutheran high school football game at Hart Park last night, on Sept. 9. Tosa police tell us officers responded to the park for a report of a fight at the game.
dailybadgerbulletin.com
Meet the Fairy Godmother of Glass
RACINE, WI (CBS 58) — Racine is seeing his own Renaissance. For example, an old building on Wisconsin Avenue used to be a lithography company, and now the old gem has a new sparkle to it. Inside, you’ll find beautiful and delicate works of art. The stunning visuals...
Four arrested following fights at Hart Park during football game
Four people were arrested Friday night at Hart Park during a high school football game, Wauwatosa police said.
wwisradio.com
Three Milwaukee Missing Girls Found Safe
(Milwaukee, WI) — Milwaukee police say three critically missing girls have been recovered safely. Eleven-year-old Jakareia Maclin, 14-year-old Tammyia Washington, and 13-year-old Zaria Cleveland were last seen last Friday at 10:00 p-m. W-D-J-T/T-V reports there had been some speculation the three sisters might have been taken to Chicago where they had relatives. Authorities haven’t said where the girls were found Thursday.
bravamagazine.com
8 Wisconsin Fall Festivals to Check Out
One of the best ways to celebrate the sights, sounds and smells of autumn is by attending a fall festival. Here are eight within easy driving distance. This multifaceted festival, held at Endres Manufacturing in Waunakee, begins on Thursday night with wine tasting and live music. The Wauktoberfest grounds officially open on Friday, when you can grab some suds and enjoy music from various groups.
dailybadgerbulletin.com
WATCH NOW: Public Craft Brewing Co. to celebrate 10th anniversary in Downtown Kenosha on Sept. 17 | Local News
Some 12 years ago, Matt Geary didn’t even know you could brew your own beer. It wasn’t until his senior year at Carthage, when a faculty member invited senior students to a home brew party that Geary learned about a hobby that would come to dominate the next decade of his life.
Master Milwaukee luthier restores guitars of the stars
Denny Rauen, a master luthier in Milwaukee that has worked on guitars for some of the biggest names in music, is celebrating a major milestone.
WISN
Wisconsin DOT exploring cable barriers after truckers killed in head-on crossover crash on I-43
The cause of a fatal crash in Ozaukee County Thursday evening remains under investigation. A northbound truck, driven by 50-year-old Milton Christensen of Suring, Wisconsin crossed the median around 6:30pm Thursday on I-43, just south of Belgium. The semi drove head on into a southbound truck driven by 69-year-old Richard Wysocki of Wausaukee, Wisconsin. Both men were killed.
CBS 58
Late Afternoon Update: Moderate to heavy rain continues through the evening
Steady moderate to heavy rain continues to fall across southeast Wisconsin and has been fairly relentless for the last couple of hours in Racine, Kenosha, Walworth, and southern Milwaukee county. An Areal Flood Advisory has been issued for parts of Racine, MKE, and Kenosha counties through 8:45pm for low lying flooding.
dailybadgerbulletin.com
Major changes coming to Froedtert South’s Downtown Kenosha Hospital | Local News
Major changes are coming for Froedtert Kenosha Hospital. Froedtert South, 6308 Eighth Ave., is moving forward with plans to convert the site’s emergency department into a 24/7 urgent care clinic. The hospital’s inpatient services and emergency department services will be transitioned to Froedtert Pleasant Prairie Hospital, 9555 76th St.,...
‘The Worst City in Wisconsin’ According to Sucky Tripadvisor Review
Leave it to Tripadvisor once again, having me in tears! Any website that allows for "comments" or "reviews" is in for it at times. I have a great idea, let's let a bunch of keyboard warriors and/or Karen's, take to the world wide web and say WHATEVER THEY WANT! That is a recipe for disaster or brilliant humor...Not sure which one this is. TripAdvisor.
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Saving annual plants over winter
MILWAUKEE - Not quite ready to say goodbye to your favorite annual plant? Save it over winter with these tips from Melinda Myers!. Visit Melinda’s website for information on her upcoming appearances and webinars.
dailybadgerbulletin.com
Milwaukee girl with disabilities school transportation roadblocks
MILWAUKEE – A Milwaukee grandmother says she’s running into roadblocks getting her 12-year-old granddaughter with disabilities to and from school. Betty Fox is the legal guardian of Da’mya Thomas, 12. She said Frederick J. Gaenslen School, equipped to accommodate children with special needs, offers her granddaughter the services she needs.
Family searches for answers after homicide of 50-year-old Milwaukee man
A family is pleading for answers after a 50-year-old man was shot and killed outside of a Milwaukee bar this Tuesday.
CBS 58
24-year-old man dead in crash near 95th and Lincoln Saturday, others injured
MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- A 24-year-old man is dead after a crash in West Allis last night, on Sept. 9. Police say there was a head-on collision at about 10:00 p.m. near 95th and Lincoln. Several people from both vehicles were taken to local hospitals. No word on their conditions.
