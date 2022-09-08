Tuesday, Deadwood Mayor David Ruth, Jr. proclaimed Sept. 17-23 as Constitution Week in the city of Deadwood. Sept. 17 marks the 235th anniversary of the drafting of the Constitution of the United States of America. Constitution Week was initiated by the Daughters of the American Revolution (DAR) and officially declared by President D. Eisenhauer on Aug. 2, 1956. Ellen Gross of the local DAR chapter, the Catherine Thybo Chapter, is pictured with Ruth. The Catherine Thybo Chapter seeks to educate citizens about this important document and its place in history.

