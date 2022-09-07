Employee resource groups (ERGs) are defined as employee-led groups where employees can join together based on shared characteristics, interests, and perspectives. They are also a way for employees from non-minority groups to learn and become an ally. ERGs are great tools organizations can use to provide support and contribute to an employee’s personal development in the workplace. It’s also a great way to foster an inclusive environment, especially in a workplace that may be comprised of mostly non-minority groups (according to the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics, the employment-population ratio was 58.3 percent for Blacks, 60.7 percent for Whites, 61.6...

CAREER DEVELOPMENT & ADVICE ・ 4 DAYS AGO