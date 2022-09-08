ECU football: Pirates aim to build off promising outing in season opener

Blake Harrell doesn’t want any flowers tossed at his feet and he sure doesn’t want any pats on the back for the way his defense played in the season opener against N.C. State.

“We didn’t win the game so I think that’s the first motivation,” East Carolina’s defensive coordinator said. “It doesn’t matter what happens throughout the game if you ultimately come out without a win. It’s not successful for us. And that’s our main motivation and we got to go back to work.

“A lot of people pat you on the back and say they’re excited. Yeah, I’m excited about our efforts and some things we did. But overall, there are still things we can improve on. There are things we can do better.”

The next chance for the defense to back up its mostly solid performance in the opening game comes at 6 p.m. on Saturday against visiting Old Dominion, which is coming off a win over Virginia Tech.

The ODU offense presents several unique challenges in a massive tight end, a tackle-breaking running back and a big receiver.

Harrell said that the way the defense played on Saturday is a good baseline to set for his expectations moving forward. Still, Harrell doesn’t want his players to fall into a dangerous trap of believing that that type of play will come each week just because it happened in one game.

“You feel like this is something we can build on. It’s a good starting point,” Harrell said. “And we can build on this and we can develop ourselves if we’ll continue to work and if we’ll stay hungry. We can’t take pats on the back.”

The defensive coach said that the second goal line stand in the fourth quarter, the one where just about the entire defense got involved in stopping Wolfpack running back Demie Sumo-Karngbaye at the 1-yard line, can be a trademark play of the program.

The only thing standing in the way of that becoming normal business at ECU is replicating that toughness.

“Really, we take that one play, and that’s the play we want,” he said. “The effort, the energy, the emotion, the kids triggering and how they rallied to the ball, everything in that one clip, that’s what we want to be defensively. And it’s probably what Coach (Mike) Houston wants our program to be.”

Houston said that a bulk of the work this week went into cleaning up mistakes on special teams that proved costly in Saturday’s loss. And the best cure is to practice and give it a shot again.

“We made sure that things that need to get corrected got corrected. That’s been a big focus this week,” Houston said. “It’s good that we got a game. That’s the great thing. You get a chance to go back out on Saturday and kind of flush all that stuff out of your system and go out there and compete again against a really good opponent.”

From an offensive view, ECU’s pass protection was a bright spot against the Wolfpack. ECU offensive coordinator Donnie Kirkpatrick said that the offensive line’s performance has injected confidence across the board.

Kirkpatrick noted that quarterback Holton Ahlers felt his confidence grew with each clean drop-back. Kirkpatrick also said that the improved play across the offensive line could allow the downfield plays in the playbook to find more of a footing in the passing game moving forward.

While Ahlers is notably a mobile quarterback who led the Pirates in rushing on Saturday, his ability to set his feet and throw was a boon for the offense. One of Ahlers’ two interceptions came when he was flushed to his right, which is something opposing defenses have tried to force in previous seasons.

“I think we can throw it deep more,” Kirkpatrick said. “(Pass protection) was a major point of emphasis in the offseason. I think the word that we get, because coaches talk and everybody knows somebody, was that people felt like you can’t give Holton time or he’ll shred you.

“If you can get pressure on him, if you can flush him and make him especially go to his right, then he’s a lot less effective. … So we really worked hard on pass protection and it was much improved. So I think Holton gained confidence from it and I gained confidence from it.”