Harry Styles hits Toronto for 'My Policeman' premiere

TORONTO (AP) — With just as much fanfare but a tad less drama, Harry Styles took the Toronto International Film Festival by storm on Sunday, premiering the tragic gay romance “My Policeman” less than a week after the much-talked-about debut of “Don't Worry Darling” in Venice.
Harry Styles Accepts His First Acting Award of Oscar Season

On the stage at New York City’s Madison Square Garden, Harry Styles is a bonafide rockstar, brimming with swagger and self confidence as he performs in front of 20,000 adoring fans. But Styles, the actor, was soft-spoken while accepting an acting award for one of his first major movie roles at this year’s Toronto International Film Festival.
Good Home Hunting: A Peek Inside the Homes of Ben Affleck

Ben Affleck has been busy. The 50-year-old actor/director tied the knot with superstar Jennifer Lopez, after rekindling their romance that supposedly flamed out a couple of decades ago. Along with wedding bells in not one, but two locales, the couple seem to be consolidating their real estate holdings. The power...
