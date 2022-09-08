The engineers at Lindo Life have created a new dual camera video doorbell equipped with package detection as well as motion sensors and notifications that you would expect from a smart doorbell. Weatherproof and offering a 2K resolution image the doorbell comes complete with its own companion application that allows you to monitor and answer your door remotely wherever you may be. The app will also notify you when a packet has been left on your doorstep, thanks to the downward facing camera reducing blind spots.

ELECTRONICS ・ 3 DAYS AGO