coloradosun.com

What’s Working: 44% of Colorado small businesses surveyed have put hiring on hold

Colorado gasoline prices are nearly back down to where they were a year ago, but everything else is just not quite the same, is it?. There are still more than 120,000 jobs listed on the state’s job board even as new weekly jobless claims are still slightly higher than they were in 2019. Consumer prices, i.e., inflation, were up 8.2% in July from a year ago in the Denver metro area.
coloradosun.com

Boaters take caution: Invasive, easy-to-spread plant found in Boulder Reservoir

A tiny piece of a fast-growing plant floating in the Boulder Reservoir has heightened concerns among wildlife officials about the invasive species that’s known to disrupt aquatic ecosystems and affect drinking water quality. It’s the first new detection since 2020 of the noxious aquatic weed that the state has been working to control for more than 15 years.
BOULDER, CO

