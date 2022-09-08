Read full article on original website
Twelve South Curve Flex Macbook stand launched in the UK
Twelve South has launched their latest MacBook stand in the UK, the Twelve South Curve Flex, it is designed to be flexible and allow you a range of positions to use your MacBook with. Your MacBook screen and camera can be elevated to up to 22 inches and it can...
Huawei Mate 50E smartphone gets official
Huawei has added a new smartphone to their range, the Huawei Mate 50E and the handset comes with a Qualcomm Snapdragon 778G mobile processor. The device comes with a choice of 128GB or 256GB of storage, although the exact RAM that the handset features has not been revealed as yet.
Sony Xperia 5 IV up for pre-order on O2
The new Sony Xperia 5 IV smartphone is now available to pre-order with O2 in the UK and the handset starts at £37 a month with 4GB of data and £30 upfront. The device was made official earlier this month and it will go on sale before the end of September.
Vivo Y75s Android smartphone unveiled
We have already seen a couple of new Android smartphones from Vivo this month and now we have another one, the Vivo Y75s. The Vivo Y75s comes with a 6.58-inch LCD display that features a Full HD+ resolution and a 60Hz refresh rate, it also comes with a 120Hz touch sampling rate and 401ppi.
HyperX Cloud Stinger 2 affordable gaming headset $50
The HyperX Cloud Stinger 2 gaming headset is now available to purchase and is equipped with large 50 mm drivers together with an affordable $50 price point. Weighing in at under 300g the second generation Cloud Stinger headset builds on the original while “refining them to meet an even wider range of gamers needs” says HyperX.
Apple store down ahead of iPhone 14 launch
The Apple Store is now offline ahead of the launch of the new iPhone 14 and also the new Apple Watch models, which will be announced later today. Apple will be announcing four new iPhones and two new models of the Apple Watch at today’s press event, the event takes place at 6 PM UK time.
SteelSeries Apex 9 Mini compact 60% mechanical wireless keyboard
The SteelSeries Apex 9 Mini is a new compact 60% wireless mechanical keyboard launch this week available in a variety of different languages including US English, French, German, Japanese, UK English and Nordic. The Series 5000 aluminum top plate enhances structural stability and durability and is made from the same material used in “combat jets” says SteelSeries.
Apple Fitness+ gets new features and lands in 21 countries
Apple has announced that they are bringing some new features to Apple Fitness+ and that it will be available in 21 countries. From Monday the 12th of September, they will introduce a new season of Time to Walk with a range of new guests, and they will also make Fitness+ available to all iPhone users without the need for an Apple Watch.
Samsung Odyssey Ark being sold exclusively through Harrods
Samsung has announced that their new Samsung Odyssey Ark gaming monitor is being sold exclusively through Harrods in London. The good news is that it is also being sold online through Samsung’s website, so if you don’t live in London, you can order it from there. Equipped with...
Samsung Developer Conference 2022 announced for October 12th
Samsung has announced that its Samsung Developer Conference 2022 will take place on the 12th of October 2022 at the Moscone North in San Francisco on October 12. The event will be both an in-person event and a virtual event and Samsung will be focusing on its SmartThings platform at the event.
Samsung’s home devices are 10% more efficient
Samsung has revealed that it has made its home devices 10 percent more efficient on top of the highest efficiency standard that is used today under the new European energy labeling system. The company has revealed that its latest AI-powered home appliances are designed to be the most energy-efficient of...
Dual camera video doorbell features package detection and more
The engineers at Lindo Life have created a new dual camera video doorbell equipped with package detection as well as motion sensors and notifications that you would expect from a smart doorbell. Weatherproof and offering a 2K resolution image the doorbell comes complete with its own companion application that allows you to monitor and answer your door remotely wherever you may be. The app will also notify you when a packet has been left on your doorstep, thanks to the downward facing camera reducing blind spots.
OWC acquires Apple trade-in SellYourMac.com
OWC has this week announced the acquisition of the trusted Apple trade-in company SellYourMac.com which offers a fast and safe way for Apple users to trade-in their unwanted Apple devices for cash. The business was launched back in 2009 and now OWC hopes that the combination of SellYourMac.com’s easy to use trade in platform and OWC’s experience and trust in the Apple marketplace will help establish OWC as the number one third-party provider for Apple users worldwide to trade their Apple devices for cash.
Anker Nano 3 unveils new tiny 30w wall charger
If you are searching for a small yet powerful compact 30w wall charger equipped with a USB-C port you may be interested in the new Anker Nano 3 launch this week are now available to purchase from online retailers in the official Anker website priced at $23. For the next couple of weeks the Nano 3 is available at a special promotional price of just $20.69 until September 19, 2022.
Apple Watch SE features new S8 SiP advanced dual-core processor
As well as launching their new Ultra Watch and Series 8 range of smart wearables Apple has also introduced their new Apple Watch SE providing a wealth of advanced features at a more affordable price. The latest Watch SE features the S8 SiP advanced dual-core processor the same powerhouse that is included in the new Series 8 and Ultra. Making it 20% faster than previous generations.
iOS 16 Release Candidate released to developers
Apple has released the iOS 16 Release Candidate to developers, this was released after the press event earlier this week. The Release Candidate should be the final version of iOS 16 that is released to developers, assuming that no issues are found in the software, then this is the version that will be released to everyone.
Yaber Pico T1 slimline portable projector
If you are in the market for a small pico portable projector, the new Yaber Pico T1 might be worth more investigation. Marketed as the world’s slimmest projector the Pico T1 measures just 0.52 inches in thickness and features plug and play technology and a features a Smart OS with USB-C screen mirroring and the ability to connect via Bluetooth, Wi-Fi and cable.
Radxa CM5 compute module RK3588S, 16GB RAM and more
The first details of the new Radxa CM5 compute module have been shared this week equipped with the Rockchip RK3588S octa-core Cortex-A76/A55 SoC. Measuring 55 x 40 mm and equipped with three high-density 100-pin board-to-board connectors. Other features will include options for 4GB, 8GB, or 16GB LPDDR 4x‑4224 SDRAM and storage will be available in optional 8GB, 16GB, 32GB, 64GB, or 128GB eMMC flash memory up to 250MB/s.
YouTube Player for Education unveiled
Google is launching a new version of YouTube for education, called YouTube Player for Education, which is designed to improve the YouTube experience in educational environments. This new version of YouTube is designed to cut down on distractions like adverts, external links, and more. Next year, qualified creators can begin...
Apple Watch Series 8 features new temp sensor, ECG, crash detection and more
As well as launching its new rugged smartwatch in the form of the Ultra, Apple also launched its new Watch Series 8 range of smart wearables. The new Series 8 watches are now available to preorder from today and will be available to purchase in stores from Friday, September 16 th 2022 and is priced from 4419 in the United Kingdom $399 throughout the United States.
