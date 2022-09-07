ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Alabama State

WAAY-TV

Shark spotted in ‘thigh-deep’ water near Alabama beach

Apparently sharks like Alabama hospitality. WAAY 31 viewer Meredith Rayburn (yes, we’re related) sent this photo of a shark she spotted Friday afternoon near the shore at The Beach Club on Fort Morgan. (See the full image below.) No one at the beach was able to identify exactly what...
ALABAMA STATE
AL.com

Taste of fall weather alert for Alabama

Much of Alabama will get the much-anticipated annual “taste of fall” in the next few days. Full-on fall weather isn’t in the cards just yet, but Alabama will get a tantalizing hint of what is to come, according to the National Weather Service. A cold front was...
ALABAMA STATE
The Vivid Faces of the Vanished

What Happened To All Of These People Missing From Alabama?

34-year-old Jasmine lived at 801 Noccalula Drive in Gadsen, Alabama with her husband, Mark Host, and roommate, Rachel Sears. The trio was in the process of moving to Dawson Springs, Kentucky. The night before they moved, Jasmine disappeared. Rachel said when they got ready to leave for Kentucky, Jasmine was nowhere to be found, Alabama Crime Stoppers reports. Her disappearance date is listed as September 15, 2017.
ALABAMA STATE
AL.com

Eli Gold, NIL politics, fire rescue: Down in Alabama

Alabama radio announcer Eli Gold offered an update on his health-related time off. U.S. Senator and former Auburn football coach Tommy Tuberville is working on legislation with West Virginia Sen. Joe Manchin regarding Name, Image and Likeness guidelines. When a neighbor’s house was on fire, an Army veteran in Enterprise...
ALABAMA STATE
alabamawx.com

Alabama NewsCenter — Recipe: Apple Dumplings

When it comes to apple desserts, it takes a lot to impress me. I’m just not a huge fan of the texture of a cooked apple, but that was before I met my friend called apple dumpling. She’s warm, sweet and a little flaky, but hey … who isn’t these days?
ALABAMA STATE
WAFF

Alabama Gov. Kay Ivey attends ribbon-cutting ceremony in Athens

ATHENS, Ala. (WAFF) - Alabama’s Governor, Kay Ivey was present at a ribbon-cutting ceremony in Athens Monday morning. The ceremony was held to celebrate the grand opening of TBAKI and SAIA, suppliers for Mazda Toyota manufacturing. TBAKI stands for Toyota Boshoku Aki USA and SAIA stands for Systems automotive Interiors Alabama.
ALABAMA STATE
Roll 'Bama Roll

WATCH: Alabama football featured in SEC Shorts Emergency Room

Give credit where credit is due: this edition is hilarious, even if Alabama is getting some well deserved ribbing. Enjoy, and don’t forget to turn on the closed captions. Alabama is featured because they didn’t win by enough on the road. It’s still good to be king.
TUSCALOOSA, AL
WKRG News 5

WAWA coming to Fairhope, first in Alabama

FAIRHOPE, Ala. (WKRG) — A piece of the north is headed down south, WAWA, a convenient store and gas station that is being built in Fairhope. WAWA is well known for its famous coffee bar and gourmet food. WAWA Inc. told Fairhope City leaders that the area was the perfect spot to build a new […]
FAIRHOPE, AL
scenicstates.com

The Vivid Faces of the Vanished

Alabama Mother Disappears After Stranger Asks Her To Braid His Daughters' Hair

23-year-old Kierra Stubbs lived in Birmingham, Alabama, with her two children. Kierra owned a vehicle that needed brake repair and met an older man at her job who said he could complete the repairs for her. The man told Kierra he had two daughters. He told her he was unable to do their hair. He offered to repair her brakes in exchange for her doing their hair, the Charley Project reports.
BIRMINGHAM, AL
scenicstates.com

