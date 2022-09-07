ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hackers Are Breaking Into and Emptying Cash App Accounts

Hacking. Disinformation. Surveillance. CYBER is Motherboard's podcast and reporting on the dark underbelly of the internet. Hackers are breaking into unsuspecting victims’ Cash App accounts, a massively popular payment app, and stealing hundreds of dollars, according to victims Motherboard spoke to. In one person’s case, they said, Cash App has not reimbursed them for the stolen funds.
How to Remove Password From PDF

Are you tired of constantly entering the password to your PDF, especially if it no longer needs one? Or, do you want to give others quick access to your PDF file at all times? If so, you can easily opt to remove the password. Similar to adding a password, it’s...
How to Access Blocked Websites?

Certain websites can get restricted at a local level due to workplace restrictions or manual blocking on your device. Depending on where you live, your government or the website’s owner can also block your access to the website. Not just that, a URL filter function from your antivirus and firewall could also limit your access.
How to add a student ID to Google Wallet

If your college supports digital IDs, Google Wallet will let you store yours to tap-to-pay for food or books, or tap-to-enter your dorm. Google Pay first added limited support for college IDs in 2020, letting students at 15 partnered colleges tap-to-enter locations like residence halls or campus dining halls. After expanding to many more schools, this feature has now transferred over to the Google Wallet app. But you can't directly add your ID to the app, and your school might not actually support the feature either. Here's how to add a student ID to Google Wallet, whether you're eligible to add your ID, and how to use it if you can.
How to Find Archived Emails in Gmail?

The Archive option on Gmail allows you to ignore emails temporarily by removing them from your inbox. However, archived emails do not have a single location where they are bundled and stored. So, it can be hard to locate these archived emails when you need them. Luckily, this article will...
Know your Apps: An Insight into App Usage and Error Data Reveal during COVID-19

2020 will always be remembered as the year a global pandemic disrupted our daily lives. As physical stores closed and people sheltered in their homes, consumers turned to mobile apps to replace many in-person behaviors. Apps enabled access to everything from food and essentials to entertainment, information, and social connection. This reliance demonstrates how $23.4 billion was spent in the app stores during the first quarter, with 31 billion new app downloads.
6 Ways to Prevent Emails From Landing in Gmail’s Spam Folder

Email forwarding is not an exact science and can be frustrating for all types of senders. From mailing list status to verification status, you can accidentally get into your spam folder for a variety of reasons. There are some proven tricks to get you back to your inbox. The quality of a list is far more important and valuable than the number of contacts on the list. Always avoid: Third-party email rentals, purchases, or co-registrations share or share your list with partners.
