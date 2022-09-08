Read full article on original website
Related
The Best Movies On Netflix Right Now - September 2022
From stunning originals to modern classics, these are the best movies on Netflix...
Stream It Or Skip It: ‘Morbius’ on Netflix, a Marvel/Sony Vampire Movie in Which Jared Leto Doesn’t Eat the Scenery
Sony/Marvel revved up its CGI compository for Morbius (now on Netflix), the Spider-Man villain spinoff starring Jared Leto as a science guy who whoopsies himself into a vampire during an ill-considered experiment – an occurrence that’s pretty much your average Tuesday in Spideyville, since the place is already populated with scientists who aw-dammited themselves into lizard guys and cyborg octopus-men. Since nothing associated with the capital-M Marvel word stands alone on its own narrative merits, this movie is part of the Sony Spider-Man Universe, which includes two Venoms and upcoming Kraven the Hunter and Madame Web movies, but strangely, no...
BET
Chadwick Boseman’s Brother Gives Emotional Speech While Inducting Him As A Disney Legend
On Friday (September 9) at the Disney Legends Award Ceremony at the D23 Expo, Chadwick Boseman was inducted as a Disney Legend. Derrick Boseman, Chadwick’s brother, accepted the award on his late brother’s behalf and reflected on how much the late actor appreciated being a movie star. “When...
Princess Kate Reveals Prince Louis, 4, Had the Sweetest Reaction After Learning of Queen Elizabeth II’s Death
Such a sweetie. After Queen Elizabeth II died, Prince William and Princess Kate had to inform their three children of the news. The Duchess of Cambridge, 40, opened up about her youngest son, Prince Louis, reacted while on a walkabout with her husband, Prince William. “[Louis said,] ‘At least Grannie...
RELATED PEOPLE
EW.com
Jennifer Hudson on the challenges of 'simply being myself' on The Jennifer Hudson Show
She's performed on Broadway, on the big screen, recorded multiple records, competed on one of TV's biggest singing competitions, and then was a coach on another. Now, Jennifer Hudson is ready for a new chapter in her career. Launching Monday, Sept. 12, the recently crowned EGOT winner (Emmy in 2020 for Outstanding Interactive Media for a Daytime Program for Baba Yaga; a Best R&B and Best Musical Theater Album Grammy; Oscar for her supporting performance in 2006's Dreamgirls; Tony as a producer on the 2022 Best Musical winner A Strange Loop) takes the stage as host of The Jennifer Hudson Show, welcoming guests both celebrity and non, highlighting people with extraordinary stories, and — naturally — singing.
Hallmark Star Luke Macfarlane Says Network Is 'Excited' for His Leap to Big-Screen Rom-Coms with Bros
The openly gay actor who has appeared in a dozen Hallmark movies over the past decade stars opposite Billy Eichner in Bros, in theaters Sept. 30. Luke Macfarlane is no stranger to making romantic comedies. For nearly a decade, the 42-year-old heartthrob has been a go-to leading man for Hallmark, starring in a dozen of the network's popular made-for-TV movies like Sense, Sensibility & Snowmen, A Shoe Addict's Christmas and A Valentine's Match. Now with Bros, a same-sex rom-com co-written by and starring comedian Billy Eichner, 43, the openly gay Macfarlane makes...
Digital Trends
Minions: The Rise of Gru heads to Peacock on September 23
The fifth entry in the Despicable Me franchise will soon be available to watch in your homes in a matter of weeks. Peacock announced that Minions: The Rise of Gru will begin streaming exclusively on the service starting September 23. Peacock described the film as “fall’s ultimate family movie event the whole family can enjoy,” in a press release.
Digital Trends
Marvel World of Heroes is the next AR game from Pokémon Go studio
A new augmented reality game from Niantic is on the way, and this time it’s being created in partnership with Marvel and will feature plenty of iconic faces from the comics. The game was announced today during Disney & Marvel’s games showcase and has a 2023 release window.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Digital Trends
Is there a Netflix free trial? Everything you need to know
Even if you’re not big into streaming, you’ve almost certainly heard of Netflix. And although it’s not quite as dominant as it once was in a very crowded streaming market, Netflix is still a household name. But it’s definitely not the cheapest service out there (especially if you want to enjoy your shows and movies in 1080p or 4K). Because of this, you might be looking around for a Netflix free trial so you can explore the platform before you hand over any cash, or at least a Netflix deal so that you don’t have to pay full price. Here’s the scoop.
Digital Trends
Instagram to start testing a repost feature
Unlike other social media apps, Instagram has never offered a simple way to share other people’s content by reposting it. That could soon change, however, as Instagram is about to start testing such a feature with a small group of users, according to TechCrunch. Instagram’s repost feature was thrust...
