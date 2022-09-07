Read full article on original website
Related
WAAY-TV
Shark spotted in ‘thigh-deep’ water near Alabama beach
Apparently sharks like Alabama hospitality. WAAY 31 viewer Meredith Rayburn (yes, we’re related) sent this photo of a shark she spotted Friday afternoon near the shore at The Beach Club on Fort Morgan. (See the full image below.) No one at the beach was able to identify exactly what...
Taste of fall weather alert for Alabama
Much of Alabama will get the much-anticipated annual “taste of fall” in the next few days. Full-on fall weather isn’t in the cards just yet, but Alabama will get a tantalizing hint of what is to come, according to the National Weather Service. A cold front was...
What Happened To All Of These People Missing From Alabama?
34-year-old Jasmine lived at 801 Noccalula Drive in Gadsen, Alabama with her husband, Mark Host, and roommate, Rachel Sears. The trio was in the process of moving to Dawson Springs, Kentucky. The night before they moved, Jasmine disappeared. Rachel said when they got ready to leave for Kentucky, Jasmine was nowhere to be found, Alabama Crime Stoppers reports. Her disappearance date is listed as September 15, 2017.
The 29th annual Trail of Tears motorcycle ride to travel through north Alabama
BRIDGEPORT, Ala — Motorcyclists from across the southeast will come together on September 17, for a scenic ride across the north Alabama region to honor Native American Indians. Now in its 29th year, the Trail of Tears Commemorative Motorcycle Ride travels from Bridgeport in the northeastern part of Alabama...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Eli Gold, NIL politics, fire rescue: Down in Alabama
Alabama radio announcer Eli Gold offered an update on his health-related time off. U.S. Senator and former Auburn football coach Tommy Tuberville is working on legislation with West Virginia Sen. Joe Manchin regarding Name, Image and Likeness guidelines. When a neighbor’s house was on fire, an Army veteran in Enterprise...
African servals escape from Alabama pet store: One year later
It's officially been one year since a pair of African servals escaped from an exotic pet store in Huntsville.
alabamawx.com
Alabama NewsCenter — Recipe: Apple Dumplings
When it comes to apple desserts, it takes a lot to impress me. I’m just not a huge fan of the texture of a cooked apple, but that was before I met my friend called apple dumpling. She’s warm, sweet and a little flaky, but hey … who isn’t these days?
WAFF
Alabama Gov. Kay Ivey attends ribbon-cutting ceremony in Athens
ATHENS, Ala. (WAFF) - Alabama’s Governor, Kay Ivey was present at a ribbon-cutting ceremony in Athens Monday morning. The ceremony was held to celebrate the grand opening of TBAKI and SAIA, suppliers for Mazda Toyota manufacturing. TBAKI stands for Toyota Boshoku Aki USA and SAIA stands for Systems automotive Interiors Alabama.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Roll 'Bama Roll
WATCH: Alabama football featured in SEC Shorts Emergency Room
Give credit where credit is due: this edition is hilarious, even if Alabama is getting some well deserved ribbing. Enjoy, and don’t forget to turn on the closed captions. Alabama is featured because they didn’t win by enough on the road. It’s still good to be king.
WAWA coming to Fairhope, first in Alabama
FAIRHOPE, Ala. (WKRG) — A piece of the north is headed down south, WAWA, a convenient store and gas station that is being built in Fairhope. WAWA is well known for its famous coffee bar and gourmet food. WAWA Inc. told Fairhope City leaders that the area was the perfect spot to build a new […]
wymt.com
Teddy Gentry, member of the band ‘Alabama,’ arrested on drug charges
CENTRE, Ala. (AP/WYMT) - Teddy Gentry, a founding member of and bass player for the country music super group Alabama, was arrested Monday on a misdemeanor marijuana possession charge, records show. Gentry, 70, of Fort Payne was booked into the Cherokee County Jail in northeast Alabama and released about a...
wvtm13.com
'Nowhere to run': Several Alabama football fans hit by car in Austin
AUSTIN, Texas — Several Alabama football fans are recovering after being hit by a car Friday while in Austin, Texas for the Crimson Tide's big game against the Longhorns. Learn more in the video above. WVTM 13's Rick Karle learned the group of Alabama season ticket holders had just...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
This Restaurant Serves The Best Cinnamon Rolls In Alabama
Eat This, Not That has ranked the best cinnamon rolls in each state. Here's the top choice for Alabama.
scenicstates.com
6 Cool Ghost Towns in North Carolina to Visit
The ghost towns in North Carolina are varied, but all are interesting. Some abandoned towns have drowned under lakes due to flooding years ago or are hidden atop mountains. Others have been reclaimed by nature and are hiding in plain sight waiting for people to be rediscovered. There are NC...
‘We have to do something’: Alabama lawmaker pitches increased penalties for fentanyl traffickers as overdoses mount
An Alabama lawmaker is pitching legislation to increase punishment for people trafficking the deadly synthetic drug fentanyl. The legislation will be introduced for consideration by Alabama state lawmakers early during the spring session. It was introduced for the first time during a news conference Monday in Mobile. “When you talk...
Alabama Mother Disappears After Stranger Asks Her To Braid His Daughters' Hair
23-year-old Kierra Stubbs lived in Birmingham, Alabama, with her two children. Kierra owned a vehicle that needed brake repair and met an older man at her job who said he could complete the repairs for her. The man told Kierra he had two daughters. He told her he was unable to do their hair. He offered to repair her brakes in exchange for her doing their hair, the Charley Project reports.
wbrc.com
ALEA clocks driver at 131 mph during joint traffic detail with Tuscaloosa PD
TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WBRC) - Alabama State Troopers said a driver was going 131 miles per hour in Tuscaloosa County when they tried to stop him during a joint traffic detail with Tuscaloosa Police. Troopers said they pursued the driver on n I359 southbound, where the speed limit is 65 mph....
Willie Simmons Remains in an Alabama Prison for Life for Stealing $9 Forty Years Ago
Willie Simmons(Photo: ALDOC) It might sound outrageous to think that anyone would be given a life sentence without parole for stealing $9, but that is exactly what happened to Alabama resident, Willie Junior Simmons.
scenicstates.com
10 Spooky Ghost Towns of PA
There are over 100 ghost towns of PA, many disappeared from the map completely, but others still have relics and ruins that you can visit today. Some of these abandoned places also come with interesting and chilling stories. Of course, many are myths, legends and scary stories passed on from one generation to the next.
Teacher shortages, including in Alabama, are real, but reasons may surprise you
Everywhere, it seems, back-to-school has been shadowed by worries of a teacher shortage. The U.S. education secretary has called for investment to keep teachers from quitting. A teachers union leader has described it as a five-alarm emergency. News coverage has warned of a crisis in teaching. In reality, there is...
Comments / 0