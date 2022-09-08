ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cambridge, MD

Tubman sculpture unveiling to highlight Day of Resilience

By Hannah Combs
The Star Democrat
The Star Democrat
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1yrL3h_0hmfTu2q00

CAMBRIDGE — The fourth annual Day of Resilience on Saturday, Sept. 10, will feature a very special and significant highlight — the dedication of the Beacon of Hope, an inspiring, 13-foot bronze sculpture honoring Harriet Tubman in conjunction with the bicentennial of her birth. The event also includes commemorations; round-table discussions on current events and issues; a Harriet Tubman reenactor; song, dance and poetry performances; Underground Railroad Byway tours; and presentations from renowned historians, as well as Tubman’s descendants.

Comments / 0

Related
Baltimore Times

Kunta Kinte Festival Returns to Annapolis This Month, Discussion of New Plans in Development

A family-oriented festival celebrating the perseverance, education, and cultural heritage of Africans, African Americans, and Caribbean people of African descent was birthed in Annapolis, Maryland. The late author Alex Haley’s desire to dig for his roots still spreads to this day, although he died in 1992. Kunta Kinte’s journey of being brought to Annapolis aboard the ship Lord Ligonier reportedly dates to 1767.
ANNAPOLIS, MD
chestertownspy.org

The Isaiah Fountain Case and Jim Crow’s Eastern Shore: A Chat with Author Joseph Koper

Accused of sexually assaulting a 13-year-old white girl in 1919, African American Isaiah Fountain’s appeals trial ended with a guilty verdict and his subsequent execution in Easton. The problem is, testimony by three white men—one by Easton’s Chief of Police—placed Fountain at a different place during the time of...
WBOC

Local Church Moves into Vacant Building

SALISBURY, Md. -- LiFT Church will be moving into what used to be the Gander Mountain store in Salisbury. For the past 3 and a half years, LiFT was hosting Sunday services out of the Regal Theater at The Centre at Salisbury. While their partnership with Regal was great, Pastor Drew Freyder says it was also a lot of hard work.
SALISBURY, MD
Cape Gazette

Sussex Habitat dedicates home in Milton

Sussex County Habitat for Humanity dedicated a new affordable home in Milton Aug. 30. With two more home dedications the following week in Dagsboro and Selbyville, Sussex Habitat continues to expand across the county, building strength, stability and self-reliance. Sussex Habitat is also building in Seaford and Laurel, and is...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Cambridge, MD
Local
Maryland Society
Cambridge, MD
Society
Ocean City Today

Berlin's Small Town Throwdown this Saturday

It’s going to be a certifiable hootenanny on the streets of Berlin with the fifth installment of the Small Town Throw Down on Saturday. The Nashville-themed, country music festival, which started in 2017, will feature musical artists Red Dirt Revolution and the Lauren Calve Band. Admission is free for all ages.
Cape Gazette

History goes underground at Fort Miles

Sussex County has a hidden history that played a vital role during World War II. There are 16 underground bunkers throughout Cape Henlopen State Park near Lewes that were part of Fort Miles. Fort Miles became a military city serving as home to more than 2,200 soldiers and 250 buildings....
LEWES, DE
matadornetwork.com

Where To Find the Best Breakfast in Annapolis, From Crepes To Bagels

Annapolis, Maryland, a quaint waterfront town on the Chesapeake Bay, is known for its colonial history, seafood, and spectacular waterfront scenery. Widely referred to as ‘America’s Sailing Capital’, it is also the headquarters of the United States Naval Academy and home to countless sailors and other people who make their living on the water. If you’re passing through on a trip to get a taste of American history, you’ll also want to stop for breakfast in Annapolis.
ANNAPOLIS, MD
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Harriet Tubman
WMDT.com

TidalHealth and Salisbury FD receive grant

SALISBURY, Md. – TidalHealth and the Salisbury Fire Department received a grant of over $187,000 from the Rural Maryland Council’s Rural Maryland Prosperity Investment Fund. This grant will further support the Wicomico County SWIFT team, which will help reduce general hospital admission and overuse of the 911 system.
SALISBURY, MD
CBS Baltimore

