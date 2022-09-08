Art group seeks donations for LGBTQ+ installation

Emerge Gallery & Art Center has launched a public fundraising campaign for an art installation celebrating eastern North Carolina’s LGBTQ+ community.

The work will be installed on the site of the former Paddock Club, an establishment founded as a country and western nightclub and then changed in format to serve as eastern North Carolina’s longest-running LGBTQ+ club, operating from 1973 until 2003.

The installation is a $55,000 project supported in part by a grant from the National Endowment for the Arts, Dr. Jesse R. Peel and other private donors.

A fundraising campaign has been launched with a donation by Dr. Jesse R. Peel. The goal of the fundraiser is to raise the remaining amount of $20,000.

The art is focused on the steel, spiral staircase that was removed from the building that housed the Paddock Club, and later Limelight nightclub, before it was demolished to make way for the 10th Street connector and bridge.

North Carolina artist Jessica Brasher adorned with powder-coated steel ribbons reflecting the colors of the rainbow. Those colors represent life (red), healing (orange), sunlight (yellow), nature (green), harmony (indigo) and spirit (violet).

The staircase was salvaged by Jeremy Jordan, James Moretz, Michael Anderson and Glen Haddock, the owners of Limelight, before the building was demolished. Jordan, who serves on the City of Greenville’s Historic Preservation Commission, stored the staircase as it waited for a new home.

Bradsher, a working artist who earned a master of fine arts degree from East Carolina University in 2018, began creating large-scale outdoor sculpture works 14 years ago. She serves on the board of the Tri-State Sculptors Organization and has work in exhibition in seven states at present. Bradsher says she values the community the sculpture seeks to honor and the history of the piece itself.

The Greenville City Council has approved the design and site plan. Emerge is now waiting for permission from the North Carolina Department of Transportation to locate the sculpture. The goal is to have the piece in place by the end of 2022. Donations can be made online https://www.facebook.com/PittCountyArtsCouncil/ or at https://www.emergegallery.com/support/donate (select “The Paddock Park Sculpture”) or by contacting Pitt County Arts Council Executive Director Holly Garriott at holly@pittcountyarts.org or 551-6947.