ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

Comments / 0

Related
TMZ.com

Le'Veon Bell, Adrian Peterson Face Off At Weigh-In Ahead Of Boxing Match

Adrian Peterson and Le'Veon Bell came face-to-face for the final time ahead of their highly anticipated boxing match on Saturday ... and they look ready to brawl!!. Peterson and Bell, two current/former(?) NFL running backs, both weighed in for the Social Gloves 2 event in Los Angeles ... and locked eyes with one another before they go to war in the ring.
LOS ANGELES, CA
TMZ.com

Bills' Isaiah McKenzie Does Gender Reveal For Sister After Scoring TD

Isaiah McKenzie earned major props from his fantasy owners AND his family with his TD on Thursday night ... 'cause it turns out the Bills wideout did a gender reveal for his sister right in the middle of the endzone after scoring!!. Buffalo just made the revelation in a TikTok...
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Thursday Night Football#American Football#Tmz Sports#Amazon Blue
TMZ.com

T.J. Houshmandzadeh Says Joe Burrow Is A Top 5 QB, Ahead Of Tom Brady!

How good is Joe Burrow? According to former Bengals star T.J. Houshmandzadeh -- he's, right now, better than Tom Brady!!!. The ex-Cincinnati wideout made the claim to TMZ Sports just ahead of the Bengals' season-opener ... saying the team's star quarterback is simply that good at the moment. "He's top...
NFL
TMZ.com

Nick Young Says Bronny James Should Go To USC, Forget About OSU!

Nick Young is doing his best full-court press on LeBron James' son, Bronny -- telling TMZ Sports the basketball phenom should play college ball at USC instead of Ohio State. The NBA superstar's oldest son had the sports world buzzin' after posing in a Buckeyes uniform this week ... just days after the James gang hit up the OSU-Notre Dame football game on Saturday.
LOS ANGELES, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy