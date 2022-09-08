Read full article on original website
SFGate
Harry Styles hits Toronto for 'My Policeman' premiere
TORONTO (AP) — With just as much fanfare but a tad less drama, Harry Styles took the Toronto International Film Festival by storm on Sunday, premiering the tragic gay romance “My Policeman” less than a week after the much-talked-about debut of “Don't Worry Darling” in Venice.
Disneyland scraps long-awaited Marvel ride for new concept at Disney California Adventure
It's a superhero-sized makeover.
SFGate
Harry Styles Accepts His First Acting Award of Oscar Season
On the stage at New York City’s Madison Square Garden, Harry Styles is a bonafide rockstar, brimming with swagger and self confidence as he performs in front of 20,000 adoring fans. But Styles, the actor, was soft-spoken while accepting an acting award for one of his first major movie roles at this year’s Toronto International Film Festival.
SFGate
‘Monarch’ Producers, Fox Boss Promise Premiere Shocker Is ‘Not a Bait and Switch’
With Susan Sarandon at the front of every “Monarch” poster around town, viewers may have been shocked to see that at the end of Sunday’s premiere, her character, Dottie Roman, is seemingly dead. More from Variety. During the first episode, which aired following the NFL game on...
SFGate
Good Home Hunting: A Peek Inside the Homes of Ben Affleck
Ben Affleck has been busy. The 50-year-old actor/director tied the knot with superstar Jennifer Lopez, after rekindling their romance that supposedly flamed out a couple of decades ago. Along with wedding bells in not one, but two locales, the couple seem to be consolidating their real estate holdings. The power...
‘Power Book III: Raising Kanan’: Raq & Kanan Finally Bond, Lou Lou Is Tired of Camacho’s Hating
This week on Raising Kanan, Raq takes Kanan camping so they can bond, Jukebox gets closer to her mother through music, and Detective Burke gets even deeper into her partner’s business. Raq & Kanan Go Camping After watching her son stop by Detective Howard’s house in last week’s episode, Raq decides to take Kanan camping […]
Disneyland could be opening its first princess-themed restaurant in years, based on ‘The Princess and the Frog’
It will replace an existing eatery in the park.