Here's the schedule for flyovers during Maryland Fleet Week

BALTIMORE -- Maryland Fleet Week brings ships from all over to Baltimore's Inner Harbor for tours, but there's also a show in the skies.Between Friday, Sept. 9 and Sunday, Sept. 11, 17 scheduled flyovers are set to take place as part of the festival, featuring T-6s, F-18s and other aircraft.Here's the full schedule:"The order and types of aircraft may vary each day and will be subject to change or cancellation due to inclement weather," organizers said.
oceancity.com

OC Bikefest, Delmarva Bike Week, and the Non-profits that Benefit from these Big Events

Mid September brings cooler temperatures and roaring engines to the Eastern shore. Delmarva Bike Week and OC Bikefest, the largest motorcycle rally on the East Coast, get started on Wednesday, September 14 with concerts, vendors, parades, official Bikefest merchandise, thrill shows, and alcohol sales. Why do some people call this huge event Bikefest and others call it Bike Week and who benefits from having this event on the Eastern Shore besides the obvious answer – the event organizers?
OCEAN CITY, MD
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Local Life#Localevent#Bronze Sculpture#Festival#Poetry#Day Of Resilience#The Beacon Of Hope
Bay Journal

An egregious gamble with Chesapeake sturgeon

There are a lot of reasons why 40 years of Bay-saving hasn’t saved the Chesapeake Bay, but a dismaying example was on display recently in my hometown of Federalsburg, MD. Maryland’s Department of Environment (mission: “to protect and restore the environment”) showed it is willing to gamble with the fate of the Maryland Chesapeake’s last 30 or so giant, federally endangered Atlantic sturgeon, which are still spawning there against all odds.
FEDERALSBURG, MD
WMDT.com

The Bone stays in Laurel for another year

LAUREL, Del. – The defending 1A champs made quick work of another opponent Friday night, defeating Brandywine in the Battle for the Bone 45-0. Kylse Wilson led the way for the Bulldog offense with 11 carries for 186 yards and 2 touchdowns. Laurel (2-0) next plays at Early College...
LAUREL, DE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Sculpture
NewsBreak
Society
AOL Corp

White Water Welfare: Jackson, Baltimore and the other racial wealth gap

OPINION: The water crises plaguing Black communities are less about poverty, infrastructure or municipal ineptitude than they are about Black taxpayers subsidizing white wealth. OPINION: The water crises plaguing Black communities are less about poverty, infrastructure or municipal ineptitude than they are about Black taxpayers subsidizing white wealth. Editor’s note:...
BALTIMORE, MD
wnav.com

Anne Arundel County Fari

Join Capital Gold WNAV's Dan O'Neil at the Anne Arundel County Fair on Saturday, September 17th from 10am until 7pm. Listen starting Monday, September 12th to win a family four pack of tickets to the Anne Arundel County Fair!
ANNE ARUNDEL COUNTY, MD
severnaparkvoice.com

Arnold Resident Returns To A Hospital That Feels Like Home

Luminis Health Anne Arundel Medical Center (LHAAMC) is the place where Christine Frost gave birth to two children. It’s the place where she worked, twice, and advanced her career. So, it was exciting news in August when LHAAMC announced to the community that Frost would be its new chief nursing officer.
ARNOLD, MD
restaurantclicks.com

Restaurants in Baltimore With Waterfront Views

Baltimore is a city rich in history as a key player in the American Revolution and an important port city. While it no longer has a significant role as a port city, the giant harbors and marinas of Baltimore’s maritime past still characterize the downtown shoreline. The harbor has...
BALTIMORE, MD
The Star Democrat

The Star Democrat

Easton, MD
1K+
Followers
1K+
Post
185K+
Views
ABOUT

The Star Democrat is an American newspaper published and mainly distributed in Easton, Maryland, in Talbot County, as well as in the surrounding counties of Caroline, Dorchester, Queen Anne's and Kent. The Star Democrat is published on Wednesdays, Thursdays, Fridays and Sundays.

 https://www.stardem.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy