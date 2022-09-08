ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Gettysburg, PA

PennLive.com

Shots fired following central Pa. high school football game: police

A Lebanon School District police officer reported hearing shots fired shortly before midnight Friday not far from the district stadium, near the Lebanon Middle School. A high school football game had ended at the stadium about 15 minutes early, police said, and few people were in the area. Those who were still at the stadium were evacuated, police said.
LEBANON, PA
PennLive.com

Annual Harrisburg Gallery Walk

The Art Association of Harrisburg (AAH) held its 34th annual Gallery Walk on Sunday afternoon. The Gallery Walk featured 19 venues. The AAH coordinates the Gallery Walk, a citywide, free tour of diverse exhibition venues. It ran from noon to 5 p.m. Maps were available at all the venues. The AAH Fall Membership show “Silver Screen” opened during the Gallery Walk.
HARRISBURG, PA
PennLive.com

1 dead after central Pa. shooting

A 26-year-old died at a hospital after being found with gunshot wound Sunday afternoon in York, city police said. The victim was found around 3:30 p.m. in the area of East Jackson and South Court streets in York. Police did not publicly identify the shooting victim. Anyone with information may...
YORK, PA
PennLive.com

For this winner of the Va. wineries Governor’s Cup, everything is coming up rosés

It’s not that folks in the region didn’t already know about Cana Vineyards & Winery of Middleburg, perched on a hill amid the trees and rolling farmland of Loudoun County. Between the setting, the Sunset Pavilion that was finished fortuitously just before the COVID pandemic, the gorgeous two-story tasting room and a physical therapist-turned-winemaker who was already beginning to bring her influence to the wine list, there were many reasons to visit.
LOUDOUN COUNTY, VA
PennLive.com

Flashes of blue in historically red South-Central Pennsylvania | Opinion

In South Central Pennsylvania, Republican extremism and Democratic voter registration gains could sweep Democrats into regional relevance for the first time in decades. While Republicans have made registration gains statewide in recent years, they still trail Democrats by about half a million voters and the critical South Central region — specifically Dauphin and Cumberland Counties — is evidently bucking the trend.
CUMBERLAND COUNTY, PA
PennLive and The Patriot-News are Pennsylvania's sources for breaking news, sports, entertainment, weather and more.

 https://www.pennlive.com

