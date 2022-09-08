Read full article on original website
BBC
England, Wales, Northern Ireland and Scotland call off weekend's football following death of Queen Elizabeth II
All English, Welsh and Northern Irish football and senior Scottish football has been postponed this weekend as a mark of respect following the death of Queen Elizabeth II. Ten Premier League and six Scottish Premiership fixtures were scheduled. English Football League games were due to take place on Friday and...
BBC
Queen Elizabeth II: 'Royal blessing' that helped devolution
"I always say there was one Queen Elizabeth who saved the Welsh language and there was another one who gave Wales devolution." Dafydd Elis-Thomas, one of Wales' prominent political figures, is adamant the nation should be thankful for the influence of both Queen Elizabeths. While Queen Elizabeth I, of the...
U.K.・
BBC
William and Kate named Prince and Princess of Wales by the King
Prince William and his wife Catherine have been named the new Prince and Princess of Wales by King Charles III. "Today, I am proud to create him Prince of Wales, Tywysog Cymru," said the King, who previously held the title. The King made the comments in his first address to...
BBC
Prince of Wales: William speaks of honour after getting title
The Prince of Wales has pledged to serve the people of Wales with "humility and great respect". Prince William and his wife Catherine were named the Prince and Princess of Wales by King Charles III on Friday. In a phone call with Wales' first minister, the prince is said to...
