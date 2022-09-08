ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Norwalk, CT

Register Citizen

CT Port Authority taps Stamford for $3.3 million toward its marinas

STAMFORD — The long delayed plan to dredge the marina and channel at Cove Island Park just got a $3.1 million boost. City officials announced this week that they will use millions in state funding to advance improvements to Stamford marinas decimated almost a decade ago by Superstorm Sandy.
STAMFORD, CT
Norwalk, CT
Norwalk, CT
Register Citizen

21st annual CT United Ride rumbles through Fairfield County

This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. The annual CT United Ride once again rumbled 60 miles through eight towns on a nonstop run from Westport’s Sherwood Island State Park to Seaside Park in Bridgeport. Ride organizers expected about 3,000 riders for the annual fundraiser...
FAIRFIELD COUNTY, CT
Register Citizen

CT or NY? State border along King Street causes confusion today just like hundreds of years ago

GREENWICH — Take a drive up King Street from the Byram River heading north, and be prepared to cross state lines again and again — and again. The route wends in and out of Connecticut and New York state three times, and the eight-mile journey north drives past old stone walls, a cemetery dating to the early 1700’s, farmland, rolling hills, as well as sprawling corporate campuses. It feels like a journey past scenery that can be ancient or ultra-modern, and it can also be hard to tell which side of the state line a traveler is on — a predicament that has characterized and vexed the King Street corridor for centuries.
CONNECTICUT STATE
DoingItLocal

Milford News: Motorcyclist Down

2022-09-11@12:11am–#Milford CT– #cttraffic– Reports of a motorcyclist down northbound between exits 52 and 53 of the Merritt Parkway, possibly off the road according to radio reports. DoingItLocal is run by Steve Krauchick. Steve has always had interest with breaking news even as an early teen, opting to...
MILFORD, CT
DoingItLocal

Norwalk News: Possible Attempted Break In

2022-09-10@11:39pm–#Norwalk CT– A homeowner on Hemlock Place saw on his home cameras 3 males attempting to break into his home. Police located a gray vehicle with Florida plates and pursed them to Knapp and Ely Avenue. DoingItLocal is run by Steve Krauchick. Steve has always had interest with...
NORWALK, CT
irei.com

Flaherty & Collins Properties announces $200m waterfront mixed-use project

Flaherty & Collins Properties (F&C), in partnership with RCI Group and the city of Bridgeport, Conn., has announced a $200 million mixed-use waterfront development at Steelepointe Harbor. The project, which already has procured a construction lender, includes 420 new rental apartments and 10,000 square feet of commercial retail space. The...
BRIDGEPORT, CT
milfordmirror.com

Why are there so many car dealers in Milford?

MILFORD — For those in the market for a new car, Milford has long been the destination of choice, dozens of new and used car dealers lining Route 1 along its 5-miles length from Stratford to Orange. And that number will grow when Genesis opens the first free-standing dealership...
MILFORD, CT
Nancy on Norwalk

Lockwood Mathews Museum Day; Art Space; Nuvance; DPW open house

NORWALK, Conn. — Some Norwalk announcements for you:. Nuvance presents Zoom ‘Patient Empowerment Workshop’. You can get free admission to Norwalk’s famous Lockwood-Mathews Mansion Museum during Smithsonian magazine’s 17th annual nationwide “Museum Day,” Saturday Sept. 17 from noon until 4 p.m. according to a news release. You’ll need to show a ticket—download and print it for free at: https://www.smithsonianmag.com/museumday/venues/museum/lockwood-mathews-mansion-museum/.
NORWALK, CT
Register Citizen

The Sleeping Potato opens at SoNo Collection in Norwalk: ‘People will trust us’

NORWALK — During his career, Har’rell Chisolm has worked as a Metro-North Railroad conductor, started an entertainment and business services company, become a paralegal and published a book. With his latest venture, the Bronx, N.Y. native has further diversified his professional portfolio by opening a dining establishment in one of the newest malls in the country.
NORWALK, CT
Nancy on Norwalk

Nancy on Norwalk

Norwalk, CT
NancyOnNorwalk.com was conceived as the place to go for Norwalk residents to get the real, unvarnished story about what is going on in and around their city.

 https://www.nancyonnorwalk.com/

