BBC
Charles proclaimed King in Scotland, Wales and Northern Ireland with gun salutes as Britain unites behind monarch
CHARLES has now been proclaimed King in Scotland, Wales and Northern Ireland - with Britain uniting behind the new monarch. The former Prince of Wales ascended to the throne following the death of his mother, the Queen, on Thursday. He was then formally proclaimed King at a historic ceremony in...
The historic Stone of Scone - used for centuries in the coronations of Scotland's monarchs - will be transported from Edinburgh Castle to London ready for Charles's ceremony
The historic Stone of Destiny is to be moved from Edinburgh Castle for the Coronation of King Charles. An integral part of the royal ceremony, the stone is a symbol of monarchy both north and south of the border. Now held in the Crown Room of the castle, the red...
New monarch gives fresh impetus to Scotland's independence debate
Queen Elizabeth II's death in Scotland indelibly associates the nation with the handover to a new monarch, but her passing also reignites the debate over Scottish independence from the UK. Thousands of people stood for hours on Sunday to see the 96-year-old's coffin arrive from her Balmoral estate to Edinburgh's Palace of Holyroodhouse, and the formal proclamation of Charles as king. "King Charles will love Scotland just as much as the queen.
BBC
King Charles III: Cornwall proclamation made at Truro Cathedral
Proclamations of the accession of King Charles III are being made across Cornwall. His Majesty was proclaimed King in a ceremony at St James's Palace in London on Saturday. A proclamation held outside Truro Cathedral at 13:00 BST for the county was read first by the High Sheriff of Cornwall and then in Cornish by the Grand Bard of the Cornish Gorsedh.
BBC
Queen was in good spirits at weekend, church moderator says
The Queen seemed frail but in "really good spirits" when he met her at the weekend, the moderator of the General Assembly of the Church of Scotland has said. The Rt Rev Dr Iain Greenshields spent the weekend at Balmoral, where he had dinner with the Queen on Saturday and lunch with her on Sunday.
BBC
King Charles III: Proclamation read in West Yorkshire
The formal West Yorkshire Proclamation of King Charles III has taken place in Leeds. The short service was held at Leeds Civic Hall at 12:45 BST, and was also streamed on Leeds City Council's YouTube channel. The High Sheriff of West Yorkshire Susan Baker was joined at the event by...
BBC
Proclamation services across the South of England
Proclamation services for the new King have taken place across the South of England. The new sovereign was proclaimed in a historic service at St James's Palace on Saturday. A wave of further proclamations took place across the UK on Sunday, when flags returned to half-mast. Hundreds of people attended...
Liz Truss will join the King on tour of the UK as they lead the nation in mourning
Liz Truss will accompany the King as he visits the four corners of the United Kingdom to lead the nation in mourning. The Prime Minister will be by His Majesty’s side as he attends services in England, Scotland, Northern Ireland and Wales next week ahead of his mother’s funeral.
BBC
Formal announcement of King Charles III takes place
The proclamation formally confirming King Charles as the monarch has been read out in Nottinghamshire. In a ceremony in London on Saturday the document was signed and announced and then, in keeping with tradition, sent across the UK. The Accession Proclamation took place at County Hall at 13:00 BST and...
BBC
'After a week of profound change, our unsettled kingdom seeks a steady hand'
In bewildering days like these, the United Kingdom would instinctively look to its Queen for reassurance. But this time, with the nation facing hard economic challenges amid constitutional and political upheaval, there is no calming presence from Her Majesty. The new king and new prime minister, both only days into...
