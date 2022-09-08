2017 was a good one for me - had a wide variety of abilities from the amazing (Alexandra) to someone who couldn’t dance (Rev. Richard). The final had several good pros and celebs in it. Was also the first time they had a celeb with a disability which was overdue and exciting to watch. Plenty of fun triers and we did get a little bit of drama that series. Feels completely different to the overly sentimental vibe that it is now.

