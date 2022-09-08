Read full article on original website
Tropical Storm Kay Expected to Bring Inclement Weather to Southern California
FBI returns 2,000-year-old Italian art that languished in a Los Angeles storage facility for decades
When Special Agent Allen Grove joined the FBI Art Crime Team, he never thought shipping and logistics would be part of the job. But that’s what it took for the team to return priceless artifacts—ones that may have been lost for as long as 100 years—back to their rightful home in Rome, Italy.
Everyone invited to join the Aquarium of the Pacific at its eighteenth annual Moompetam American Indian Festival
The Aquarium of the Pacific will host its eighteenth annual Moompetam American Indian Festival on Saturday and Sunday, September 17-18, 2022. This event celebrates indigenous maritime cultures in California and includes traditional music, dance, storytelling, and cultural craft demonstrations. Participants include members of the Tongva, Chumash, Acjachemen, Costanoan, Luiseno, and Kumeyaay tribes. American Indian artists will display and demonstrate cultural materials, such as basketry, items of adornment, and artifacts.
Aquarium of the Pacific hosting 21st annual Baja Splash Cultural Festival
In celebration of the beauty and diversity of cultures found from México to Central and South America to Cuba, Puerto Rico, Dominican Republic, and beyond, the Aquarium of the Pacific will host its twenty-first annual Baja Splash Cultural Festival on Saturday and Sunday, September 24 and 25, 2022, from 9:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. The event takes places during “National Hispanic Heritage Month” and features cultural dance and music, environmental education programs in English and Spanish, and booths from participating organizations.
Newport Chefs Cooking for Charity at Tastemakers of Orange County Sept. 14
Chefs are passionate about their cuisine, but they are also passionate about helping others by coming together for special events to raise funds for important causes. One of those events is Tastemakers of Orange County benefitting the Orange County Asian and Pacific Islander Community Alliance (OCAPICA), which is celebrating its 25th anniversary.
Supervisor Katrina Foley joins state officials in announcing criminal plea agreements and fines related to Orange County Oil Spill
Orange County Supervisor Foley joined California Attorney General Rob Bonta, Orange County District Attorney Todd Spitzer, State Senator Dave Min, Assemblywoman Cottie Petrie-Norris, and California Department of Fish and Wildlife for a press conference announcing the filing of charges against Amplify Energy, Beta Operating Company, and San Pedro Bay Pipeline for their role in the Huntington Beach Oil Spill in 2021. Amplify will plead no contest to six misdemeanor charges, resulting in $4.9 million in fines and penalties to the state and Orange County.
Beach Boulevard to be resurfaced in Huntington Beach starting September 12
The California Department of Transportation (Caltrans) is scheduled to resurface Beach Boulevard (State Route 39) in Huntington Beach from Pacific Coast Highway (SR-1) to Ellis Avenue/Main Street. The work is schedule to begin September 12 and will take place Monday through Friday from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. At least...
Miss Bosscat: An Interview with Restauranteur Leslie Nguyen
Cofounder and creative director of Bosscat Kitchen & Libations and Ten Sushi + Cocktail Bar, Leslie Nguyen oversees design and marketing efforts for six restaurants in O.C. and in Houston; both concepts are new at Lakeshore in Irvine. Her Miss Mini Donuts caters special events and private parties. Born in Louisiana and raised in Laguna Niguel, Nguyen began her hospitality career as a hostess, then server, then bartender, mostly at dives and biker bars; she briefly studied graphic design. In 2009, she opened the Daily Dose Sports Lounge in Irvine. The date tattooed on Nguyen’s shoulder—May 19, 2014—is when she got sober; the same month, she and business partner John Reed opened Bosscat in Newport Beach. If Nguyen’s restaurant-design ideas seem inspired, it’s because they are. They’re deeply personal, she tells Orange Coast. Consider the birdcages.
Lightning ends University vs. Century football game in Santa Ana early
It was a challenging night for many Orange County football teams and their fans Friday night as a rainstorm hit much of the county. There were no reports of cancellations. But the game between University and Century at Century in Santa Ana was called at halftime with University leading 34-0 after lightning was spotted, according to University Athletic Director Tom Shrake, who was not at the game but checked Friday night on what had happened.
