Here are the groups for the 2022 League of Legends Worlds Play-In stage
The two Play-In stage groups at the 2022 League of Legends World Championship have been revealed. Following the finals of the LCS Summer Playoffs today, the 12 teams competing in the opening round of Worlds were drawn into two groups of six, officially showcasing who their opponents will be when the event begins later this month.
Riot could make possible exception to longstanding regional restriction rule for LEC teams at Worlds 2022
One of the oldest rules in the history of the League of Legends World Championship could be overlooked this season. Traditionally, no group of teams in the Worlds group stage can feature two squads from the same region. But since four teams from Europe’s LEC will be present at the tournament, with two of them participating in the Worlds play-in stage, Riot is making an exception for the league’s lowest two seeds.
XSET deactivates home crowd buff at VCT Champions, defeats Fnatic to cap off dominant day for NA
In the day-long battle between North America and EMEA, NA struck first following OpTic’s comeback victory against Liquid despite playing in front of a crowd at VALORANT Champions 2022. After that, XSET took on Fnatic in front of the loudest crowd, with the fans in Istanbul rallying behind Fnatic’s Turkish superstar Emir Ali “Alfajer” Beder.
Power couple: Chamber and Fade were the most popular agents of the VCT Champions 2022 group stage
Chamber’s international pick rate has taken a bit of a hit at VALORANT Champions 2022 following the Patch 4.09 nerfs, but he’s still the most picked agent of the tournament. He and Fade, who’s seen a slight increase as well, are the only agents to be picked in over 50 percent of maps during the group stage, according to VLR.gg.
100 Thieves outlast Evil Geniuses to set up LCS Championship grudge match with Cloud9
100 Thieves took a massive step closer to the region’s most prestigious League of Legends prize, and their second title, with a five-game win over Evil Geniuses in the lower bracket finals of the 2022 LCS Championship in front of a packed United Center in Chicago on Saturday. It was the eighth series out of eleven that went the distance in the North American playoffs.
The best Darius skins in League of Legends
Darius is one of the most iconic champions in League of Legends. He’s been a favorite among solo queue top laners since he was released over 10 years ago. The Hand of Noxus is easy to learn and has a ton of viability into many opposing matchups. With that...
BIG trounce MIBR on Dust II following 2 close maps in ESL Pro League season 16
BIG completely dismantled MIBR in ESL Pro League season 16 today to earn their first three points in Group B, which still gives them a chance to qualify for pthe layoffs. The Brazilians, on the other hand, are likely out of contention after this defeat. The series between BIG and...
How does Riot decide which VALORANT teams will be partnered next year?
While the biggest and best VALORANT teams compete at Champions, most organizations are waiting to hear back from developer and tournament organizer Riot Games to see if they have earned a slot in the highly competitive international leagues next year. The process to decide which teams will earn a spot...
No VCS again? Riot global esports head says they’re still working to get teams to Worlds 2022
Fingers are crossed for the VCS teams headed to the 2022 League of Legends World Championship, after reports suggest that visas have been declined for multiple teams from the region. GAM Esports, VCS Summer 2022 champions and Vietnam’s top seed, reportedly had their application for U.S. visas declined, according to...
Ceb sets goal to return to competitive Dota 2 during Z Event charity drive
Sébastien “Ceb” Debs has technically been retired from competitive Dota 2 since November 2021 after a historic career, but things like unexpected visa issues and community charity goals continue to keep the door open for a return. As part of his “mandatory donation goals” that he helped...
Faultless G2 top EPL Group B, group rivals FaZe, Outsiders also make playoffs
The final Counter-Strike matches in Group B ESL Pro League Season 16 have wrapped up, with an unexpected undefeated run from the upgraded G2 squad. The international roster starring dominant rilfer Nikola ‘NiKo’ Kovač didn’t drop a map throughout the entire group stage, with the last map against Outsiders pushing G2 to the brink.
