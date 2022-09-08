ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
12 ways to give your home workspace a style boost for autumn

By Sam Wylie-Harris
 3 days ago

We’ve all got that back-to-school feeling right now. But what’s the secret to being productive and creative, when you’re just not quite in the groove?

Keeping your concentration and motivation up can be a challenge – as can ensuring work doesn’t spill over into the rest of your home life – so we’ve come to understand the importance of being organised when you’re from home working. And why not do so in style?

For a fast-track home office upgrade, check out these top finds…

1. Otto Brass Desk, £599 (other items from a selection), My Furniture

A mainstay of working remotely is your desk – and when you want to be up to the minute in elegant surroundings, a brass and glass desk marries minimalism with function. This one has a reversible design so the open shelving can sit on the right or left, and the clean, contemporary lines will welcome a few little luxuries on display.

2. Stationery Lover’s Gift Box, £42, Cambridge Imprint

Whether you’re looking to gift yourself or a fresher heading off to uni, this eye-catching box file with memo books, labels, notecards and envelopes has stationery lover written all over it.

3. Phone Home Phone Stand in Green by MAKERMARK, £14, MADE.com

A useful tool, especially if you need to talk and type at the same time, this Scandi-style phone stand deserves a place on your desk – and will blend in beautifully with your plant life.

4. Camber Desk White and Oak , £425, MADE.com

There’s something very aesthetically-pleasing about a white desk with a curvaceous top and angled wooden legs. A spindle chair will feel right at home for video calls, while a glamorous boucle office chair in ivory white would make you look and feel your best. With a central drawer for tucking away your notebook, pens and other knick-knacks.

5. Suck UK Double Sharpener Desk Tidy, £25, Red Candy

When you need to stay sharp and store your pens in one place, this fun desk tidy is right on point.

6. Curly Sheepskin Seat Pad – Pearl, £45 (rest of items from a selection), The White Company

The height of luxury, chances are you’ll want to rethink your seating when you set eyes on this sumptuous sheepskin seat pad. We do!

7. Pegboard – Medium in Pink, £45, Block Design

A visual powerhouse, peg boards are one of the best tools for keeping on top of things. Thing one can be hung landscape or portrait and customised to suit your needs and inspire creativity. Available in a range of funky colours.

8. Murphy Console Table in Black , £449.99 (other items from a selection), My Furniture

With a satin black finish and scoop edge detail, this chic console table is supported by steel legs, with a drawer either side and brass metal work. A fusion of function and fabulousness, team with a glitzy filing tray and fresh greenery to power-up your workstation.

9. Dachshund Dog Bookends, £17, Red Candy

When you want to bring some humour to the scene, these playful bookends will keep all your reading material on a tight leash.

10. George Kind Life Office Collection: Gold-Effect Desk Tidy Box with Wire Shelf, £12; Artificial Succulent in Textured Cement Pot – Set of 2, £8, and Gold-Effect Storage Desk Lamp, £20 (other items from a selection), Direct.asda

This budget-friendly office collection is the perfect answer to styling and organising your home workspace without being spendy.

11. Botanical Bee Stationery Collection: Notepad, £5.99; Weekly Planner, £9.99, and Journal, £11.99, Lola Design

Busy bees need all the help they can get with a hectic schedule – and this stationery set is as sweet as honey.

12. Pastel Deboss Pack Away Desk, £20, Paperchase

Box clever with this pretty pastel box file, featuring five storage compartments for holding all your bits and bobs.

