Dayton, OH

Sunny Friday and dry for Touchdown 7 football; Rain at times through mid-week

By WHIO Staff
 7 days ago

DAYTON — QUICK-LOOK FORECAST:

  • Sunny and warm Friday
  • Showers return by Sunday
  • Rain at times through mid-week

THIS EVENING/TONIGHT: A few clouds will clear out overnight. Temperatures will drop to a low near 60 by daybreak Friday, StormCenter 7 Chief Meteorologist McCall Vrydaghs said.

FRIDAY: Mostly sunny to partly cloudy skies. Highs reach the lower to mid-80s. Another dry night for Week 4 of Touchdown 7 football across the Miami Valley. Temperatures will fall from the 80s at the start of the games into the 70s.

SATURDAY: Partly cloudy skies to start, then clouds increase with a stray shower or two possible in the afternoon or evening. Temperatures reach a high near 80 degrees. A few more showers will be possible at night.

SUNDAY: Mostly cloudy with more widely scattered showers likely. There may even be a few rumbles of thunder. Temperatures will be lower, with highs in the upper 70s.

MONDAY: Occasional showers expected with highs in the mid-70s. Otherwise, mostly cloudy.

TUESDAY: Mostly cloudy and cool again with a few on-and-off showers. Highs in the lower 70s.

WEDNESDAY: Drying out with decreasing clouds. Highs in the mid-70s.

THURSDAY: A nice day expected with mostly sunny skies and highs nearing 80.

