QBs for the ages: How does Tom Brady compare to Johnny Unitas?
Yes, Tom Brady is the NFL’s all-time leader in passing yards. And touchdowns. And almost every other passing statistic. But what is remarkable — what sets him apart from most athletes in most sports — is that he is still playing at 45 and still performing at an elite level.
TMZ.com
Le'Veon Bell, Adrian Peterson Face Off At Weigh-In Ahead Of Boxing Match
Adrian Peterson and Le'Veon Bell came face-to-face for the final time ahead of their highly anticipated boxing match on Saturday ... and they look ready to brawl!!. Peterson and Bell, two current/former(?) NFL running backs, both weighed in for the Social Gloves 2 event in Los Angeles ... and locked eyes with one another before they go to war in the ring.
TMZ.com
Bills' Isaiah McKenzie Does Gender Reveal For Sister After Scoring TD
Isaiah McKenzie earned major props from his fantasy owners AND his family with his TD on Thursday night ... 'cause it turns out the Bills wideout did a gender reveal for his sister right in the middle of the endzone after scoring!!. Buffalo just made the revelation in a TikTok...
TMZ.com
Malcolm Jenkins Confident Jalen Hurts Will Lead Eagles To NFC East Title
Malcolm Jenkins thinks Eagles fans are in for a treat this season -- 'cause the former Philly star tells TMZ Sports he's a big believer in Jalen Hurts ... and thinks the QB will help the team win the NFC East. We spoke with Jenkins out at LAX this week...
TMZ.com
T.J. Houshmandzadeh Says Joe Burrow Is A Top 5 QB, Ahead Of Tom Brady!
How good is Joe Burrow? According to former Bengals star T.J. Houshmandzadeh -- he's, right now, better than Tom Brady!!!. The ex-Cincinnati wideout made the claim to TMZ Sports just ahead of the Bengals' season-opener ... saying the team's star quarterback is simply that good at the moment. "He's top...
TMZ.com
Protester Dragged Off Field For Interrupting Rams-Bills Game With Pink Flare
The L.A. Rams and Buffalo Bills' season opener nearly went up in smoke on Thursday ... when protesters rushed the field with a pink flare -- with one being dragged off by security. Two women somehow found their way onto the field during the fourth quarter at SoFi Stadium ......
TMZ.com
Nick Young Says Bronny James Should Go To USC, Forget About OSU!
Nick Young is doing his best full-court press on LeBron James' son, Bronny -- telling TMZ Sports the basketball phenom should play college ball at USC instead of Ohio State. The NBA superstar's oldest son had the sports world buzzin' after posing in a Buckeyes uniform this week ... just days after the James gang hit up the OSU-Notre Dame football game on Saturday.
