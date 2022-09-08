BALTIMORE -- A Danish ship and a U.S. Navy vessel collided in Baltimore's Inner Harbor on Sunday morning, according to authorities.The "Danmark" was being tugged by a smaller boat when it smashed into some wood pilings a few minutes after 11 a.m., officials said.The tugboat then pulled the Danmark into the U.S. Minneapolis-St. Paul, according to authorities.U.S. military personnel said in a statement facilitated by the Baltimore Police Department that no one was injured during the collision."No U.S. Navy personnel were injured and no serious damage sustained onboard USS Minneapolis St. Paul (LCS 21) when the Danish training ship Danmark made contact with the moored LCS while the Danish ship was getting underway from the Baltimore Inner Harbor Sept 11, 2022," a U.S. Navy spokesperson said. "The ships were in port taking part in what has been a fantastic week in Baltimore for Maryland Fleet Week and Flyover Baltimore."

BALTIMORE, MD ・ 58 MINUTES AGO