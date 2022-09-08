Read full article on original website
Register Citizen
How Ganim critic Christopher Caruso got a prime seat at mayor’s state-of-city
BRIDGEPORT — When Mayor Joe Ganim was facing trial in the early 2000s for running a pay-to-play operation out of City Hall, then-state Rep. Christopher Caruso was among the first of Ganim’s fellow Democrats to seek his resignation. And when Ganim, after serving seven years in federal prison...
Register Citizen
Hamden man faces 75% rent increase. He and other tenants are fighting back
HAMDEN — Sameed Iqbal is afraid he and his family will be homeless next month. The Hamden resident recalled how that possibility took shape one day this summer, when he came home to find a notice on his apartment door. If Iqbal was going to keep living in the...
NewsTimes
Brookfield to crack down on out-of-state plates and cars that should be registered in town
BROOKFIELD — The town hopes to crack down on newcomers to Brookfield who have failed to register their cars in town. Officials will seek bids from local firms to partner with the town’s tax assessors’ office in order to identify these vehicles as a way to boost revenue collections.
Register Citizen
CT Port Authority taps Stamford for $3.3 million toward its marinas
STAMFORD — The long delayed plan to dredge the marina and channel at Cove Island Park just got a $3.1 million boost. City officials announced this week that they will use millions in state funding to advance improvements to Stamford marinas decimated almost a decade ago by Superstorm Sandy.
mycitizensnews.com
Preferred developers chosen: Bridgeport firm tapped for future of downtown Naugatuck
NAUGATUCK — Borough officials have chosen another developer to develop the downtown in the future. The Board of Mayor and Burgesses unanimously approved at its regular meeting on Sept. 6 to select Bridgeport-based Corvus Capital Partners as the preferred developer for Parcel A or the Naugatuck Event Center at 6 Rubber Ave.
Register Citizen
21st annual CT United Ride rumbles through Fairfield County
This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. The annual CT United Ride once again rumbled 60 miles through eight towns on a nonstop run from Westport’s Sherwood Island State Park to Seaside Park in Bridgeport. Ride organizers expected about 3,000 riders for the annual fundraiser...
ctexaminer.com
Facing Deadline, Stamford Drafts Local Law Allowing Apartments in Single-family Homes
STAMFORD – Last year state lawmakers, in heated debates, tackled the shortage and exorbitant cost of housing in Connecticut by passing a number of laws. One of the most controversial had to be watered down so it would pass. So it came with an opt-out. But the opt-out has...
sheltonherald.com
New Milford aims to replace one of worst bridges in Litchfield County. Why some are concerned
NEW MILFORD - Nearly a dozen residents raised concerns about road closures, safety and access to emergency services recently at the public information meeting for the proposed replacement of the Merryall Road bridge. With a rating of four out of 10, the Merryall Road bridge (located over the West Aspetuck...
Register Citizen
CT or NY? State border along King Street causes confusion today just like hundreds of years ago
GREENWICH — Take a drive up King Street from the Byram River heading north, and be prepared to cross state lines again and again — and again. The route wends in and out of Connecticut and New York state three times, and the eight-mile journey north drives past old stone walls, a cemetery dating to the early 1700’s, farmland, rolling hills, as well as sprawling corporate campuses. It feels like a journey past scenery that can be ancient or ultra-modern, and it can also be hard to tell which side of the state line a traveler is on — a predicament that has characterized and vexed the King Street corridor for centuries.
DoingItLocal
Milford News: Motorcyclist Down
2022-09-11@12:11am–#Milford CT– #cttraffic– Reports of a motorcyclist down northbound between exits 52 and 53 of the Merritt Parkway, possibly off the road according to radio reports. DoingItLocal is run by Steve Krauchick. Steve has always had interest with breaking news even as an early teen, opting to...
ctexaminer.com
Tweed Expansion Pits Lamont’s Economic Agenda Against Environmental Justice Goals
As state officials and business leaders line up to support a planned expansion of Tweed New Haven Airport, the two neighboring cities – New Haven and East Haven – are in a battle over an unequal share of the economic benefits and environmental costs of the project. Gov....
DoingItLocal
Norwalk News: Possible Attempted Break In
2022-09-10@11:39pm–#Norwalk CT– A homeowner on Hemlock Place saw on his home cameras 3 males attempting to break into his home. Police located a gray vehicle with Florida plates and pursed them to Knapp and Ely Avenue. DoingItLocal is run by Steve Krauchick. Steve has always had interest with...
irei.com
Flaherty & Collins Properties announces $200m waterfront mixed-use project
Flaherty & Collins Properties (F&C), in partnership with RCI Group and the city of Bridgeport, Conn., has announced a $200 million mixed-use waterfront development at Steelepointe Harbor. The project, which already has procured a construction lender, includes 420 new rental apartments and 10,000 square feet of commercial retail space. The...
milfordmirror.com
Why are there so many car dealers in Milford?
MILFORD — For those in the market for a new car, Milford has long been the destination of choice, dozens of new and used car dealers lining Route 1 along its 5-miles length from Stratford to Orange. And that number will grow when Genesis opens the first free-standing dealership...
Lockwood Mathews Museum Day; Art Space; Nuvance; DPW open house
NORWALK, Conn. — Some Norwalk announcements for you:. Nuvance presents Zoom ‘Patient Empowerment Workshop’. You can get free admission to Norwalk’s famous Lockwood-Mathews Mansion Museum during Smithsonian magazine’s 17th annual nationwide “Museum Day,” Saturday Sept. 17 from noon until 4 p.m. according to a news release. You’ll need to show a ticket—download and print it for free at: https://www.smithsonianmag.com/museumday/venues/museum/lockwood-mathews-mansion-museum/.
Register Citizen
The Sleeping Potato opens at SoNo Collection in Norwalk: ‘People will trust us’
NORWALK — During his career, Har’rell Chisolm has worked as a Metro-North Railroad conductor, started an entertainment and business services company, become a paralegal and published a book. With his latest venture, the Bronx, N.Y. native has further diversified his professional portfolio by opening a dining establishment in one of the newest malls in the country.
News 12
Bridgeport business owner promotes ‘Move Over Law’ in memory of friend killed by drunk driver
A Bridgeport business owner is promoting a driving safety law in memory a friend who was killed by a drunk driver. Louis Mason of Midtown Autobody was among hundreds of people taking part in a tow-truck parade and safety event at Xfinity Theater in Hartford Saturday. “Move Over Connecticut” aimed...
Youth Symphony; Norwalk preservationist recognized; LMMM looks at ‘Murderous Millinery’
NORWALK, Conn. — Some Norwalk announcements for you:. Bryant honored for ‘significant contributions to historic preservation’. Lockwood Mathews highlights drawbacks of the Victorian era fashion industry. Youth Symphony. The Norwalk Youth Symphony swings into its 67th season this month with two new conductors: Steven Huang leading the Concert...
New allegation of racial slurs at DOT garage under investigation
Another allegation of racial slurs being used by a DOT employee toward a Black coworker have sparked an investigation. The post New allegation of racial slurs at DOT garage under investigation appeared first on Connecticut Inside Investigator.
Register Citizen
On the banks of Connecticut River, new business begins refurbishing U.S. Coast Guard boats
PORTLAND — An Australian company that has a 10-year, $190 million contract with the U.S. government to refurbish Coast Guard vessels showed off its newly acquired production facility on the banks of the Connecticut River late last week. Birdon Group, whose U.S. headquarters is in Denver, Colorado, bought a...
Comments / 0