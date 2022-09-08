Read full article on original website
Penn Manor girls soccer scores double-overtime win against Mechanicsburg
Carly Keene booted home a goal at the 8:50 mark in the second overtime Saturday to lead Penn Manor past Mechanicsburg, 2-1. Lily Rineer had the other goal for Penn Manor. Alayna Williams had Mechanicsburg’s goal off an assist from Lena Rudy.
Dee Cubb, Jayden Jones lead West Perry girls soccer past Juniata
Dee Chubb and Jayden Jones combined to lead West Perry to a 2-1 girls soccer win over Juniata Saturday. Chubb and Molly Shull each had an assist for the Mustangs in the win.
Garrett Bartlow’s 2 goals help West Perry boys soccer beat Bermudian Springs
Garrett Bartlow scored two goals Saturday to help lead West Perry to a 3-0 boys soccer win against Bermudian Springs.
Alicia Battistelli’s 3 goals help Palmyra down Central Dauphin in Cougar Classic field hockey tourney title game
Alicia Battistelli scored three goals Saturday to help Palmyra defeat Central Dauphin 8-0 in the title game of the Cougar Classic field hockey tournament.
Photos: Josh Rudy, Logan Lentz led Elizabethtown past Ty Millhimes, Lower Dauphin
Josh Rudy’s big night Friday spoiled a brilliant showing by Lower Dauphin’s Ty Millhimes, and helped carry Elizabethtown to a 41-28 win over the Falcons. Rudy finished with 339 yards — 268 on 21-of-24 passing, 71 rushing — and two touchdowns. Logan Lentz added 155 yards and three touchdowns.
Hayden Johnson’s last-second touchdown pass helps Manheim Township upset Harrisburg
HARRISBURG – Manheim Township junior quarterback Hayden Johnson remained calm and poised with a daunting task staring him in the face. Johnson and the Blue Streaks were 14 yards from paydirt and a come-from-behind, game-winning score against Harrisburg. The clock read 25 seconds to play with Manheim Township out...
York High wins a wild one, denies Carlisle a 3-0 start with last-second touchdown
YORK – A resounding 3-0 start to the football season was there for Carlisle to take Friday at Smalls Field. But this proving ground is where guys like Jaheim White and Sam Stoner are at their best. And it was just good enough to overtake a gutsy performance by the Thundering Herd.
PennLive.com
Mid-Penn High School Football Scores: Live Updates from games played Friday (9/9/22)
Another exciting week of high school football is upon us here in Pennsylvania. The second week of the regular season gets underway tonight with some big games involving Mid-Penn teams. Follow along with the live scoreboard below. Scores are user-generated and offered through ScoreStream. See a score that’s wrong? Don’t...
Shots fired following central Pa. high school football game: police
A Lebanon School District police officer reported hearing shots fired shortly before midnight Friday not far from the district stadium, near the Lebanon Middle School. A high school football game had ended at the stadium about 15 minutes early, police said, and few people were in the area. Those who were still at the stadium were evacuated, police said.
Sprint car driver Dylan Cisney ‘OK’ after crash at Port Royal Speedway
With 21 laps to go, an on-track accident took three racers out of the running at the Port Royal Speedway Saturday night. Dylan Cisney’s car flipped upside down and caught fire, and Zeb Wise and Freddie Rahmer were also involved, according to the Port Royal Speedway Twitter account. Cisney’s...
Lamar Jackson throws 3 TDs to lead Ravens over Jets in season opener
EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. (AP) — Lamar Jackson is betting on himself to cap another big season with a huge payday. The Baltimore Ravens’ star quarterback certainly got off to a terrific start. Jackson threw three touchdown passes, including two to Devin Duvernay, and the Ravens rolled past the...
Firefighters honor 9/11 with stair climb at Mechanicsburg gym
In what has now become a years-long tradition, first responders honored the anniversary of the 9/11 terror attacks Sunday by climbing the equivalent of the 110 stories of the former World Trade Center. At Mechanicsburg’s Ark Fitness, three local firefighters used the fitness center’s stair machines to replicate the stairs...
Annual Harrisburg Gallery Walk
The Art Association of Harrisburg (AAH) held its 34th annual Gallery Walk on Sunday afternoon. The Gallery Walk featured 19 venues. The AAH coordinates the Gallery Walk, a citywide, free tour of diverse exhibition venues. It ran from noon to 5 p.m. Maps were available at all the venues. The AAH Fall Membership show “Silver Screen” opened during the Gallery Walk.
1 dead after central Pa. shooting
A 26-year-old died at a hospital after being found with gunshot wound Sunday afternoon in York, city police said. The victim was found around 3:30 p.m. in the area of East Jackson and South Court streets in York. Police did not publicly identify the shooting victim. Anyone with information may...
Popular barbecue stand opens 2nd location in central Pa.
LauraMae’s Smoked BBQ of Millerstown has opened a second location in Duncannon. The new location at 2 Newport Road, in Dauphin County’s Reed Twp. near the intersection of routes 22 and 849, will bring their slow-smoked pulled pork and creamy mac and cheese to hungry new and returning customers.
9 great breakfasts for $10 or less (with good coffee) in central Pa. | Mimi’s picks
The work-from-home boom has meant more time for a good morning meal for employees. More folks are having a leisurely breakfast in the comfort of their living spaces, even if it’s picked up curbside or delivered. Make time in your busy schedules to eat in or order take out from these area affordable eateries.
For this winner of the Va. wineries Governor’s Cup, everything is coming up rosés
It’s not that folks in the region didn’t already know about Cana Vineyards & Winery of Middleburg, perched on a hill amid the trees and rolling farmland of Loudoun County. Between the setting, the Sunset Pavilion that was finished fortuitously just before the COVID pandemic, the gorgeous two-story tasting room and a physical therapist-turned-winemaker who was already beginning to bring her influence to the wine list, there were many reasons to visit.
Flashes of blue in historically red South-Central Pennsylvania | Opinion
In South Central Pennsylvania, Republican extremism and Democratic voter registration gains could sweep Democrats into regional relevance for the first time in decades. While Republicans have made registration gains statewide in recent years, they still trail Democrats by about half a million voters and the critical South Central region — specifically Dauphin and Cumberland Counties — is evidently bucking the trend.
Hispanic Heritage Festival returns to Harrisburg with food, games, music and more
The Latino Hispanic American Community Center (LHACC) held its annual Hispanic Heritage Festival Saturday at the intersection of Thirteenth and Derry streets in Harrisburg. The event featured Spanish food, live music, games, a flag parade, a domino competition, children’s activities and a host of vendors. This is the twelfth...
Central Pa. man dumped gasoline, threatened to burn woman’s house: Police
A man is charged with terroristic threats and criminal mischief after threatening to kill a woman in Chambersburg and dumping gasoline over her front porch, according to police. William Adkins, 47, of Shippensburg, threatened to burn down a Chambersburg home on the 200 block of North Main Street at around...
