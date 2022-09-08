ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Boiling Springs, PA

PennLive.com

Watch: Penn State’s Nick Singleton breaks 70-yard run for first career touchdown

Penn State freshman running back Nick Singleton arrived in a big way in the first quarter against Ohio. Singleton brought the big play jolt the Lions have needed on the ground, breaking a 70-yard touchdown to stretch Penn State’s lead to 14-0 over the visiting Bobcats. Singleton swept right, got a key block from pulling guard Sal Wormley and did the rest to streak down the right sideline.
STATE COLLEGE, PA
PennLive.com

Penn State report card for Ohio: Lions’ coaching staff rewarded for trusting depth players, especially the young ones

A comfortable win in the home opener. A 2-0 start. Two terrific efforts from true freshmen. What could be better? Check back in a week after unbeaten Penn State visits Auburn. But James Franklin’s Nittany Lions are off to an impressive start. A 46-10 thrashing of Ohio at Beaver Stadium should do wonders for the confidence of Penn State’s offensive players.
STATE COLLEGE, PA
PennLive.com

Young Penn State players lead the way in the Lions’ 46-10 win over Ohio: Final updates, analysis, key stats

Penn State took care of business and went deep into its roster to blow out visiting Ohio, 46-10, and improve to 2-0 going into next week’s big matchup at Auburn. The Lions got big contributions from freshmen Nicholas Singleton (179 rushing yards, 2 TDs), Drew Allar (88 passing yards, 2 TDs) and Omari Evans and Khalil Dinkins (TD apiece) to spark the big effort.
STATE COLLEGE, PA
PennLive.com

PennLive.com

