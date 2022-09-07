Read full article on original website
Related
Hackers Are Breaking Into and Emptying Cash App Accounts
Hacking. Disinformation. Surveillance. CYBER is Motherboard's podcast and reporting on the dark underbelly of the internet. Hackers are breaking into unsuspecting victims’ Cash App accounts, a massively popular payment app, and stealing hundreds of dollars, according to victims Motherboard spoke to. In one person’s case, they said, Cash App has not reimbursed them for the stolen funds.
technewstoday.com
How to Remove Password From PDF
Are you tired of constantly entering the password to your PDF, especially if it no longer needs one? Or, do you want to give others quick access to your PDF file at all times? If so, you can easily opt to remove the password. Similar to adding a password, it’s...
technewstoday.com
How to Access Blocked Websites?
Certain websites can get restricted at a local level due to workplace restrictions or manual blocking on your device. Depending on where you live, your government or the website’s owner can also block your access to the website. Not just that, a URL filter function from your antivirus and firewall could also limit your access.
Android Central
How to add a student ID to Google Wallet
If your college supports digital IDs, Google Wallet will let you store yours to tap-to-pay for food or books, or tap-to-enter your dorm. Google Pay first added limited support for college IDs in 2020, letting students at 15 partnered colleges tap-to-enter locations like residence halls or campus dining halls. After expanding to many more schools, this feature has now transferred over to the Google Wallet app. But you can't directly add your ID to the app, and your school might not actually support the feature either. Here's how to add a student ID to Google Wallet, whether you're eligible to add your ID, and how to use it if you can.
NFL・
IN THIS ARTICLE
Mobile banking apps reportedly leaked thousands of digital fingerprints
Five unnamed mobile banking apps using the same third-party AI-based digital identity SDK may have leaked over 300,000 biometric digital fingerprints, according to a report (opens in new tab) by researchers at Symantec. Outsourcing the digital identity and authentication component of an app is a common development pattern according to...
technewstoday.com
How to Find Archived Emails in Gmail?
The Archive option on Gmail allows you to ignore emails temporarily by removing them from your inbox. However, archived emails do not have a single location where they are bundled and stored. So, it can be hard to locate these archived emails when you need them. Luckily, this article will...
Know your Apps: An Insight into App Usage and Error Data Reveal during COVID-19
2020 will always be remembered as the year a global pandemic disrupted our daily lives. As physical stores closed and people sheltered in their homes, consumers turned to mobile apps to replace many in-person behaviors. Apps enabled access to everything from food and essentials to entertainment, information, and social connection. This reliance demonstrates how $23.4 billion was spent in the app stores during the first quarter, with 31 billion new app downloads.
hackernoon.com
6 Ways to Prevent Emails From Landing in Gmail’s Spam Folder
Email forwarding is not an exact science and can be frustrating for all types of senders. From mailing list status to verification status, you can accidentally get into your spam folder for a variety of reasons. There are some proven tricks to get you back to your inbox. The quality of a list is far more important and valuable than the number of contacts on the list. Always avoid: Third-party email rentals, purchases, or co-registrations share or share your list with partners.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Major update to Google Maps saves you cash by helping you cut down on fuel costs
GOOGLE Maps is helping people slash their fuel usage as the cost of living crisis bites. Google yesterday announced that it is expanding its digital navigation tool's eco-friendly routing option to Europe. The feature, which rolled out in the U.S. and Canada last year, shows drivers routes that consume less...
Comments / 0