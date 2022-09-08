Read full article on original website
The Imperfects season 2 potential release date, cast, plot, trailer and everything you need to know
The Imperfects spoilers follow. Love a superhero show like Umbrella Academy where people are gifted with wacky powers they can't control? How about a supernatural-themed YA series like The Order? Netflix has got you covered with a new show from The Order showrunner Dennis Heaton called The Imperfects. Co-created with...
Marvel Secret Invasion. - Disney+
First trailer shown, I think it looks pretty good and it's got a stacked cast. Yeah love the look of this. Got that Winter Soldier/70s paranoia feeling about it.
The Simpsons boss reacts to eerie correct show predictions
The Simpsons executive producer Al Jean has weighed in on those famous correct predictions throughout the animation's 33-year history. By 2018, the town of Springfield had played host to at least 17 foreshadowings that would eventually unravel in the real world, and more have happened since then. Now, during an...
Shetland just teased reason behind Jimmy's big exit
Shetland spoilers follow. Shetland has hinted at the reason behind detective Jimmy Perez's imminent exit from the BBC drama. Douglas Henshall's final ever episode as the beloved detective is set to air next week on BBC One. Though the reason behind the character's exit has been kept under wraps ever since it was first revealed that Henshall would be leaving the crime drama, his character Jimmy has complained about being exhausted following years in an emotionally-draining job.
Disenchanted trailer finally released ahead of Disney+ launch
Disenchanted is finally arriving on Disney+ in November and Disney has treated us to the first trailer for the long-awaited sequel. The new movie brings back all of our favourites as we catch up with Giselle (Amy Adams) and Robert (Patrick Dempsey) 15 years after the first movie. They've just moved to the suburb of Monroeville, but have they been living happily ever after?
Game of Thrones has already spoiled House of the Dragon's biggest death
House of the Dragon spoilers follow. House of the Dragon provides Game of Thrones fans with a brand-new journey into Westeros, but it's only new if you haven't read the books that it's based on. For those who have already devoured George RR Martin's Fire & Blood, every death and betrayal was outlined in full long before this prequel reached our screens.
Why was the Vampire Academy movie series cancelled?
A 10-episode adaptation of Richelle Mead's Vampire Academy books is coming to a TV near you very soon, developed by The Vampire Diaries' showrunner Julie Plec and actress/producer Marguerite MacIntyre. Like her previous smash hit show, it promises romance, friendship, scandal and – of course – vampires, and is a...
Grey's Anatomy's Scott Speedman teases Ellen Pompeo's reduced role in season 19
Grey's Anatomy season 19 minor spoilers follow. Grey's Anatomy star Scott Speedman has teased Ellen Pompeo's reduced role in season 19 could be the start of a new direction for the medical drama. It was recently confirmed that Pompeo will only appear in 8 episodes of Grey's Anatomy's new season....
Your favourite series - Part 2
2017 was a good one for me - had a wide variety of abilities from the amazing (Alexandra) to someone who couldn’t dance (Rev. Richard). The final had several good pros and celebs in it. Was also the first time they had a celeb with a disability which was overdue and exciting to watch. Plenty of fun triers and we did get a little bit of drama that series. Feels completely different to the overly sentimental vibe that it is now.
Best Soap anniversary episodes
I loved the tram crash in Coronation Street and the Who killed Lucy in Eastenders. Years ago I would’ve said Who Killed Archie reveal but watching it again recently, it wasn’t that great and it has nothing to do with the live hiccups. It was just quite a boring episode.
The Masked Dancer UK 2022 - Episode 2 - September 10 - 6.30pm - ITV1
Joel Dommett hosts as six more disguised celebrities take to the stage, with panellists Jonathan Ross, Davina McCall, Peter Crouch and Oti Mabuse trying to identify. Pearly King, Onomatopoeia, Pig, Sea Slug, Cactus, and Tomato Sauce. The second celebrity's identity is revealed at the end of the show, so expect...
Loki season 2 adds Everything Everywhere All At Once star
Loki is returning for season two and with a new season comes new casting, and the latest to be added is Everything Everywhere All At Once star Ke Huy Quan. During Disney's D23 Expo today (September 11), Marvel boss Kevin Feige surprised the crowd by bringing the cast out to show off some exclusive footage of the Disney+ show.
Brassic star explains surprise season 4 exit
Brassic star Damien Molony has opened up about his surprising exit during season 4 of Sky's hit comedy series. In an interview with Radio Times, the actor who plays Vinnie O'Neill's (Joe Gilgun) best friend Dylan, revealed that he would not be returning as a series regular. The final episode...
Best Strictly Fansites/Info and Update sources
Hello all dear friends and fellow posters on here 🌈 I do hope life has been kind to you all since last series. Looking forward to posting up my usual thread in good time. I was wondering if any of you can recommend the really good websites for Strictly updates and info for this year (apart from here of of course!). Searches seems to yield not very much. Thanks in advance.
Home and Away postponed by Channel 5 following Queen Elizabeth II's death
Home and Away has been postponed this evening (September 9) following the death of Queen Elizabeth II. Channel 5 confirmed a number of schedule changes following the news yesterday evening that the Queen had passed away aged 96, with the United Kingdom entering a period of national mourning. As such,...
Not Emmerdale Friday 9th September 2022
Good evening Emmerdalians. Another non-event I'm afraid. Evening Grolly! -Much like if the episode had aired anyway…😛. What a strange day it has been today. Its supposed to be on Sunday for an hour although for some reason it's not on Monday but corrie is for two hours. We've...
Upcoming Disney films
Alexander and the Terrible, Horrible, No Good, Very Bad Day. I was pleasantly surprised by cruella - it was brilliant. Hocus pocus 2 and disenchanted look good too. Wanna bring me to see elemental for my bday Ryan ?. Posts: 58,509. Forum Member. ✭. 11/09/22 - 19:53 #3. I was pleasantly...
EastEnders Updated schedule changes
Https://www.digitalspy.com/soaps/eastenders/a41128664/eastenders-rescheduled-bbc-schedule-changes-queen/. This is a mistake. The BBC have already been criticised for being disrespectful by GBNews and The Daily Mail for Huw Edwards wearing a black tie before The Queen had passed. No, I'm not joking. This is the country we live in. I would have shelved it for a week personally. But I'm sure they know better. We shall see. But I'm sure they will use this to attack The BBC to defund it.
Emmerdaily 11/09/22: Guilty (6:35pm hour long episode)
These are the episodes that should have aired last Thursday. There are no episodes of Emmerdale scheduled for tomorrow at the moment. Naomi is guilty when an angry Nate confronts her about Nicola's attack and her lies. Nate is resistant when Naomi pleads with him to see the real her. She's upset when Nate ends things between them.
How will Emmerdale and Coronation Street catch-up?
Emmerdale meant to air an hour-long episodes last night and tonight. Coronation Street is cancelled tonight with only 1 episode behind. How will they catch-up? Tried to watch last night's hour-long ED on ITV Hub, but couldn't, due to some technical problem. Tried to watch last night's hour-long ED on...
