EDENTON — The last time the John A. Holmes football team hosted the Norview (Va.) Pilots, it ended in a 28-22 overtime loss. It was anything but that when they met for the second straight year in Edenton Friday night. John A. Holmes opened up a significant lead in the second quarter over the 5A Virginia school and never looked back with a 48-26 victory. ...

EDENTON, NC ・ 1 DAY AGO