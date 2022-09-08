Read full article on original website
From Brian Cox to burnout: six things we learned at Melbourne writers’ festival
Brian Cox: ‘You don’t embellish with Logan Roy’. Brian Cox said that with Logan Roy, the menacing patriarch he plays in hit HBO series Succession, it’s not just about the words in the script, but the pauses and the looks. “It’s as much about what he doesn’t say as what he does ... you don’t embellish with Logan.”
toofab.com
How Queen Elizabeth and Daniel Craig Pulled Off James Bond Sketch For 2012 Olympics
The 54-year-old actor also paid tribute to the late royal, "She leaves an incomparable legacy and will be profoundly missed." After the Royal Family announced the death of Britain's longest-reigning Monarch, Queen Elizabeth II on Thursday at age 96, many of her various pop culture moments have resurfaced to celebrate her impact.
toofab.com
National Treasure Comes to Disney+ with New Lead, New Mysteries in First Edge of History Trailer
Harvey Keitel returns for the new series with Catherine Zeta-Jones and Lisette Alexis as Jess, a "brilliant and resourceful DREAMer who embarks on the adventure of a lifetime to uncover the truth about her family’s mysterious past and save a lost Pan-American treasure." Jones portrays "a badass billionaire, black-market antiquities expert and treasure hunter who lives by her own code" and looks to be at odds with Jess as she and her friends quickly get in over their heads. "National Treasure" Edge of History" premieres with two episodes on December 14.
toofab.com
Selma Blair Says Hot Lights Affect Speech, DWTS Starts a 'New Chapter' in Her MS Story
The actress is "excited" about being part of the new Disney+ season, says she's doing it for healing, strength and to represent people with disabilities. Facing challenges she may not even realize until she hits the dance floor for the first time, Selma Blair nevertheless says she's "excited" about joining the cast of the upcoming Disney+ season of "Dancing with the Stars."
