It was a return to Pandora on day 2 of the Disney D23 Fan Expo when James Cameron dropped some serious Avatar: The Way of Water footage on the fans who were lucky enough to be in the room. And that included IGN, so join us as we discuss what we saw, which included a handful of new clips from Avatar 2. There was plenty of water action, with Na'vi diving, alien fish swimming by, and children playing with said fish. We also saw Sigourney Weaver's human character recording a video diary, and then there was a scene with the Na'vi navigating a rainy forest at night. The Na'vi kids are clearly a big part of this story, as they figured prominently in this footage, which also included Sully (Sam Worthington) and Neytiri (Zoe Saldana) arguing about new dangers that they face. Watch our Avatar sequel reaction video to hear all the details of what we saw at D23!

MOVIES ・ 7 HOURS AGO