Lower bracket kings: FunPlus Phoenix eliminate Leviatán from VALORANT Champions
FunPlus Phoenix eliminates the final LATAM team from VALORANT Champions in a clinical two-map series. The first elimination match of playoffs at VALORANT Champions Istanbul has the former Masters: Copenhagen champions FPX taking on the number one seed from LATAM Leviatán. The dominance Leviatán showed through the group stage was not present during the opening map on Icebox as FPX out-fought their way to an early 7-0 lead. A thrifty round from Leviatán was all the team needed to finish the half with a four-round deficit.
Dota 2’s TI11 prize pool breaks $10 million, now heavily behind world record pace
Valve has reached its next milestone for The International 2022, with the prize pool hitting $10 million on the back of continuous battle pass sales—but that hasn’t stopped it from lagging behind several of Dota 2’s previous records. Since launching on Sept. 1, the TI11 battle pass...
Players can cancel Viper’s Snake Bite in VALORANT with a neat trick
Viper’s Snake Bite can cancel out the damage from another Viper’s Snake Bite if the player uses it on themselves. Viper has recently worked her way up through the meta after Riot Games buffed certain aspects of her utility, including her Snake Bite damage and the duration of her poison. She is now a must-pick for most VALORANT maps and was the fourth highest-picked agent at Masters: Copenhagen with a 44 percent selection. One of the most deadly aspects of Viper’s kit is her Snake Bite ability which can damage both enemies and allies. Viper’s Snake Bite is often used in post-plant situations to deter enemies from defusing the spike, and with this trick, other Viper players can bypass the frustration of dealing with lineups.
Toronto Defiant rises through the Overwatch League’s Summer Showdown bracket
Yesterday, two West Region Overwatch League teams were sent home from the sprawling arena of the Toronto Defiant after losing their second games of the Summer Showdown tournament. Teams that survived the first onslaught moved on to today’s schedule, a figurative bloodbath that would send three more teams back across the border.
Anarchy Battles in Splatoon 3 explained
Splatoon 3 has been released across the world and there are plenty of game modes for you to try your hand on such as the single-player campaign, Turf War, and Salmon Run. In addition to these three modes, there is also a mode in Splatoon 3 called Anarchy Battles, which are simply the rebranded name of previous Splatoon games’ Ranked Battles. The Anarchy Battles feature four different game rulesets in total and become available once you hit Level 10 in Splatoon 3 or if you have Splatoon 2 data on your Nintendo Switch.
Blood, sweat, and tears: Rogue captures its first LEC trophy with dominant sweep over G2 in 2022 LEC Summer Finals
After an explosive series in the 2022 LEC Summer Finals, the best team in the region has been crowned: Rogue. The talented roster fought tooth-and-nail against a full-strength G2 Esports to earn their place at the top of the mountain, with thousands of frantic fans screaming their names in the Malmö Arena in Sweden.
Cloud9 crowned LCS champions after defeating 100 Thieves in only 3-0 sweep of 2022 LCS Championship
Fireworks lit the United Center in shades of blue and red in anticipation of the LCS Championship finals matchup between Cloud9 and 100 Thieves. Despite entering the finals as fifth seed, C9 successfully earned their first LCS trophy since the 2021 Mid-Season Showdown—taking down their opponents in the only sweep of the bracket.
The Splatoon 3 community is in agreement that Shooters reign supreme… but one weapon remains abysmal
Splatoon 3 has been out for a few days now, with players grinding up the ranked ladder to S+ and seeing what the stacked weapon library offers. May you be a fan of the new weapons, the old school Dualies, or a fan of the hollow bucket. There is a weapon and playstyle to fit any Inkling and Octoling. That doesn’t mean that every weapon is good, however.
Assassin’s Creed Valhalla will receive its final DLC, The Last Chapter, for free
In addition to so much new Assassin’s Creed content during today’s Ubisoft Forward event, there was more news for those still immersed in the most recent game in the series. Ubisoft officially announced the last piece of DLC content to come to Assassin’s Creed Valhalla, fittingly titled The Last Chapter. And best of all, it will be a free quest arc for players to complete.