Criminal charges filed against Amplify Energy for the Huntington Beach Oil Spill
SANTA ANA – California Attorney General Rob Bonta and Orange County District Attorney Todd Spitzer today announced the filing of misdemeanor charges against Amplify Energy, Beta Operating Company, and San Pedro Bay Pipeline (collectively, “Amplify”) for discharging approximately 25,000 gallons of petroleum from an underwater pipeline off the coast of Huntington Beach in October 2021. The charges are the result of an investigation led by the California Department of Justice, the California Department of Fish and Wildlife, and the Orange County District Attorney’s Office. As part of a plea agreement entered today in the Orange County Superior Court, Amplify will plead no contest to six misdemeanor charges, pay $4.9 million in fines and penalties to the state and the county in what is believed to be the largest state misdemeanor criminal fine in Orange County history, and be placed on probation for 12 months. Amplify separately will pay a $7.1 million federal fine and also will reimburse federal agencies for expenses incurred during the response to the spill.
Letter to the Editor: Lauren Kleiman is the Intelligent Choice for City Council
I got to know Lauren Kleiman through our time together on the Airport Working Group Board. She had previously served on the Newport Beach Aviation Committee and wanted to continue her work on airport noise issues after giving up her seat to accept her appointment to Planning Commission. Lauren dedicated...
Sixteen students from Los Angeles area named Top STEM Students
Broadcom Foundation and Society for Science are thrilled to announce that 16 students from the Los Angeles, California area are among the top 300 middle school scientists in the country. They have been named to a list of the Top 300 Broadcom MASTERS® — the nation’s premier Science, Technology, Engineering and Math (STEM) competition for middle school students.
Rain finally falls but all the OC high school football games are on so far
Godinez players prepare for Friday night’s game with Santa Ana Ana Valley. (Photo: OC Sports Zone, Fernando M. Donado, For OC Sports Zone). If you’re going to a high school football game Friday night, might be a good idea to pack an umbrella. Yes, an umbrella. After more...
Capo Unified Students Promote Diversity, Understanding Through ‘No Place for Hate’ Initiative
The article you’re about to read is from our reporters doing their important work — investigating, researching, and writing their stories. We want to provide informative and inspirational stories that connect you to the people, issues and opportunities within our community. Journalism requires lots of resources. Today, our business model has been interrupted by the pandemic; the vast majority of our advertisers’ businesses have been impacted. That’s why The Capistrano Dispatch is now turning to you for financial support. Learn more about our new Insider’s program here. Thank you.
Letter to the Editor: Councilmember Joy Brenner Deserves to Return to the Dais in November
Joy Brenner is running for City Council District 6 re-election on November 8. She’s exceptionally well-qualified and deserves to be returned to the dais – perhaps this December (finally) as Mayor. As we approach another election season, I’ve been told that the money power seekers who attempted to...
PHOTOS: Friday night storm can’t dampen spirit of fans and cheerleaders at football games
Students packed El Modena High School for Friday night’s homecoming game. (Photo courtesy Mark Bausman, For OC Sports Zone). It doesn’t usually rain in Southern California on a Friday night in September. Friday night was the exception. All the games were played in Orange County. One game between...
O.C repeat DUI driver gets a 15 year sentence after killing a little girl
SANTA ANA, Calif. – A repeat drunk driver who was driving with a blood alcohol level nearly three times the legal limit when he hit and killed a 6-year-old girl who was playing on the sidewalk was sentenced today to 15 years to life for the girl’s murder. The driver had already been charged in a 2015 driving under the influence case in which he had been warned of the deadly dangers of driving under the influence.
Cypress Soroptimist’s Wine and Jazz Social to take place Thursday, October 6, 2022
Join us after work on Thursday October 6th for a Wine and Jazz Social. It’s at the Cypress College Veterans Resource Center 5-8pm. Music will feature Gary Gopar and students in the music program. $25 includes 4 tastes, appetizers and desserts. Learn more and buy tickets https://www.cypresssoroptimist.org/wine-jazz-social/. This year...
Letter to the Editor: Tom Miller is Not a Politician and That Is a Good Thing
It has been said that all politics are local, but city government is not a place for politicians. It is designed to be non-partisan. I took a close look at the Newport Beach City Council and the Planning Commission when Short Term Rentals became a concern in my neighborhood. I began to see how a voting bloc on the council existed and it was controlling how the city was governed. STR regulation was not on their radar and without the four votes of the bloc, residents were not getting a voice despite most of the residents in favor of restrictions.
PHOTOS: Santa Ana gets into win column with strong effort against Buena Park
Santa Ana’s Jayderick García (No. 3) breaks a long run midway through the second quarter as teammate Peleitala Fa’Aloua blocks against Buena Park’s Guillermo Guzman. (Photos: Fernando M. Donado, For OC Sports Zone). After dropping its first three games, Santa Ana got a career game from...
