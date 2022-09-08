Tubman sculpture unveiling to highlight Day of Resilience
CAMBRIDGE — The fourth annual Day of Resilience on Saturday, Sept. 10, will feature a very special and significant highlight — the dedication of the Beacon of Hope, an inspiring, 13-foot bronze sculpture honoring Harriet Tubman in conjunction with the bicentennial of her birth. The event also includes commemorations; round-table discussions on current events and issues; a Harriet Tubman reenactor; song, dance and poetry performances; Underground Railroad Byway tours; and presentations from renowned historians, as well as Tubman’s descendants.
