William and Kate bring George, Charlotte and Louis to new school ahead of first day

Prince William and Kate brought their children, Prince George , Princess Charlotte , and Prince Louis , to their new school to prepare them for their first full day.

The royal children will be attending co-educational and private Lambrook School in Berkshire, after the family's move to Windsor.

It will be Prince Louis's first ever day in school, with the four-year-old accompanied by his older brother and sister as he enters full-time education.

This footage shows the family arriving at the school for a 90-minute introductory session, ahead of their first full day today (8 September).

