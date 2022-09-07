ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Software

Comments / 0

Related
Inc.com

How to Streamline IT Security for Small Businesses

Cyberattacks continue to plague small and midsize businesses. Since the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic, cyberattacks have increased an estimated 600 percent. Of these attacks, 43 percent target small businesses. The constant barrage of articles, warnings, advertisements, and sales pitches for security technology and services can be overwhelming. Business owners struggle to understand which actions to take, grow desensitized to messaging about risks, and fail to act. Insight into the most common and costly cybersecurity threats, along with corresponding protective strategies, guides better decision-making, and adoption of security services.
SMALL BUSINESS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Management Software#Software System#Performance Management#Hris#Applicant Tracking System
thebossmagazine.com

Tips to Ensure High Customer Satisfaction

Customer satisfaction is key to the success of any business. Customers who are unhappy with your product or service will not continue doing business with you. In this blog post, we will discuss some tips that will help ensure high customer satisfaction levels. Implementing these tips will help keep your customers happy and increase the likelihood that they will return in the future.
ECONOMY
Fortune

Why employee experience must remain a priority

Despite evolving economic conditions, employee experience must remain top of mind for leaders. The past few years have undeniably brought about significant change and uncovered important learnings, one of which is the value of employee experience. We’ve seen how critical connectedness and empathy are in managing a dispersed or hybrid workforce. And, amid the need for greater agility, we’ve also seen organizations increase focus on creating an intuitive digital experience for employees.
CAREER DEVELOPMENT & ADVICE
HackerNoon

The Ouroboros Approach to Marketing

In a society with diminishing attention spans and thirst for instant gratification we’ve seen the proliferation of how-to courses and systems that would provide instant sales or “magic“ sales funnels that promise to eventually get the sale from prospects by staying in front of them for ever hoping that “in-time“ the prospect will take action and buy. Instead of focusing on a sales funnel with a “Value Ladder”, businesses would be better served in creating “Ouroboros Loops” that offers value to their tribe members in exchange for social credits in a closed loop environment.
ECONOMY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Small Business
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Computers
NewsBreak
Software
TechCrunch

ARR per employee is the North Star efficiency metric you’ve been looking for

There is no shortage of efficiency metrics that cloud executives can track to gain a better perspective of their overall economics. Sales and marketing efficiency metrics such as LTV-to-CAC, CAC payback and the magic number have long been mainstays in board decks and fundraising materials. As the market has turned, burn multiple (net burn / net new ARR) has emerged as a popular, all-encompassing way of looking at burn versus ARR growth.
ECONOMY
PC Magazine

Samsung Data Breach Ensnares US Customers

A hacker has infiltrated Samsung’s US systems and may have stolen information on customers. On Friday, Samsung sent an email alert to affected consumers about the breach, which occurred sometime in late July. “On or around August 4, 2022, we determined through our ongoing investigation that personal information of certain customers was affected,” the company said.
BUSINESS
BlogHer

How to Bring Inclusion to Life: A Guide on Employee Resource Groups

Employee resource groups (ERGs) are defined as employee-led groups where employees can join together based on shared characteristics, interests, and perspectives. They are also a way for employees from non-minority groups to learn and become an ally. ERGs are great tools organizations can use to provide support and contribute to an employee’s personal development in the workplace. It’s also a great way to foster an inclusive environment, especially in a workplace that may be comprised of mostly non-minority groups (according to the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics, the employment-population ratio was 58.3 percent for Blacks, 60.7 percent for Whites, 61.6...
CAREER DEVELOPMENT & ADVICE
CNBC

The 10 highest-rated jobs by Gen Z workers, according to Glassdoor

If your company is on the hunt for a corporate recruiter, chances are, a large number of your candidates will be Gen Zers, according to a new report. In their recent report, 'A Change of Pace For Gen Z Employees Entering the Workforce,' Glassdoor analyzed their database of company reviews to examine which roles, companies and cities employees rate the highest. The report found that overall, "Gen Z workers are most satisfied in roles that provide them with the opportunity to shape company culture and have social impact."
JOBS
generalaviationnews.com

Avidyne’s latest software for IFDs certified

Avidyne has received FAA certification for its AviOS10.3 software for its IFD series of systems. The updated software adds new features for both fixed-wing and helicopter pilots, including visual approaches, VNAV, and certified TAWS options, according to company officials. The Technical Standard Order (TSO) and Supplemental Type Certificate (STC) approvals...
TECHNOLOGY
cxmtoday.com

Grupo Éxito To Install Toshiba Self-Checkout Solution

Shoppers are at the forefront of Grupo Éxito’s latest adoption to deliver seamless front-end transformation in its stores. Between the end of 2022 and early 2023, consumers will find a new Self Checkout experience by Toshiba Global Commerce Solutions at its stores across the company’s banners, including Éxito, Carulla, Surtimax and Super Inter. This is the first grocery implementation of Toshiba’s Self Checkout solution in Colombia.
BUSINESS
The Associated Press

Jennifer Ross Joins Intentsify as CMO

FRANKLIN, Mass.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Sep 8, 2022-- Intentsify ™, the Intelligence Activation Platform for buying-intent signals and Demand Activation Programs provider, today announced Jennifer Ross has joined the company as Chief Marketing Officer. As Intentsify’s CMO, Ross will be responsible for the company’s overall marketing strategy and execution, building out the marketing team to keep pace with the company’s rapid-growth trajectory. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220908005959/en/ Jennifer Ross, CMO, Intentsify (Photo: Business Wire)
BUSINESS

Comments / 0

Community Policy