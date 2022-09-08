ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Prince Louis ignores dad William’s offer to hold his hand on first day of school

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge’s three children were all smiles as they walked into their new school alongside their parents on Wednesday (7 September).

However, Prince William and Kate Middleton ’s youngest son, Prince Louis, made fans laugh as he ignored his father’s offer to hold his hand.

The four-year-old, known affectionately by fans as “Boss Baby”, walked on the grounds of Lambrook School while flanked by his parents and older siblings, Prince George and Princess Charlotte.

He held Kate’s hand as he walked but, when William offered his hand to hold, Louis was seen glancing at it before adamantly ignoring him.

After a few steps, William strokes his son’s hair as they continue their journey to the school gates.

Fans loved the video of the Cambridge children strolling and appearing confident as they prepare for their first day at a new school on Thursday (8 September).

The children attended Lambrook School’s welcome session on Wednesday (7 September), which is held for new starters just before the new term begins.

“Louis’s little ‘I will set this place on fire’ face, Charlotte adorable as usual and George a good old soul,” one person wrote on Twitter.

Another observed that perhaps Louis was mirroring his older brother, adding: “I think that’s adorable that Prince Louis wants to be holding just his mum’s hand like his big brother is doing. He grew up overnight.”

A third said: “Prince Louis is not about holding Dad’s hand today.”

Their arrival at Lambrook, a prep school that will cost William and Kate more than £53,000 a year, comes after the family moved to Windsor from Kensington Palace last week.

The Cambridges moved to their new four-bedroom home, Adelaide Cottage, in Windsor’s Home Park, in a bid to give the children more freedom away from the public eye.

Louis stole the show during the Queen’s platinum jubilee weekend in June, as his antics became the source of laughter and amusement for both the royal family and the public.

He was memorably seen clamping his hands over his ears and screaming on the balcony of Buckingham Palace as the Royal Air Force’s flypast took place.

Later, during the Platinum Jubilee Pageant, he also entertained the crowds by pulling faces at Kate before giving her an affectionate cuddle.

IN THIS ARTICLE
British Royal Family#First Day Of School#Lambrook School
