30 Day Anxiety Challenge
It’s a low-grade fear. An edginess, a dread. A cold wind that won’t stop howling. It’s not so much a storm as the certainty that one is coming. Always… coming. Sunny days are just an interlude. You can’t relax. Can’t let your guard down. All peace is temporary, short-term.
Bar-Ilan Researcher: Vaccines Dramatically Reduce COVID-19’s Long-Term Effects
Being vaccinated with at least two doses of Pfizer vaccines dramatically reduces most of the long-term symptoms individuals reported months after contracting COVID-19, a new study shows. In this study, eight of the ten most commonly reported symptoms were reported between 50 and 80% less often among individuals who received...
