Colorado gasoline prices are nearly back down to where they were a year ago, but everything else is just not quite the same, is it?. There are still more than 120,000 jobs listed on the state’s job board even as new weekly jobless claims are still slightly higher than they were in 2019. Consumer prices, i.e., inflation, were up 8.2% in July from a year ago in the Denver metro area.

COLORADO STATE ・ 1 DAY AGO