Digital Trends
Everything announced at the Disney & Marvel Games Showcase
While Disney backed out of directly developing and publishing video games in the 2010s, it is licensing out its famous franchises to game developers more than ever. Just within the last month, we saw the releases of Marvel’s Spider-Man for PC and Disney Dreamlight Valley. Now, Disney & Pixar Games, Lucasfilm Games, Marvel Games, and 20th Century Games have shown us what’s next at one of the first major presentations of this year’s D23: the Disney & Marvel Games Showcase.
Digital Trends
Ubisoft and Netflix partner for an Assassin’s Creed show and mobile game
During today’s Ubisoft Forward stream, Ubisoft announced that it has partnered up with Netflix to bring several projects over to the streaming platform. Valiant Hearts 2, Mighty Quest 2, and an Assassin’s Creed mobile game will be coming exclusively to Netflix. Plus, there’s a live-action Assassin’s Creed show coming to Netflix as well.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Digital Trends
New Netflix game Lucky Luna is Pac-Man meets Wario Land
Have you ever played a new game that feels entirely fresh while simultaneously hitting a nostalgic nerve? A new game that just released but unlocks some memories of old titles you haven’t played in years?. That’s what happened to me when I tried Lucky Luna, a new mobile game...
Digital Trends
The Fabelmans review: an origin story of Steven Spielberg
Steven Spielberg has spent his entire career channeling the heartache of his childhood into movies. He’s never really hesitated to admit as much, confessing publicly to the autobiographical elements woven through sensitive sensations like Close Encounters of the Third Kind, Catch Me If You Can, and especially his now 40-year-old E.T. The Extra-Terrestrial, an all-ages, all-time smash that welcomed the world into the melancholy of his broken home via the friendship between a sad, lonely kid and a new friend from the stars. By now, all of that baggage is inextricable from the mythology of Hollywood’s most beloved hitmaker: It’s conventional wisdom that Spielberg’s talent for replicating the awe and terror of childhood comes from the way that his own has continued to weigh, more than half a century later, on his heart and mind.
Marsha Hunt, 1917-2022: An Appreciation of One of Hollywood’s Genuine Heroines
The death of actress-activist Marsha Hunt this week is a historical watershed and a personal loss. Marsha was one of the last living actors who began her movie career during the Great Depression in 1935. She became part of a now vanished Hollywood, initially at Paramount then at MGM, that bound contracted talent to studios with artists having little to no say over their choice of roles and careers. Nevertheless, she thrived in the studio system by becoming somewhat less than a genuine movie star and more of a consummate professional actress. Marsha’s career was derailed by the Blacklist, a...
Sky Shifting ‘This England’ Launch Date By One Week To Respect UK Period Of Mourning
Sky is shifting the TX date of its Boris Johnson TV series This England following the death of Queen Elizabeth II. In order to respect the period of mourning, the broadcaster has moved the launch date from September 21 to September 28. We understand there won’t be any edits needed to the drama in light of the Queen’s passing. The anticipated series, which will star Oscar winner Kenneth Branagh, follows the tumultuous events surrounding former UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson and his government in the face of the first wave of the global pandemic. The six-episode drama is set inside the halls...
Digital Trends
The ending of Barbarian explained
This article contains spoilers for Barbarian (2022). Barbarian is one of the most unpredictable movies of the year. From the moment its protagonist, Tess (Georgina Campbell), arrives at her Airbnb rental in the film’s opening scene, Barbarian is hellbent on pushing its characters into uncertain territory. However, once Tess discovers the hidden entrance to an underground tunnel in her rental house’s basement, Barbarian quite literally tosses viewers into the deep end. It’s only minutes later, after all, that Tess watches as her accidental housemate, Keith (Bill Skarsgård), has his head smashed in by a giant monstrous woman known only as The Mother (Matthew Patrick Davis).
Digital Trends
Speak No Evil review: the horror of holding your tongue
Horror movies, even the very good ones, have a way of turning their audiences into backseat survivors: “Get out of the house already!” we scream at characters too stubborn or stupid to acknowledge the warning signs around them. It can be part of the communal fun of the genre, pleading aloud for the people on screen to get in touch with their self-preservation instincts.
Jennifer Hudson Says She’s ‘Still Processing’ Her EGOT Status: ‘It Blows Me Away’
Call her “17”! Jennifer Hudson is opening up about becoming the 17th person in history to earn EGOT status after the musical A Strange Loop, on which she’s a producer, won a Tony for best musical earlier this summer. “I’m still processing it. To be able to know fully what that means, the company that that is… It came as a surprise,” Hudson told Gayle King on CBS This Morning. “I did not fully see it coming.” Hudson — who earned an Oscar for her role in Dreamgirls, two Grammys (one for her self-titled album), an Emmy for Baba Yaga, and...
Comments / 0