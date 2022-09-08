QUESTION OF THE DAY: Are the UM System time off changes better or worse for employees?

The University of Missouri Board of Curators gave unanimous approval Wednesday to a plan to change the UM System's policies for time off.

Among the changes highlighted by the university is the addition of paid parental and caregiver leave. However, the proposal angered some employees because it will mean fewer accrued days off for some workers.

Will the new plan be better or worse for employees? Vote in the poll below.

