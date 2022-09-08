Read full article on original website
Black Hills Pioneer
BHSU, The Indian University of North America of Crazy Horse Memorial complete first summer partnership
SPEARFISH — The first cohort of students to attend The Indian University of North America (IUNA) of Crazy Horse Memorial during the new partnership with Black Hills State University recently completed the annual summer program. The two summer semester undergraduate academic programs offered, 7TH GEN First-Year and 7TH GEN®...
A problem ‘well’ managed
SPEARFISH — The Young Well, which has been shut down since Memorial Day weekend, will soon be back up and running, according to an update by Spearfish Public Works Assistant Director Adam McMahon. “All of the parts that we were waiting are finally in, or will be in this...
Spearfish fish fry fixes up fellowship and fun
SPEARFISH – For more than three decades, the Spearfish Area Chamber of Commerce has been gathering the community together to show its appreciation for all of the support it receives throughout the year. And for the past five years, that gathering has centered around a good old-fashioned fish fry at Spearfish City Park.
Sturgis to replace aging banner poles
STURGIS — The city of Sturgis will spend $368,800 to upgrade its banner poles along Junction Avenue and Main Street. The poles are used throughout the year to hang banners for events such as the Sturgis Motorcycle Rally, Mustang Rally and Camaro Rally. The city also uses the pole structures to hang Christmas decorations.
Deadwood declares September ‘Responsible Gaming Education Month’
Tuesday, Mayor David Ruth, Jr. declared September “Responsible Gaming Education Month” in Deadwood. For 2022, the American Gaming Association extended its former weeklong celebration to Responsible Gaming Education Month to promote responsible gaming nationwide for employees, customers and the Deadwood community. The observance is designed to bring together the gaming industry, advocacy groups, regulators and other key stakeholders to promote transparency and gaming literacy. Ruth, right, is pictured with Deadwood Gaming Association Executive Director Mike Rodman, left.
Pooch pageant helps pets in need
RAPID CITY — The Central States Fair went to the dogs Aug. 20 to raise funds for Jake’s Fund, the Pennington County arm of Hobo’s Healing Heart – a non-profit organization providing funds for emergency medical care. Jake’s Fund was launched in December 2021 after Diana...
Sturgis Brown homecoming royalty named
The Sturgis Brown High School Homecoming Royalty Court for 2022, back from left: Adam Wood, Reese Jacobs, Cale Jolley, Gavin Ligtenberg, Harrison Good, and Lance Septka. Front from left: Cali Ewing, Layne Septka, Sawyer Dennis, Maggie Brink, Sage Graham, and Lily Carlson. Pioneer photo by Tim Potts. To read all...
BHSU football team doubles up William Jewell
SPEARFISH — Black Hills State University defeated William Jewell 38-19 in the Yellow Jackets’ home football opener Saturday at Lyle Hare Stadium. “I’d probably have to give it a B, if I was a teacher,” Yellow Jackets’ head coach Josh Breske said of the team’s overall execution. “We left a lot of room for improvement and left a handful of points out there.”
Golddiggers earn home win, 27-18
DEADWOOD — Lead-Deadwood evened its varsity football season record at 2-2 by defeating Miller/Highmore-Harrold’s Rustlers 27-18 tonight at Ferguson Field. “We get those play action passes set up and were able to connect,” Golddiggers’ head coach Kyle Kooima said. “We made some adjustments along the way and were able to move the ball down the field.”
Constitution Week coming up in Deadwood
Tuesday, Deadwood Mayor David Ruth, Jr. proclaimed Sept. 17-23 as Constitution Week in the city of Deadwood. Sept. 17 marks the 235th anniversary of the drafting of the Constitution of the United States of America. Constitution Week was initiated by the Daughters of the American Revolution (DAR) and officially declared by President D. Eisenhauer on Aug. 2, 1956. Ellen Gross of the local DAR chapter, the Catherine Thybo Chapter, is pictured with Ruth. The Catherine Thybo Chapter seeks to educate citizens about this important document and its place in history.
Zola Crago
Zola Crago (née Kelly), 93 of Spearfish passed away on April 30, 2022. Zola is survived by her sons, Alan Crago and Mike Crago, brothers Bill Freier, John Freier, and Alan Freier, sister Dawn Brandeberry, and grandchildren, Zach Crago and Zarah Crago. She joins her husband Charles “Chet” Chester Crago in Heaven along with her mother, Ella Mae Hammill and father Lyman Charles Kelly, and her second husband Carol Austin.
BHSU women’s soccer hosts MSU-Billings today
SPEARFISH — The Black Hills State University women’s soccer team will conclude its 2022 non-conference schedule today, when they hosts Montana State University-Billings at 2 p.m., in Spearfish. The Lady Yellow Jackets are 0-2-1 on the season, last playing on Aug. 29 in a 1-1 draw against Minot...
Spartans football gets first win
SPEARFISH— The Spearfish Spartans football team got its first win of the season defeating the Douglas Patriots 36-8, Friday night, in Spearfish.
