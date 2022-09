This week on Raising Kanan, Raq takes Kanan camping so they can bond, Jukebox gets closer to her mother through music, and Detective Burke gets even deeper into her partner’s business. Raq & Kanan Go Camping After watching her son stop by Detective Howard’s house in last week’s episode, Raq decides to take Kanan camping […]

BOOKS & LITERATURE ・ 39 MINUTES AGO