Flurry of sales, lot-rent increases hit Colorado mobile home parks as new laws reform the industry
The “For Sale” sign on the corner of South 10th Street and West Gunnison Avenue leans on its side, swallowed up by weeds in front of a dozen ramshackle turquoise and white mobile homes. The asking price for this blighted quarter of an acre known as Frontier Land...
What’s Working: 44% of Colorado small businesses surveyed have put hiring on hold
Colorado gasoline prices are nearly back down to where they were a year ago, but everything else is just not quite the same, is it?. There are still more than 120,000 jobs listed on the state’s job board even as new weekly jobless claims are still slightly higher than they were in 2019. Consumer prices, i.e., inflation, were up 8.2% in July from a year ago in the Denver metro area.
Nicolais: As testing scores tumble, our commitment to Colorado teachers must redouble
Last week the National Center for Education Statistics confirmed what most of us knew intuitively: the COVID pandemic caused a dramatic drop in student test scores. That is why our teachers are more important than ever. While scores have risen steadily since the 1980s — they can thank my cohort...
Group trying to recall state Sen. Kevin Priola after he became a Democrat can begin collecting signatures
Backers of a campaign to recall Colorado lawmaker who left the GOP and joined the Democratic Party last month, citing the Republican Party’s embrace of discredited 2020 election conspiracies, received the go-ahead Friday from state elections officials to begin collecting voter signatures. The recall organizers have 60 days —...
Boaters take caution: Invasive, easy-to-spread plant found in Boulder Reservoir
A tiny piece of a fast-growing plant floating in the Boulder Reservoir has heightened concerns among wildlife officials about the invasive species that’s known to disrupt aquatic ecosystems and affect drinking water quality. It’s the first new detection since 2020 of the noxious aquatic weed that the state has been working to control for more than 15 years.
After a 14-year wait, developers sue Forest Service to get answer on whether they can build luxury homes above Vail Valley
As the years ticked past, investors Petr Lukes and Jana Sobotova started hinting their patience was wearing thin. The suggestions of a lawsuit grew louder in the last year as the Forest Service approval process for their plan to build a luxury home community above the Vail Valley stretches into its 14th year.
