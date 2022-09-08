Read full article on original website
Garrett Bartlow’s 2 goals help West Perry boys soccer beat Bermudian Springs
Garrett Bartlow scored two goals Saturday to help lead West Perry to a 3-0 boys soccer win against Bermudian Springs.
Penn Manor girls soccer scores double-overtime win against Mechanicsburg
Carly Keene booted home a goal at the 8:50 mark in the second overtime Saturday to lead Penn Manor past Mechanicsburg, 2-1. Lily Rineer had the other goal for Penn Manor. Alayna Williams had Mechanicsburg’s goal off an assist from Lena Rudy.
Dee Cubb, Jayden Jones lead West Perry girls soccer past Juniata
Dee Chubb and Jayden Jones combined to lead West Perry to a 2-1 girls soccer win over Juniata Saturday. Chubb and Molly Shull each had an assist for the Mustangs in the win.
Alicia Battistelli’s 3 goals help Palmyra down Central Dauphin in Cougar Classic field hockey tourney title game
Alicia Battistelli scored three goals Saturday to help Palmyra defeat Central Dauphin 8-0 in the title game of the Cougar Classic field hockey tournament.
York High wins a wild one, denies Carlisle a 3-0 start with last-second touchdown
YORK – A resounding 3-0 start to the football season was there for Carlisle to take Friday at Smalls Field. But this proving ground is where guys like Jaheim White and Sam Stoner are at their best. And it was just good enough to overtake a gutsy performance by the Thundering Herd.
Photos: Josh Rudy, Logan Lentz led Elizabethtown past Ty Millhimes, Lower Dauphin
Josh Rudy’s big night Friday spoiled a brilliant showing by Lower Dauphin’s Ty Millhimes, and helped carry Elizabethtown to a 41-28 win over the Falcons. Rudy finished with 339 yards — 268 on 21-of-24 passing, 71 rushing — and two touchdowns. Logan Lentz added 155 yards and three touchdowns.
Penn State handles Ohio: Five Lions to watch following a 46-10 victory
James Franklin’s Penn State Nittany Lions rolled up 572 total yards of offense in their 46-10 victory over Ohio Saturday at Beaver Stadium. The hosts’ defense limited the Bobcats to 263 total yards, just 164 through the air on 17 completions.
Hayden Johnson’s last-second touchdown pass helps Manheim Township upset Harrisburg
HARRISBURG – Manheim Township junior quarterback Hayden Johnson remained calm and poised with a daunting task staring him in the face. Johnson and the Blue Streaks were 14 yards from paydirt and a come-from-behind, game-winning score against Harrisburg. The clock read 25 seconds to play with Manheim Township out...
PennLive.com
Mid-Penn High School Football Scores: Live Updates from games played Friday (9/9/22)
Another exciting week of high school football is upon us here in Pennsylvania. The second week of the regular season gets underway tonight with some big games involving Mid-Penn teams. Follow along with the live scoreboard below. Scores are user-generated and offered through ScoreStream. See a score that’s wrong? Don’t...
Sunday Morning Quarterback: Four postgame reads from Penn State’s 46-10 win over Ohio | Jones
The Nittany Lions seem to have more sparkly athletes than ever, but can they crack heads at Auburn? The reads concentrate on that, a breakout day for a freshman RB that reminded of the recent past, and the good and bad of the overhauled kicking game. But first, it’s the QB quandary.
Watch: Penn State’s Nick Singleton breaks 70-yard run for first career touchdown
Penn State freshman running back Nick Singleton arrived in a big way in the first quarter against Ohio. Singleton brought the big play jolt the Lions have needed on the ground, breaking a 70-yard touchdown to stretch Penn State’s lead to 14-0 over the visiting Bobcats. Singleton swept right, got a key block from pulling guard Sal Wormley and did the rest to streak down the right sideline.
Penn State report card for Ohio: Lions’ coaching staff rewarded for trusting depth players, especially the young ones
A comfortable win in the home opener. A 2-0 start. Two terrific efforts from true freshmen. What could be better? Check back in a week after unbeaten Penn State visits Auburn. But James Franklin’s Nittany Lions are off to an impressive start. A 46-10 thrashing of Ohio at Beaver Stadium should do wonders for the confidence of Penn State’s offensive players.
Penn State pregame: Lions missing Theo Johnson again, point spread climbs, more
STATE COLLEGE – Greetings from Beaver Stadium. Penn State’s home opener with Ohio is coming up. Both teams are finishing warmups and James Franklin’s Nittany Lions are prohibitive favorites to improve to 2-0. Here a few notes and observations. Theo Johnson remains out. The Lions will be...
Nick Singleton, Penn State’s new game-changer, shows Ohio what a five-star talent looks like
STATE COLLEGE – Throughout the offseason there were hints, some of them not subtle, from Penn State’s players and coaches about what Nick Singleton could do if he reached the second level of a defense. The five-star signee from Governor Mifflin in the Reading area had destroyed high...
Former Penn State star, Commanders rookie Jahan Dotson catches game-winner against Jaguars
Jahan Dotson did Jahan Dotson things Sunday and because of that the Washington Commanders are now 1-0 on the season. The are also looking pretty, darned smart for making the former Penn State and Nazareth High star their first round pick earlier this year. With his team trailing the Jacksonville...
As talented rookies press for major time at QB and RB, it’s decision time for James Franklin | Jones
STATE COLLEGE – It’s a decades-long tradition for Penn State students from the Beaver Stadium encampment known as Nittanyville to hang bedsheet banners on the South stands railing. They usually tailor them to specific players, not necessarily the best players but especially the ones with a cult following.
Penn State rapid reaction: Nittany Lions 46, Ohio 10 (Beaver Stadium)
Quarterback Sean Clifford and running back Keyvone Lee started for Penn State but it was their five-star true freshmen backups that were the story Saturday afternoon during the Nittany Lions’ 46-10 romp over Ohio in front of 107,306 at Beaver Stadium.
Young Penn State players lead the way in the Lions’ 46-10 win over Ohio: Final updates, analysis, key stats
Penn State took care of business and went deep into its roster to blow out visiting Ohio, 46-10, and improve to 2-0 going into next week’s big matchup at Auburn. The Lions got big contributions from freshmen Nicholas Singleton (179 rushing yards, 2 TDs), Drew Allar (88 passing yards, 2 TDs) and Omari Evans and Khalil Dinkins (TD apiece) to spark the big effort.
Even without Jahan Dotson, WR depth on display vs. Ohio as Penn State spreads it around
STATE COLLEGE — When Jahan Dotson left for the NFL, Penn State saw a third of its receiving yards (1,182) and half of its receiving touchdowns (12) from 2021 walk out of the door. The Washington Commanders’ gain was the Nittany Lions’ loss. But Penn State focused...
Penn State subscriber mailbag: Assessing the good and the not-so-good from the Lions’ win over Purdue
A five-touchdown game from the Big Ten Co-Offensive Player of the Week (Sean Clifford). Sixteen pass breakups from new coordinator Manny Diaz’s defense.
