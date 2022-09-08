UW-Green Bay’s Kassie Van Remortel honored by the International Institute of Municipal Clerks – Inside UW-Green Bay News

MUNCIE, Ind. – Alabama volleyball fell in a pair of hard-fought contests Friday, dropping a pair of four-set losses to Green Bay and Ball State. Alabama (4-3) won a hard-fought opening set against Green Bay (4-3) and scored four unanswered to start the second and third sets but ultimately fell to the Phoenix in four sets. The Crimson Tide was in control for the majority of the first set in the second match of the day against Ball State (6-1) but a late 7-0 run from the Cardinals pushed them to a narrow win in the opener. Alabama rebounded with a four-point win in the second but Ball State posted a double-digit win in the third to take a 2-1 match lead. The tide reached the set point in the fourth, 24-23, but the Cardinals closed it out with a 4-2 run to take the frame and the match.

TUSCALOOSA, AL ・ 1 DAY AGO